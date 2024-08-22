BTC 2.19%
$61,820.69
ETH 2.26%
$2,675.21
SOL 1.39%
$145.33
PEPE 3.71%
$0.0000083
SHIB 4.73%
$0.000014
BNB 0.59%
$582.92
DOGE 4.61%
$0.11
XRP 0.27%
$0.60
Best Crypto Poker
Online
Cryptonews Blockchain News Donald Trump Throws Support Behind ‘The Defiant Ones’ Crypto Project Led By Sons Don Jr. And Eric

Donald Trump Throws Support Behind ‘The Defiant Ones’ Crypto Project Led By Sons Don Jr. And Eric

Donald Trump Kamala Harris US Election
Here's what you should know about the upcoming Trump-backed platform.
Last updated:
Author
Julia Smith
Author
Julia Smith
About Author

Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.

Author Profile
Last updated:
Why Trust Cryptonews
With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards, ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
The Defiant Ones, Donald Trump, Truth Social

Republican nominee Donald Trump seemingly threw his support behind “The Defiant Ones” crypto project on Thursday. The project is developed by his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Plugs ‘The Defiant Ones’ In Truth Social Post

“For too long, the average American has been squeezed by the big banks and financial elites,” the post reads in part. “It’s time we take a stand—together.”

Featuring the hashtag #BeDefiant, Trump’s latest social media post includes a link to a Telegram channel with the same name, a pithy crypto project with over 33,000 followers.

While little information about “The Defiant Ones” is publicly available, Trump Jr. previously announced the digital asset platform in an August 7 X post.

“We’re about to shake up the crypto world with something HUGE,” he wrote. “Decentralized finance is the future—don’t get left behind. #Crypto #DeFi #BeDeFiant.”

“I have truly fallen in love with Crypto / DeFi,” Eric Trump added. “Stay tuned for a big announcement…@Trump @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr.”

Following a swarm of speculation, the eldest Trump brother has since clarified that the blockchain project is not a meme coin but will instead be designed to “take on the world of banking.”

Is Trump Really The Only Crypto-Friendly Candidate?

News of the Truth’s Social point comes at a critical time ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, with Trump largely embracing cryptocurrencies on the campaign trail despite previously calling digital assets a “scam.”

Last month, the former reality television star promised to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the planet” while touting a crypto-friendly approach to digital asset regulation.

“We will have regulations, but from now on, the rules will be written by the people who love your industry, not hate your industry,” Trump told attendees of the Bitcoin 2024 Conference.

Meanwhile, soon-to-be Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has remained quiet about her stance on digital finance.

Critics argue that her affiliation with the current Biden administration may harm her relationship with the crypto community as a whole, given the U.S. president’s position on digital asset regulation.

However, new reports reveal Harris could be keen to embrace crypto herself.

With nearly 20% of voters in swing states considering crypto to be a major topic when deciding their ballot, Trump and Harris’ ideas on digital assets could cost them the election.

Recommended Articles
SEC Rejects Dismissal Motion in Richard Heart's $1 Billion HEX Case
2024-08-23 17:22:01
Bitcoin Price Pushes Higher as Fed’s Powell Signals Incoming Rate Cuts - BTC to $70K Soon?
2024-08-23 15:16:42
Gabriele Giancola, CEO of Qiibee, on Bringing Liquidity to Points, Loyalty Programs Adopting Blockchain, and Web3 Future of Rewards Programs | Ep. 363
Appeals Court Sides with SEC, Rejects Crypto Law Firm's Bid for Ether Clarity
2024-08-23 14:49:31
Bukele's 'Bitcoin Piggy Bank': El Salvador's Reserves Now Stand At 5,851 BTC
2024-08-23 13:44:30
What’s Happening In Crypto Today? Daily Crypto News Digest
2024-08-23 12:42:09
Crypto Pyramid Scheme Mastermind Extradited to China from Thailand
2024-08-23 11:53:09
Read More Articles

More Articles

Blockchain News
SEC Rejects Dismissal Motion in Richard Heart’s $1 Billion HEX Case
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
2024-08-23 17:22:01
Blockchain News
RFK Jr. Drops Out Of Presidential Race In Arizona, Expected To Endorse Trump
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2024-08-23 17:08:12
Julia Smith
Author
Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.
Read More