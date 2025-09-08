BTC $112,110.54 0.82%
ETH $4,306.48 0.14%
SOL $215.01 4.75%
PEPE $0.000010 3.83%
SHIB $0.000012 3.53%
DOGE $0.24 7.37%
XRP $2.97 3.50%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.24
Cryptonews Blockchain News

‘CZ’ Widely Favored To Be Pardoned By Trump, Polymarket Bettors Predict

Binance CZ Elizabeth Warren
Crypto mogul Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has emerged as the frontrunner in a Polymarket betting pool on who Donald Trump might pardon in 2025, drawing 35% of wagers. The prediction market places Zhao well ahead of figures like George Santos, Roger Ver, and Rudy Giuliani.
Author
Julia Smith
Author
Julia Smith
About Author

Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao is favored among a handful of federal criminal offenders to be pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump, a poll on Polymarket shows.

‘CZ’ Holds Lead in Presidential Pardon Poll

According to the poll titled “Who will Trump pardon in 2025,” Zhao is favored by a whopping 35% of participating bettors on the decentralized prediction website.

Congressional fraudster George Santos and “Bitcoin Jesus” Roger Ver trail behind the former Binance CEO with 10% of Polymarket bettors’ votes.

Other names in the poll with the potential to be pardoned include right-wing political pundit Steve Bannon, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Zhao pleaded guilty in November 2023 to failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering (AML) program at Binance, which resulted in his resignation as the crypto company’s CEO.

Zhao previously toyed with the idea of being granted a pardon in December 2024, following then U.S. President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter, in two criminal cases.

“No wish to be CEO again,” Zhao said in an X post at the time. “But definitely wouldn’t mind a pardon.”

Senators Probe Binance’s Ties to Trump

Back in May, Zhao confirmed in a podcast appearance that he officially filed for a pardon from Trump.

Shortly thereafter, key Democratic lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, wrote to White House Counsel David Warrington and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, demanding answers about the status of Zhao’s potential pardon.

“Just weeks ago, Binance, Emirati firm MGX, and World Liberty Financial (WLF)—a cryptocurrency company financially linked to President Trump and his family—announced a $2 billion deal involving USD1, WLF’s stablecoin,” the letter reads.

“The convergence of Mr. Zhao’s pardon application and Binance’s financial entanglements with the President’s family presents urgent concerns regarding the integrity of our justice system,” they added.

However, whether Zhao will be relieved of his criminal conviction stateside is still unclear

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump
2025-09-06 12:30:27
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Everyone’s Given Up on ADA – Which Is Exactly Why It Might Be About to Explode
2025-09-05 21:48:31
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-08 15:56:55
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-05 10:11:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-05 10:13:35
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-08 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Cardano
ADA
$0.8624
3.71 %
Cardano

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,070,589,963,124
2.86
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump
2025-09-06 12:30:27
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Everyone’s Given Up on ADA – Which Is Exactly Why It Might Be About to Explode
2025-09-05 21:48:31
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-08 15:56:55
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-05 10:11:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-05 10:13:35
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-08 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Midnight’s NIGHT Token Airdrop Starts Now – Are You Eligible for the Biggest Free Crypto of 2025?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-09-02 21:06:21
Altcoin News
Cardano Internal Audit Reveals No Misconduct, Confirms 99.7% Voucher ADA Redeemed
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-09-04 07:58:03
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors