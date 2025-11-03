Dogecoin Price Prediction: Whales Dump $440M – Is This the Final Warning Before a Full-Scale Collapse?

Smart money appears to be lowering exposure to Dogecoin as analysts refocus on deeper lows – Dogecoin price predictions now eye a crash.

Content Writer Harvey Hunter Content Writer Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: November 3, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Whales offloaded $440 million DOGE in the 72 hours leading up to Halloween, dampening bullish Dogecoin price predictions for November.

Hopes of an “Uptober” for the meme coin have failed to materialize, carrying bearish sentiment into the new month as its most convinced holders take flight.

The pressure from Doge’s most influential players has left bulls unable to defend a key demand zone at $0.18, effectively invalidating an ascending channel setup that once targeted $0.26–$0.33.

The next structurally important support lies far lower, around $0.07, a zone that would represent a deep unwinding of recent gains, and a return to pre-bull market levels.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is a Full-Scale Collapse Next?

Dogecoin could be in for an early bailout from Ali’s bearish outlook, with historical demand zones hinting at a possible bottom.

Past strong demand zones at $0.12 and $0.09 may be a more natural cool-off point, limiting losses to 30% or 50% respectively, particularly as momentum indicators show sell pressure fading.

DOGE / USD 1-day chart, ascending channel breakdown. Source: TradingView.

While the MACD histogram’s move below the signal line points to a fresh downtrend, the RSI nears the 30 oversold threshold, a zone that has historically marked bottoms for Dogecoin price corrections.

A bounce here could invalidate the current breakdown, restoring Dogecoin’s ascending channel structure and setting up a potential 190% rally toward $0.50 if momentum turns bullish again.

Fundamentals support the scenario, with continued U.S. interest rate easing to stimulate risk appetite and new touch points for demand through spot DOGE ETFs.

SUBBD: As Meme Coins Struggle, This Utility Play Gains Steam

Dogecoin often acts as the figurehead for meme coin market sentiment. With a collapse in the cards, traders are rotating into projects with real utility over speculation.

ICO SUBBD ($SUBBD) is catching early attention as an AI-powered content platform redefining a $85B industry by giving fans true access and creators better monetization tools.

Never miss a sale again.



As a top creator, your audience is global. It's just not possible to cater to everyone – you can't be online 24/7 🫠



That's where your personal AI Assistant comes in, to handle requests and secure payments. Sleep peacefully knowing you're making money… pic.twitter.com/ju9VjLBmea — SUBBD (@SUBBDofficial) March 26, 2025

By cutting out the middleman, SUBBD returns power to the people who actually create the value, allowing creators to own their audiences and their income.

These perks extend to fans in an access-driven ecosystem. Token-gated content, discounts, and early access allow supporters to engage with their favorites in a meaningful way.

It’s a long-standing problem finally being addressed, and investors are taking notice—the presale has already approached $1 million in funding.

With SUBDD, creators and fans both win. It’s not just a new content platform—it’s a return to crypto’s core mission of decentralization and shared value.

Buy the SUBBD Token Here.