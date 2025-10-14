Dogecoin Price Prediction: Wall Street Just Let Dogecoin In With Nasdaq Listing – Is $1 DOGE Finally Possible?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Dogecoin just dropped back to its January 2021 levels after a brutal liquidation wiped out every key support. Right now, it is holding the $0.20 zone, and most analysts’ price predictions for Dogecoin remain bullish for a rebound, even though a short-term correction seems likely.

At the same time, Wall Street’s interest in crypto has been strong lately. Despite the chaos, House of Doge, the business arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, went public to push DOGE further into mainstream finance and traditional commerce.

Dogecoin Hits Nasdaq Through House of Doge—Here’s Why It Matters

House of Doge is about to hit Nasdaq after a reverse takeover by Brag House Holdings (ticker: TBH), a college-focused gaming and streaming company. TBH had already jumped more than 40% in the last two weeks before today’s announcement.

The move could be a big win. With access to more capital, House of Doge can speed up its plan to build global payment rails for Dogecoin and expand much faster. The company is also backed by Elon Musk’s personal attorney and sees going public as another step toward making Dogecoin a universal payment method.

Brag House is making history! 🚀 We’ve signed a definitive merger agreement with House of Doge — the commercial arm of the Dogecoin Foundation — For the House of Doge to list on NASDAQ and bring payments, tokenization, gaming, and yield to crypto's most loyal community. pic.twitter.com/nLzcX6vkRW — Brag House (@BragHouse) October 13, 2025

Brag House targets Gen Z gamers, college esports, and interactive streaming, which already line up perfectly with crypto culture. Adding Dogecoin into tournaments, rewards, and creator payouts could make it a natural, everyday currency for gamers.

It also unlocks real utility through payments and microtransactions. DOGE could become a go-to coin for buying digital goods, tipping creators, and paying for entry fees in competitions.

And the Nasdaq listing gives Dogecoin a new level of visibility. Since Brag House is already a listed company, this merger gives DOGE a publicly traded link to Wall Street and opens the door for institutional investors who want DOGE exposure without holding crypto directly.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 DOGE Finally Possible?

Source: DOGEUSD / Tradingview

Here’s the deal with this DOGE chart. The price broke down cleanly from that rising wedge, which had been flashing weakness for weeks. But with House of Doge going public and ETF hype heating up, this could be setting up for something pretty interesting.

The dump below $0.20 confirmed the bearish break, and you can see how it wicked straight into that $0.18 zone before bouncing.

The RSI sitting around 38 shows it’s still leaning bearish but still not oversold yet, so there’s room either way. If DOGE can reclaim $0.22 and hold, it might crawl back toward $0.30, maybe even $0.50 later if market momentum changes.

But if it loses $0.18 again, $0.15’s next, that’s the make-or-break zone before it spirals lower. Right now, it’s just chilling in recovery mode, but still risky unless bulls show up with real volume.

