BTC $112,886.96 -1.62%
ETH $4,109.73 -2.89%
SOL $201.80 -3.72%
PEPE $0.0000074 -5.07%
SHIB $0.000010 -3.65%
DOGE $0.20 -4.68%
XRP $2.50 -4.24%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Wall Street Just Let Dogecoin In With Nasdaq Listing – Is $1 DOGE Finally Possible?

Dogecoin
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Ahmed Balaha
Author
Ahmed Balaha
About Author

Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Dogecoin just dropped back to its January 2021 levels after a brutal liquidation wiped out every key support. Right now, it is holding the $0.20 zone, and most analysts’ price predictions for Dogecoin remain bullish for a rebound, even though a short-term correction seems likely.

At the same time, Wall Street’s interest in crypto has been strong lately. Despite the chaos, House of Doge, the business arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, went public to push DOGE further into mainstream finance and traditional commerce.

Dogecoin Hits Nasdaq Through House of Doge—Here’s Why It Matters

House of Doge is about to hit Nasdaq after a reverse takeover by Brag House Holdings (ticker: TBH), a college-focused gaming and streaming company. TBH had already jumped more than 40% in the last two weeks before today’s announcement.

The move could be a big win. With access to more capital, House of Doge can speed up its plan to build global payment rails for Dogecoin and expand much faster. The company is also backed by Elon Musk’s personal attorney and sees going public as another step toward making Dogecoin a universal payment method.

Brag House targets Gen Z gamers, college esports, and interactive streaming, which already line up perfectly with crypto culture. Adding Dogecoin into tournaments, rewards, and creator payouts could make it a natural, everyday currency for gamers.

It also unlocks real utility through payments and microtransactions. DOGE could become a go-to coin for buying digital goods, tipping creators, and paying for entry fees in competitions.

And the Nasdaq listing gives Dogecoin a new level of visibility. Since Brag House is already a listed company, this merger gives DOGE a publicly traded link to Wall Street and opens the door for institutional investors who want DOGE exposure without holding crypto directly.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 DOGE Finally Possible?

Dogecoin Price Chart
Source: DOGEUSD / Tradingview

Here’s the deal with this DOGE chart. The price broke down cleanly from that rising wedge, which had been flashing weakness for weeks. But with House of Doge going public and ETF hype heating up, this could be setting up for something pretty interesting.

The dump below $0.20 confirmed the bearish break, and you can see how it wicked straight into that $0.18 zone before bouncing.

The RSI sitting around 38 shows it’s still leaning bearish but still not oversold yet, so there’s room either way. If DOGE can reclaim $0.22 and hold, it might crawl back toward $0.30, maybe even $0.50 later if market momentum changes.

But if it loses $0.18 again, $0.15’s next, that’s the make-or-break zone before it spirals lower. Right now, it’s just chilling in recovery mode, but still risky unless bulls show up with real volume.

Forget Dogecoin, Meet the New Leading Memecoin: Maxi Doge

Maxi Doge is shaping up to be the next big thing in the meme market. Dogecoin might be holding strong, but the spotlight is starting to shift toward something new and wilder.

Built on Ethereum, Maxi Doge brings back that same hype and humor that made Dogecoin iconic, but this time with smarter tokenomics, bigger rewards, and a community that feels hungry for another run.

The project has already raised over 3.6 million in presale, and people are talking nonstop about it. Around forty percent of the supply went straight to the public with no insider allocations, so it avoids the usual whale dump drama that kills most meme coins early.

On top of that, early stakers are earning up to 84% percent APY before launch, which is fueling even more interest.

Maxi Doge fits right into the moment. It is basically the next evolution of Dogecoin energy, upgraded for the new crypto crowd and built to dominate this cycle.

Visit the Official Website Here
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
2025-10-14 10:57:38
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Early Bitcoin Whale Shorted $1.1B Right Before Tariffs, Now Up $27M – How Did He Know?
2025-10-11 12:21:15
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, PEPE by the End of 2025
2025-10-13 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-14 17:37:44
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-13 19:14:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-14 14:29:45
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-15 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.2037
4.68 %
Dogecoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,064,440,062,672
-8.63
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
2025-10-14 10:57:38
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Early Bitcoin Whale Shorted $1.1B Right Before Tariffs, Now Up $27M – How Did He Know?
2025-10-11 12:21:15
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, PEPE by the End of 2025
2025-10-13 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-14 17:37:44
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-13 19:14:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-14 14:29:45
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-15 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Nears $111K as Musk Backs BTC, Metaplanet’s $3.5B Bet Faces Test
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-15 00:20:32
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today October 14 – XRP, Ethereum, BNB Coin
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-10-14 23:45:00
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been advising private trading groups on portfolio strategies, risk management, and uncovering hidden gems in decentralized markets.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors