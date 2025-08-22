Decentralized Science Protocols Take Over, BIO Skyrockets 27% Overnight

Decentralized Science protocols surge as BIO skyrockets 27% overnight to five-month peak following Bithumb listing with 91% weekly gains and AI-powered research tools.

The Decentralized Science (DeSci) protocol BIO Protocol (BIO) has shown remarkable momentum once again, surging over 27% in the overnight session of August 22 to achieve a five-month peak of $0.1976.

This latest rally has pushed the token’s weekly gains to 91%, while the blockchain-powered scientific research protocol has accumulated nearly 200% in gains throughout August alone.

$BIO – Bio Protocol is pumping hard and the daily chart looks super bullish. Expect BIO to hit $0.25 soon! pic.twitter.com/7aAsOGUc0y — Altcoinpedia (@altcoinpediax) August 22, 2025

A substantial portion of these gains can be attributed to its recent listing on the Bithumb exchange.

AI-Powered Decentralized Science Protocol Unlock Research Revolution

Beyond top crypto exchanges like Binance and Bithumb, BIO has secured listings across multiple tier-one exchanges, including Coinbase (the leading US crypto exchange), OKX, Bitget, Gate.io, and KuCoin.

These strategic listings have contributed to BIO’s exceptional 24-hour trading volume of $637 million, nearly double its $329 million market capitalization.

Market analysts anticipate that BIO token’s next adoption wave will stem from its BioAgents technology, particularly its capability to enable AI-powered tools for hypothesis testing and scientific simulations.

The project has also gained substantial credibility within the crypto community from influential figures, including Changpeng Zhao, former Binance founder, who has repeatedly expressed interest in DeSci initiatives and supported the project through Binance Labs (now YZ Labs).

🤯 @cz_binance & @VitalikButerin randomly dropped by @BinanceLabs DeSci Day for talks w/ @bioprotocol @vita_dao @HairDAO_ & more!



After, they had a Q&A on bringing science onchain🧬



"Crypto has finally been validated enough that it can come to science" -CZ



Video snippets 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/yyDPjKjCNr — Bio Protocol (@BioProtocol) November 13, 2024

Similarly, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has endorsed both the protocol and scientific research initiatives broadly.

Given the exchange listings and BIO Protocol’s innovative approach, numerous market analysts believe the BIO token could potentially revisit its January all-time high around $0.92, representing over 300% upside potential from current levels.

Technical Analysis: BIO Protocol Targets $0.24

Technical analysis of BIOUSDT on the four-hour timeframe reveals strong bullish momentum, with price action trading above all major exponential moving averages (20/50/100/200), confirming an established uptrend pattern.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently sits in overbought territory near 78, indicating strong buying demand while also suggesting potential for short-term pullback or consolidation before trend continuation.

Source: TradingView

Should buyers maintain control, next upside targets are positioned around $0.22 and subsequently $0.24, aligning with technical projections.

However, if profit-taking emerges, immediate support levels rest around $0.16–$0.17, where exponential moving averages and previous consolidation zones provide technical support.

