Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Bounces Off Bull Market Band – $1 First Then $10

MACD flips bullish on the monthly chart – Dogecoin price prediction hints at a rally that could take DOGE to $1 fast.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

DOGE has booked a 15% gain in the past 7 days as the crypto market bounced strongly off key supports – a move that supports a bullish Dogecoin price prediction according to multiple technical signals.

X user Kevin Capital, who is followed by more than 24,000 traders, pointed out that DOGE’s monthly chart has just triggered several buy indicators that have historically marked major breakouts.

Anytime we saw Monthly Stoch RSI crosses on #Dogecoin outside of the bear market along with a uptrending Monthly RSI it ultimately lead to massive rallies to the upside. The goal is to get the StochRSI to cross the 20 level and show follow through as anything below that level is… pic.twitter.com/FxrohrzlXo — Kevin (@Kev_Capital_TA) August 27, 2025

The combination of these technical indicators favors a bullish Dogecoin price prediction that could see the token rising to $1 first during this cycle and possibly to $10 in the long term.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Needs to Break Out of This Pattern to Start Its Next Leg Up

The daily chart shows that Dogecoin has been on an uptrend for a while, making a series of higher lows along the way since October 2024.

A bullish breakout above the price channel shown in the chart would set off a strong rally for the token that would likely reach those levels first.

Meanwhile, if DOGE surpasses that mark, the stage will be set for another move toward $1, meaning a new all-time high for the token.

Although getting to $10 may take a while, DOGE’s long-standing upward trajectory should continue as Wall Street keeps embracing meme coins.

The launch of an ETF linked to DOGE is evidence that institutional adoption is on the rise.

