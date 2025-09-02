BTC $111,462.66 3.07%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Explodes Off $0.21 Floor – Is a $1 September Moon Shot Coming?

Dogecoin Price Prediction Technical Analysis
Dogecoin continues to hold a “crucial” price floor around $0.21 – Dogecoin price prediction now eyes $1 setup as September picks up. 
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Explodes Off $0.21 Floor – Is a $1 September Moon Shot Coming?

The launchpad for Dogecoin’s next upward move may have been found with strong support around $0.21, fuelling new bullish Dogecoin price predictions.

This level has frequently produced sharp rebounds for the meme coin, though upside has been capped around $0.245, something that could change as September brings new catalysts.

Heightened risk-on appetite continues to fuel deeper capital rotation into altcoins as markets prepare for U.S. interest rate cuts.

Speculations anticipate up to four rate cuts before year-end, starting as soon as September, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

With the next FOMC meeting just 15 days away, this catalyst could soon be realised.

Dogecoin Price Analysis: Could September Bring a $1 Rally?

Support at $0.21 could mark the launchpad for Dogecoin’s next upward move, aligning with a retest of a bullish pennant pattern forming since late July.

DOGE / USD 1-day chart, bullish pennant pattern. Source: TradingView.
DOGE / USD 1-day chart, bullish pennant pattern. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators suggest strength beneath the surface. The RSI is climbing from 46 toward the 50 neutral line, signaling building buy pressure.

More so, the MACD line is starting to flatten with a narrow lead below the signal line, often an early sign of a bullish shift as sell pressure weakens.

If momentum holds, Dogecoin could break above the pennant’s upper resistance. That said, $0.245 remains the first test, with a successful retest needed to confirm the move.

A fully realized breakout would set sights on $0.38, marking a potential 75% gain from current levels.

However, with a potential rate cut this month, this rally could extend further to reclaim the late 2024 Dogecoin price peak around $0.49.

Looking ahead, the mid-October spot DOGE ETF decision could unlock TradFi exposure for the first time, potentially fueling a run to $1 in a 365% surge with fresh demand.

The Next Bull Run Could See A Different Doge Coin Explode

When it comes to large-caps like Dogecoin, gains are limited. Explosive breakouts take months to build, and pan out in a fraction of that time.

Holders spend most of their time waiting.

Meanwhile, newer tokens sharing the Doge brand are capturing that same social momentum, but with higher potential gains.

It started with Dogecoin in 2021, then came Shiba Inu, Floki, Bonk, Dogwifhat, Neiro, and, more recently, Dowge. Each major bull run produces its own Doge-themed runner.

This time around, speculators are eyeing Maxi Doge ($MAXI) as the next to go parabolic.

Maxi Doge (MAXI) presale website.
Maxi Doge (MAXI) presale website.

Maxi Doge embraces a no-utility ethos wrapped in gym-culture satire and trader degeneracy. It’s more than just another Dogecoin; it’s a lifestyle asset.

The community is already growing and fast, raising over $1.75 million in its ongoing presale as its earliest holders are rewarded by a high APY on staking, currently at 176%.

Ready to join the presale?
Head to the official Maxi Doge website to buy $MAXI using ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or a bank card.

Visit the Official Website Here

Want to stay in the loop?
Follow Maxi Doge on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram for updates, giveaways, and presale alerts.


