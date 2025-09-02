Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Explodes Off $0.21 Floor – Is a $1 September Moon Shot Coming?

Dogecoin continues to hold a “crucial” price floor around $0.21 – Dogecoin price prediction now eyes $1 setup as September picks up.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The launchpad for Dogecoin’s next upward move may have been found with strong support around $0.21, fuelling new bullish Dogecoin price predictions.

This level has frequently produced sharp rebounds for the meme coin, though upside has been capped around $0.245, something that could change as September brings new catalysts.

Dogecoin $DOGE defended $0.208 support five times now. This level is proving crucial for the next move! pic.twitter.com/sorlKm1ZjJ — Ali (@ali_charts) September 1, 2025

Heightened risk-on appetite continues to fuel deeper capital rotation into altcoins as markets prepare for U.S. interest rate cuts.

Speculations anticipate up to four rate cuts before year-end, starting as soon as September, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

With the next FOMC meeting just 15 days away, this catalyst could soon be realised.

Dogecoin Price Analysis: Could September Bring a $1 Rally?

Support at $0.21 could mark the launchpad for Dogecoin’s next upward move, aligning with a retest of a bullish pennant pattern forming since late July.

DOGE / USD 1-day chart, bullish pennant pattern. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators suggest strength beneath the surface. The RSI is climbing from 46 toward the 50 neutral line, signaling building buy pressure.

More so, the MACD line is starting to flatten with a narrow lead below the signal line, often an early sign of a bullish shift as sell pressure weakens.

If momentum holds, Dogecoin could break above the pennant’s upper resistance. That said, $0.245 remains the first test, with a successful retest needed to confirm the move.

A fully realized breakout would set sights on $0.38, marking a potential 75% gain from current levels.

However, with a potential rate cut this month, this rally could extend further to reclaim the late 2024 Dogecoin price peak around $0.49.

Looking ahead, the mid-October spot DOGE ETF decision could unlock TradFi exposure for the first time, potentially fueling a run to $1 in a 365% surge with fresh demand.

