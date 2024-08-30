Ethereum Is Up 5% Overnight, But Bitcoin Still Struggles. Is A Bear Market Imminent?

Author Arslan Butt Author Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is a professional live webinar speaker and derivatives (cryptocurrency, forex, commodities, and indices) analyst. He brings a broad range of skills to help beginners evaluate financial... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: August 29, 2024 23:25 EDT

Generic footer crypto disclaimer Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Ethereum (ETH) gained some ground recently, recovering after testing the $2,400 zone. The altcoin surged by 5%, briefly reaching the $2,595 level, which hinted at a possible trend reversal.

However, ETH struggled to maintain this momentum and soon dropped back to the $2,512 level, indicating that the resistance around $2,600 remains a significant hurdle.

#Ethereum ( $ETH) 30MIN TF CHART 📊#ETH is moving up with Trendline Support & Rejecting from Resistance zone !!



Wait for proper breakout pic.twitter.com/l0vz0vTsqH — Crypto Lalit (@CryptoLalit151) August 29, 2024

Despite this pullback, Ethereum‘s recent performance outpaced Bitcoin, suggesting that it could challenge Bitcoin’s dominance if it continues to show strength.

The net inflow of Ethereum has also sparked optimism among investors, especially as Bitcoin’s net flow remained negative for the second day in a row.

However, it will likely depend on Bitcoin’s performance for Ethereum to sustain a solid recovery. Ethereum may follow suit if Bitcoin declines, reinforcing the leading cryptocurrency’s dominance.

Ethereum ETF Approval Sparks Interest but Faces Ongoing Regulatory Challenges

The recent approval of the Ethereum ETF by the SEC has generated significant interest, potentially signalling a shift in regulatory attitudes toward cryptocurrencies.

However, the crypto industry still faces substantial obstacles due to stringent regulations imposed by the Biden administration and other government agencies.

These regulations create significant operational challenges for businesses in the sector.

Custodia Bank, serving crypto companies, struggles under these pressures.

The Federal Reserve has restricted Custodia’s access to essential liquidity, increasing costs.

Despite strong compliance, Custodia has cut 23% of its workforce due to regulatory hurdles.

While the Ethereum ETF approval has boosted market interest, the broader crypto industry remains constrained by ongoing regulatory challenges.

Bitcoin Transfers Raise Concerns Amid Predictions of Price Surge

Recent Bitcoin movements and selling pressure are sparking doubts about the cryptocurrency’s potential price surge. Although Bitcoin briefly reached $65,000 before declining, analysts like Rekt Capital suggest it could enter a parabolic phase, possibly exceeding its all-time high of $73,800.

Historically, Bitcoin has shown significant price increases around 214 days after a halving event, with the next peak anticipated around September 2025.

Analyst Foresees Swift Bitcoin Price Upsurge: Guest Post by BH NEWS | CoinMarketCap https://t.co/4hZ0YSC2KX — Trevor Weeks 🛡️ (@TrevorW301) August 29, 2024

However, large transfers of long-held Bitcoin in late August have raised concerns. On August 27 and 28, significant amounts of Bitcoin were moved, which many view as a bearish signal. The most notable transfer occurred on August 29, involving over 23,000 BTC.

Increased transfers of dormant Bitcoin could indicate growing selling pressure.

These movements may negatively impact investor sentiment and add market volatility.

Despite optimistic forecasts, these large Bitcoin transfers suggest potential selling pressure, casting uncertainty on Bitcoin’s near-term price outlook.

Bitcoin Technical Outlook

Bitcoin is trading near $58,983, showing signs of weakness as it hovers around a critical support level of $57,998 on the 2-hour chart.

The price action suggests a downward trend, with Bitcoin struggling to maintain its position above this key level.

The 50-period EMA, currently around $60,630, is a significant resistance, reinforcing the bearish sentiment. The RSI has dipped below the neutral 50 mark, indicating that bearish momentum is building.

The ascending trendline, which has been providing support for Bitcoin, is now being tested. A breakdown below $57,998 could accelerate selling pressure, pushing Bitcoin towards lower support levels at $56,130 and $54,581.

On the other hand, if Bitcoin can hold above this trendline and break through the $60,226 resistance, it could regain some bullish momentum.

However, the current indicators suggest that the path of least resistance is to the downside, making the support levels critical to watch in the near term.

Bitcoin Adoption Grows as Crypto All-Stars Nears $1M in Presale

As Bitcoin’s adoption accelerates, the newly launched platform Crypto All-Stars is gaining significant traction.

With just over two days left in its presale, the platform has raised $845,830 out of a $1,082,698 target. The presale is set to end soon, with the current rate at 1 $STARS = $0.0014135.

https://twitter.com/all_stars_coin/status/1828444106168692925

Crypto All-Stars is leveraging Bitcoin’s influence to create innovative staking opportunities by integrating it with popular meme coins.

Although Bitcoin isn’t a meme coin, its substantial market impact is driving interest in projects like Crypto All-Stars, which offers unique staking options for Bitcoin and meme coin holders alike.

Since its launch, the platform has attracted considerable attention, raising $730,000 in just a week. With strategic token allocation aimed at long-term growth, Crypto All-Stars presents an appealing opportunity for investors.

If you’re a meme coin holder looking to maximize your investment, Crypto All-Stars offers a compelling alternative to Sun Wukong. Visit the website to purchase $STARS with ETH, USDT, BNB, or even by card.

Follow them on social media – X (Twitter) | Telegram to stay up-to-date on all their development plans.

Join the Presale Here