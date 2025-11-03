Dogecoin Price Prediction: Whales Dump $440M – Is This the Final Warning Before a Full-Scale Collapse?
Whales offloaded $440 million DOGE in the 72 hours leading up to Halloween, dampening bullish Dogecoin price predictions for November.
Hopes of an “Uptober” for the meme coin have failed to materialize, carrying bearish sentiment into the new month as its most convinced holders take flight.
The pressure from Doge’s most influential players has left bulls unable to defend a key demand zone at $0.18, effectively invalidating an ascending channel setup that once targeted $0.26–$0.33.
The next structurally important support lies far lower, around $0.07, a zone that would represent a deep unwinding of recent gains, and a return to pre-bull market levels.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is a Full-Scale Collapse Next?
Dogecoin could be in for an early bailout from Ali’s bearish outlook, with historical demand zones hinting at a possible bottom.
Past strong demand zones at $0.12 and $0.09 may be a more natural cool-off point, limiting losses to 30% or 50% respectively, particularly as momentum indicators show sell pressure fading.
While the MACD histogram’s move below the signal line points to a fresh downtrend, the RSI nears the 30 oversold threshold, a zone that has historically marked bottoms for Dogecoin price corrections.
A bounce here could invalidate the current breakdown, restoring Dogecoin’s ascending channel structure and setting up a potential 190% rally toward $0.50 if momentum turns bullish again.
Fundamentals support the scenario, with continued U.S. interest rate easing to stimulate risk appetite and new touch points for demand through spot DOGE ETFs.
SUBBD: As Meme Coins Struggle, This Utility Play Gains Steam
Dogecoin often acts as the figurehead for meme coin market sentiment. With a collapse in the cards, traders are rotating into projects with real utility over speculation.
ICO SUBBD ($SUBBD) is catching early attention as an AI-powered content platform redefining a $85B industry by giving fans true access and creators better monetization tools.
By cutting out the middleman, SUBBD returns power to the people who actually create the value, allowing creators to own their audiences and their income.
These perks extend to fans in an access-driven ecosystem. Token-gated content, discounts, and early access allow supporters to engage with their favorites in a meaningful way.
It’s a long-standing problem finally being addressed, and investors are taking notice—the presale has already approached $1 million in funding.
With SUBDD, creators and fans both win. It’s not just a new content platform—it’s a return to crypto’s core mission of decentralization and shared value.
