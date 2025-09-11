Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Partners with Bitcoin as First ETF Approaches – Is DOGE About to Become Crypto’s Next Giant?

Dogecoin has partnered with Bitcoin amidst its first ETF launch – Dogecoin price prediction now eyes new highs toward $1 and beyond.

With a new Bitcoin partnership and its first-ever ETF hitting the open market, fundamental catalysts are lining up for bullish Dogecoin price predictions.

The dogecoin meme coin is up 10% this week so far as market participants buy the news and position ahead of potential U.S. interest rate cuts.

Macro developments continue to bolster hopes of sooner and larger rate cuts. This month’s inflation data came in softer than expected, easing a major point of contention for the FED.

Dogecoin Partners With Bitcoin as ETFs Go Live

For the first time, Bitcoin is joining the Dogecoin community through a new partnership between Lombard Finance and DogeOS.

Lombard has $1.5 billion in total value locked (TVL) and 82% of LBTC actively deployed in DeFi protocols, having turned billions of dollars in Bitcoin into yield-bearing capital.

This LBTC is set to be integrated into the Dogecoin ecosystem, powering applications and providing deeper liquidity for builders.

The move opens the door for Dogecoin to tap into Bitcoin’s trillion-dollar liquidity base, bolstering mainstream adoption and financial firepower.

Beyond Lombard, fresh capital is also set to flow into DOGE through TradFi markets.

The first-ever spot Dogecoin ETF, the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE), begins trading today, unlocking a new wave of institutional demand.

Something which could accelerate in the coming weeks with the U.S. CLARITY Act, which stands to unlock sidelined capital from institutions waiting on regulatory clarity.

This deeper integration into U.S. capital markets positions Dogecoin to be a top performer this market cycle, transcending its meme coin status as a serious and institutionally accepted asset.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Could This Catalyse the Next Major Move

These stacking fundamental catalysts could give DOGE the push it needs to realize the full momentum of a two-month bullish pennant pattern.

This continuation pattern stands to see Dogecoin price resume its July bull run now it has broken free from consolidation.

DOGE / USD 1-day chart, bullish pennant breakout. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators back a bullish case. The RSI suggest there is still room to run as 62, far from the oversold threshold at 70 that typically marks rally tops.

The MACD also continues to widen above the signal line, with its widest lead since July, suggesting the uptrend has real staying power.

That said, the post-breakout momentum has been stunted today as past resistance around $0.25 proves stubborn.

Once flipped to support, the door opens for DOGE to realise a full breakout with sights set on $0.38, marking a potential 50% gain from current levels.

But as the bull market matures, this ceiling could extend much higher.

Continued demand from TradFi markets through its ETF and adoption of DOGE in digital asset treasuries could fuel a larger move to $1, marking a 300% move from current prices.

