BTC $105,165.20 0.66%
ETH $2,605.92 4.90%
SOL $159.02 3.53%
PEPE $0.000012 9.36%
SHIB $0.000013 3.30%
DOGE $0.19 2.11%
XRP $2.19 1.78%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.86
Cryptonews Blockchain News

CZ Proposes Dark Pool Perp DEX to Tackle Market Manipulation Risks

CZ James Wynn Perpetual Futures
As recent liquidation events expose the risks of on-chain order visibility, CZ’s proposal aims to bridge the gap between institutional-grade execution and decentralized infrastructure
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
CZ Proposes Dark Pool Perp DEX to Tackle Market Manipulation Risks

Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao has proposed building a dark pool-style decentralized exchange for perpetual contracts. In a post on X, he raised concerns over the risks created by full transparency in on-chain trading. CZ believes now is a good time for someone to develop a more private, secure trading solution.

CZ’s comments come in the wake of a major liquidation event involving $100 million in Bitcoin long positions on Hyperliquid, reportedly held by trader James Wynn.

The liquidation followed Bitcoin’s drop below $105,000 and sparked allegations on X that some users may have coordinated efforts to trigger Wynn’s liquidation.

Order Visibility Threatens Large Traders

CZ said he has long questioned why decentralized exchanges allow real-time visibility of user orders. While transparency is a key feature of DeFi, he argued it puts large traders at a disadvantage.

“If you’re looking to purchase $1 billion worth of a coin, you wouldn’t want others to see it,” he wrote. “People might try to buy before you, effectively front-running you.”

On perp DEXs, the risk is greater, as traders’ liquidation points are often visible on-chain. CZ warned this could allow others to manipulate the market and force liquidations, especially against large leveraged positions.

In traditional finance, institutional traders avoid this risk by using dark pools, private exchanges that allow large trades without alerting the public order book.

According to CZ, dark pool volumes are typically 10 times larger than those of “lit” public exchanges.

Even centralized crypto exchanges offer more privacy than DEXs, he noted, since order books are not tied to identifiable wallet addresses. This level of anonymity helps protect against targeted attacks.

CZ Calls for a Privacy-Focused Perp DEX

CZ suggested that now might be the right moment to build a dark pool perpetual DEX using privacy technology such as zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs. This could involve not showing the order book or hiding smart contract deposits until after a delay.

“A dark pool style DEX + perps, either by not showing the orderbook, or even better not showing deposits into smart contracts at all, or until much later. This should be doable with ZK or similar encryptions,” he said.

The idea, he added, is not meant to dismiss the benefits of transparency.

CZ acknowledged that some traders and market makers might prefer public data for better liquidity and order absorption. But he emphasized that different market participants need different tools.

CZ concluded his post by encouraging developers building such a product to reach out to him. However, he clarified there are no guarantees of investment or response. “This is just a Sunday idea,” he wrote.

The idea gained traction among users who shared similar concerns. Another user proposed building the solution using ZK rollups on a Layer 2 network, to which CZ responded, “That’s one possible way too. There are many possible tech solutions.”

Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
2025-05-28 11:27:55
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,429,877,562,874
-4.58
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
2025-05-28 11:27:55
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Pi Network Bombshell: Users Furious With Endless Migration, Can the Pi Price Hold?
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-06-03 09:36:56
Altcoin News
Crypto Lobby Pushes for Swift Passage of Stablecoin Bill as it Reaches Senate Floor
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-06-03 08:00:07
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors