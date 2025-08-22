BTC $116,629.27 3.79%
Industry Talk

Decentralized Science Protocols Take Over, BIO Skyrockets 27% Overnight

AI DeFi protocol
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships.
Decentralized Science protocols surge as BIO skyrockets 27% overnight to five-month peak following Bithumb listing with 91% weekly gains and AI-powered research tools.
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The Decentralized Science (DeSci) protocol BIO Protocol (BIO) has shown remarkable momentum once again, surging over 27% in the overnight session of August 22 to achieve a five-month peak of $0.1976.

This latest rally has pushed the token’s weekly gains to 91%, while the blockchain-powered scientific research protocol has accumulated nearly 200% in gains throughout August alone.

A substantial portion of these gains can be attributed to its recent listing on the Bithumb exchange.

AI-Powered Decentralized Science Protocol Unlock Research Revolution

Beyond top crypto exchanges like Binance and Bithumb, BIO has secured listings across multiple tier-one exchanges, including Coinbase (the leading US crypto exchange), OKX, Bitget, Gate.io, and KuCoin.

These strategic listings have contributed to BIO’s exceptional 24-hour trading volume of $637 million, nearly double its $329 million market capitalization.

Market analysts anticipate that BIO token’s next adoption wave will stem from its BioAgents technology, particularly its capability to enable AI-powered tools for hypothesis testing and scientific simulations.

The project has also gained substantial credibility within the crypto community from influential figures, including Changpeng Zhao, former Binance founder, who has repeatedly expressed interest in DeSci initiatives and supported the project through Binance Labs (now YZ Labs).

Similarly, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has endorsed both the protocol and scientific research initiatives broadly.

Given the exchange listings and BIO Protocol’s innovative approach, numerous market analysts believe the BIO token could potentially revisit its January all-time high around $0.92, representing over 300% upside potential from current levels.

Technical Analysis: BIO Protocol Targets $0.24

Technical analysis of BIOUSDT on the four-hour timeframe reveals strong bullish momentum, with price action trading above all major exponential moving averages (20/50/100/200), confirming an established uptrend pattern.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently sits in overbought territory near 78, indicating strong buying demand while also suggesting potential for short-term pullback or consolidation before trend continuation.

Decentralized Science Protocols Take Over, BIO Skyrockets 27% Overnight
Source: TradingView

Should buyers maintain control, next upside targets are positioned around $0.22 and subsequently $0.24, aligning with technical projections.

However, if profit-taking emerges, immediate support levels rest around $0.16–$0.17, where exponential moving averages and previous consolidation zones provide technical support.

DeSci Investors See Upside Potential In Bitcoin Hyper

BIO could still go up in price, but you need a lot of money to make big profits from it.

Many early investors are now looking at Bitcoin Hyper instead. They want coins that could go up 100 times in value.

Bitcoin Hyper is a new meme coin that’s still in presale. This means you can buy it at the cheapest price before it goes public.

So far, the presale has raised over $11.2 million from investors seeking substantial returns from Bitcoin-related projects.

Right now, you can buy $HYPER tokens for $0.012775 each. The price will go up soon. You can buy them on the Bitcoin Hyper website using ETH, USDT, BNB, or your credit card.

$HYPER tokens power the whole network. People use them to pay fees and run apps.

As more people use the network, $HYPER tokens will become more valuable and give holders special voting rights.

Anas Hassan
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
