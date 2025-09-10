BTC $113,834.56 2.30%
Eightco Raises $270M to Launch First Public Worldcoin Treasury Strategy

Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Key Takeaways:

  • Eightco raised $270 million to acquire Worldcoin as its main treasury asset, with Ethereum and cash as secondary holdings.
  • Institutional backers include Kraken, Pantera, GSR, and Brevan Howard, indicating growing interest in identity-linked digital assets.
  • Dan Ives joins as Chairman, calling Proof of Human a core component for trust in an AI-driven economy.

Eightco Holdings Inc. has completed a $270 million private placement to fund the industry’s first Worldcoin (WLD) treasury strategy, the company announced in a press release published on September 10.

The financing was led by MOZAYYX, with participation from institutional investors including World Foundation, Discovery Capital Management, Kraken, Pantera, GSR, Coinfund, and Brevan Howard. BitMine Immersion contributed $20 million.

Eightco Treasury Plan Focuses on Worldcoin

Eightco said the proceeds will be used primarily to acquire and hold Worldcoin as its reserve asset, with cash and Ethereum serving as secondary reserves. The company described the strategy as a move to embed Worldcoin in its balance sheet while continuing its core business operations.

“Since announcing the private placement, we’ve seen tremendous interest in OCTO and Worldcoin,” said Dan Ives, who has been appointed Chairman of the Board.

Eightco also confirmed that its Nasdaq ticker will change from OCTO to “ORBS” beginning September 11. The company emphasized that no other corporate actions are being undertaken that would affect outstanding shareholder rights.

Institutional Support for Proof of Human

Worldcoin was co-founded by Sam Altman, who said the project’s goal is to deliver a digital identity system rooted in “Proof of Human.” The network uses iris-scanning Orb devices to verify unique individuals, enabling token distribution.

Ives linked the strategy to AI adoption. “Proof of Human is the next critical step in the AI revolution, and World is uniquely positioned to deliver the trust, verification and authentication that the world needs as AI becomes more deeply embedded in every aspect of our lives,” he said.

Eightco said community participation through the World Foundation will remain part of its long-term approach to building out this treasury initiative.

While most treasuries have focused on Bitcoin or Ethereum, introducing biometric-linked assets brings new regulatory and classification challenges.

Wider adoption of such tokens may reshape how companies engage with public blockchain infrastructure. It also raises questions around compliance, custody, and accountability when corporate balance sheets begin to include identity-tied digital assets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How might other companies approach integrating biometric-linked tokens into their treasuries?

Most firms will likely wait for clearer guidance on how biometric-linked assets are classified under accounting and regulatory frameworks before committing balance sheet allocations.

Could this move trigger broader adoption of non-Bitcoin assets in public company reserves?

Yes, if market liquidity, custody solutions, and reporting standards mature, companies may expand beyond BTC and ETH for strategic exposure.

How might this affect shareholder perception of Eightco’s risk profile?

Holding an emerging identity token may be viewed as high-risk by traditional investors, especially amid evolving AI and privacy regulation.

