Donald Trump Backs Andrew Cuomo In Last Minute Endorsement As New Yorkers Hit The Polls

U.S. President Donald Trump threw his support behind former New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday, urging New Yorkers to back him over progressive frontrunner Zohran Mamdani in the city’s landmark mayoral race. The endorsement comes as Polymarket bettors overwhelmingly favor Mamdani, setting the stage for one of the most consequential elections in New York City’s history.

Share Copied Last updated: November 4, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed former New York governor Andrew Cuomo in a social media post on Monday evening as the city braces for the results of one of its most historic elections.

Andrew Cuomo Lands Last Minute Trump Endorsement

Trump backed Cuomo over his progressive rival, Zohran Mamdani, in a November 3 Truth Social post, telling New Yorkers that they “really have no other choice.”

“Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice,” Trump wrote. “You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!”

Trump also claimed it would be “highly unlikely” that he would contribute federal funds to New York City outside of limited requirements should Mamdani win the mayor’s seat.

Mamdani is widely seen as the favorite to win Tuesday’s landmark mayoral election, with 94% of Polymarket bettors backing the political newcomer in a poll on the decentralized prediction marketplace.

The choice is clear as day: Trump and Musk for Cuomo vs. our campaign for change. pic.twitter.com/wQTDbnCWqu — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 4, 2025

Should Cuomo, who is running as an independent, win the election, it would mark a major political comeback for the son of former New York governor Mario Cuomo.

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa trails behind both candidates, with Trump claiming that a vote for Sliwa would effectively act as “a vote for Mamdani.”

Crypto Group Throws Support Behind Cuomo

Most recently, Cuomo received backing from Innovate NY PAC, an independent political organization that focuses on digital opportunity and technology-driven solutions to solve problems New York City faces.

​​“We believe Andrew Cuomo brings the leadership, experience, and vision to make New York City the global leader in innovation,” said Eddie Cullen, Chair of Innovate NY PAC.

“Under his leadership, New York can once again become the city that drives opportunity for working families, entrepreneurs, and innovators alike,” he added.

Regardless of who wins, the results of the 2024 New York City mayoral race will be one of the most consequential in the city’s history.