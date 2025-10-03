BTC $122,329.71 1.74%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Bounces Off Bull Market Band – $1 First Then $10

DOGE Price Meme Coins Price Prediction
MACD flips bullish on the monthly chart – Dogecoin price prediction hints at a rally that could take DOGE to $1 fast.
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1759493701-dogecoin-price-prediction

DOGE has booked a 15% gain in the past 7 days as the crypto market bounced strongly off key supports – a move that supports a bullish Dogecoin price prediction according to multiple technical signals.

X user Kevin Capital, who is followed by more than 24,000 traders, pointed out that DOGE’s monthly chart has just triggered several buy indicators that have historically marked major breakouts.

The combination of these technical indicators favors a bullish Dogecoin price prediction that could see the token rising to $1 first during this cycle and possibly to $10 in the long term.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Needs to Break Out of This Pattern to Start Its Next Leg Up

The daily chart shows that Dogecoin has been on an uptrend for a while, making a series of higher lows along the way since October 2024.

dogecoin price chart

A bullish breakout above the price channel shown in the chart would set off a strong rally for the token that would likely reach those levels first.

Meanwhile, if DOGE surpasses that mark, the stage will be set for another move toward $1, meaning a new all-time high for the token.

Although getting to $10 may take a while, DOGE’s long-standing upward trajectory should continue as Wall Street keeps embracing meme coins.

The launch of an ETF linked to DOGE is evidence that institutional adoption is on the rise.

Similarly, early crypto presales like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) could outperform well-established tokens during this cycle.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Brings 1000x Energy to the Trading World

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) takes the legendary doge meme and turns it into the face of a trading community built for degens who love going big.

maxi doge token

This isn’t just another meme coin floating on hype – it’s a token that embraces this bull market’s energy by leveraging up by 1000x to make the most out of every trade.

With $MAXI in your wallet, you get access to a community of like-minded retail traders who can connect, share strategies, and brag about their Ws.

To buy $MAXI and join the pump, simply head to the official Maxi Doge website and connect a wallet like Best Wallet.

You can either swap crypto or use a bank card to complete the transaction.

Buy $MAXI Here.

Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts Explosive Gains for XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-10-01 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: One of Europe’s Biggest Banks Just Went All-In on ETH – Institutions are Buying Big
2025-10-01 21:55:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-03 16:07:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-03 13:41:48
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-04 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: World’s Largest Derivatives Exchange Eyes SOL – $1,000 SOL is Just the Start
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
2025-10-03 23:54:00
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 3 October – XRP, Ethereum, Solana
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-10-03 23:24:00
