Dogecoin Price Prediction: $3.36B Positions Stay Open – Are Degens Betting Big on the Next Explosive Rally?

Author Ahmed Balaha



Last updated: September 8, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

We’re just 32 days away from the SEC’s final call on more than 92 Spot ETFs, and that includes the Grayscale Dogecoin ETF, the first memecoin ETF ever. Bloomberg experts still have the approval odds sitting above 90%. This decision will have a huge effect on Dogecoin price prediction.

Dogecoin also stands out with its massive open interest levels. Futures positions are steady at nearly 17 billion DOGE, worth about $4.01B.

CoinGlass data shows barely any pullback, and the numbers are actually up over 15% in the last 24 hours. That means roughly 16.82 billion DOGE, still around $3.99B, are locked into the derivatives market even while the wider market slows down.

16.82 Billion DOGE Remain On The Market

Gate.io is leading the pack in Dogecoin futures, holding over $1.02B in open contracts. Binance follows with about 20.65% of total open interest, roughly $824.56M, making it another major hub for DOGE exposure.

Price-wise, DOGE has been chopping in the same zone without picking a clear direction, but the steady futures positioning shows investors aren’t losing confidence in the coin just yet.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Will the SEC Trigger a Historic $1 Rally?

Source: DOGEUSD / TradingView

Currently, the DOGE price is breaking out against that white descending trendline, which has been the main resistance wall for weeks. If the price breaks and holds above it, the next real test will be in the $0.26–0.30 zone.

The RSI is already sitting at 80, so a small dip could hit before the breakout, especially with the SEC meeting around the corner and rate-cut talk adding extra volatility.

The MACD just flipped positive, suggesting fresh bullish energy. The overall setup shows DOGE is on the edge of turning bullish, with a clean pump toward $0.32–0.35 if it clears resistance, but short-term cooling-off shouldn’t surprise anyone.

