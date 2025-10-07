BTC $124,154.17 0.15%
ETH $4,681.69 2.40%
SOL $230.22 -0.90%
PEPE $0.0000099 -0.44%
SHIB $0.000012 0.03%
DOGE $0.26 0.60%
XRP $2.97 -0.64%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Dubai Fasset Gets Malaysia Banking License to Launch Shariah-Compliant Stablecoin Bank – A First Globally

Malaysia Stablecoin
Fasset receives provisional banking license from Malaysia to operate world's first stablecoin-powered Islamic digital bank, processing $6B in annualized transactions across 125 countries with regulatory approvals in UAE, Indonesia, EU, Turkey, and Pakistan.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Fasset, a Dubai and Jakarta-based digital banking and investment platform, has received a provisional banking license from Malaysia to operate the world’s first stablecoin-powered Islamic digital bank.

The regulatory approval enables Fasset to offer Shariah-compliant savings, zero-interest accounts, investment services using stablecoins and tokenized assets, and global payments on-chain, targeting financial inclusion gaps across Muslim-majority regions in Asia and Africa, where access to halal asset-backed products remains limited.

Customers will be able to hold deposits, invest in US stocks, gold, and crypto, and spend through a planned Visa-linked crypto card. Fasset also plans to roll out “Own,” an Ethereum Layer 2 network built on Arbitrum, to settle regulated real-world assets on-chain.

The company already processes more than $6 billion in annualized transaction volume across 125 countries and holds regulatory approvals in the UAE, Indonesia, the EU, Turkey, and Pakistan.

The firm has also received authorization from Bahrain’s Central Bank to test blockchain-based asset tokenization solutions in 2020, obtained a Category 3 Crypto-Asset Service Provider license, and secured a Virtual Asset Service Provider license from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority in November 2023.

Dubai Fasset Gets Malaysia Banking License to Launch Shariah-Compliant Stablecoin Bank – A First Globally
Source: Asia Business Outlook

Malaysia Emerges as Hub for Shariah-Compliant Crypto Innovation

Malaysia’s crypto market revenue is expected to reach approximately $484.1 million in 2025, with active users plateauing around 2.8 million, placing the country in the top 50 globally for crypto adoption by transaction volume.

Stablecoins are gaining recognition as regulatory frameworks evolve to clarify their treatment under central bank authority, with ongoing discussions focused on facilitating stablecoin use in cross-border payments and local financial inclusion.

The country’s Securities Commission proposed sweeping changes to its digital asset exchange regulatory framework in July 2025, following record trading volume of RM13.9 billion ($2.9 billion) in 2024, more than double 2023 levels.

The proposed reforms would allow specific tokens that meet predefined eligibility standards to list on regulated platforms without first securing SC approval, thereby reducing regulatory delays while requiring exchanges to segregate client assets from operational funds.

A June 2025 report by the ACCESS Blockchain Association also predicted that formalizing Malaysia’s crypto mining sector could generate RM700 million in hardware and infrastructure investments, create 4,000 jobs, and contribute approximately RM150 million in annual tax revenue.

The report recommended developing Shariah-compliant mining models that leverage Malaysia’s leadership in Islamic finance by creating ethical operations that prioritize transparent governance and the use of renewable energy.

Growing Islamic Finance-Crypto Convergence Across the Middle East and Asia

Binance launched its Sharia-compliant multi-token staking platform, Sharia Earn, in July 2025, officially certified by Amanie Advisors as the first of its kind globally.

The product offers staking for Binance Coin, Ethereum, and Solana in 31 countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE.

All funds are staked through a Wakala agreement structure, enabling halal capital delegation with zero exposure to interest or excessive uncertainty.

Back in September 2024, Bybit also launched its Islamic Account, certified by ZICO Shariah and CryptoHalal, offering spot trading for 75 selected cryptocurrencies, along with DCA and Spot Grid Bot trading tools.

The account addresses demand in the $5 trillion Islamic finance sector, offering Shariah-compliant crypto trading options for Muslim traders worldwide, except in regions with legal restrictions.

Similarly, Crypto.com signed an agreement with Dubai Islamic Bank to introduce Sharia-compliant products, including tokenized Islamic sukuks and real-world asset tokenization.

The platform, which has over 100 million global users, has acquired Orion Principals Limited, a regulated entity by the Abu Dhabi Global Market, and launched its AED Wallet, allowing deposits and withdrawals in local currency.

The UAE recorded $34 billion in crypto inflows for the year ending mid-2024, representing a 42% year-over-year growth and a crypto app user base of 15 million.

Dubai Fasset Gets Malaysia Banking License to Launch Shariah-Compliant Stablecoin Bank – A First Globally
Source: PWC

The Middle East, overall, attracted approximately $338.7 billion in crypto inflows last year, ranking as the seventh-largest crypto economy worldwide.

Dubai Fasset Gets Malaysia Banking License to Launch Shariah-Compliant Stablecoin Bank – A First Globally
Source: Chainalysis

Saudi economist Ihsan Buhulaiga, a former member of the Shura Council, has recently called for Gulf Arab states to establish a unified regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, urging GCC nations to collaborate on crypto regulations due to policy disparities across the region.

During the same period, the UAE issued regulatory approval for AE Coin, a new stablecoin pegged to the UAE dirham and fully backed by reserves held within the country.

Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Ethereum News
VanEck Warns of ETH Dilution Risk as Digital Asset Treasuries Reach $135B
2025-10-05 10:56:00
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-06 20:11:12
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,491,976,812,082
9.97
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Ethereum News
VanEck Warns of ETH Dilution Risk as Digital Asset Treasuries Reach $135B
2025-10-05 10:56:00
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-06 20:11:12
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
EU Eyes Sanctions on Russian Ruble-Backed Stablecoin A7A5
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-07 06:40:49
Blockchain News
Banking Giant Issues Dire Warning: Stablecoins Could Drain $1 Trillion From Global Banks by 2028
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-06 18:28:21
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors