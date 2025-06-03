CZ Proposes Dark Pool Perp DEX to Tackle Market Manipulation Risks
Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao has proposed building a dark pool-style decentralized exchange for perpetual contracts. In a post on X, he raised concerns over the risks created by full transparency in on-chain trading. CZ believes now is a good time for someone to develop a more private, secure trading solution.
CZ’s comments come in the wake of a major liquidation event involving $100 million in Bitcoin long positions on Hyperliquid, reportedly held by trader James Wynn.
The liquidation followed Bitcoin’s drop below $105,000 and sparked allegations on X that some users may have coordinated efforts to trigger Wynn’s liquidation.
Order Visibility Threatens Large Traders
CZ said he has long questioned why decentralized exchanges allow real-time visibility of user orders. While transparency is a key feature of DeFi, he argued it puts large traders at a disadvantage.
“If you’re looking to purchase $1 billion worth of a coin, you wouldn’t want others to see it,” he wrote. “People might try to buy before you, effectively front-running you.”
On perp DEXs, the risk is greater, as traders’ liquidation points are often visible on-chain. CZ warned this could allow others to manipulate the market and force liquidations, especially against large leveraged positions.
In traditional finance, institutional traders avoid this risk by using dark pools, private exchanges that allow large trades without alerting the public order book.
According to CZ, dark pool volumes are typically 10 times larger than those of “lit” public exchanges.
Even centralized crypto exchanges offer more privacy than DEXs, he noted, since order books are not tied to identifiable wallet addresses. This level of anonymity helps protect against targeted attacks.
CZ Calls for a Privacy-Focused Perp DEX
CZ suggested that now might be the right moment to build a dark pool perpetual DEX using privacy technology such as zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs. This could involve not showing the order book or hiding smart contract deposits until after a delay.
“A dark pool style DEX + perps, either by not showing the orderbook, or even better not showing deposits into smart contracts at all, or until much later. This should be doable with ZK or similar encryptions,” he said.
The idea, he added, is not meant to dismiss the benefits of transparency.
CZ acknowledged that some traders and market makers might prefer public data for better liquidity and order absorption. But he emphasized that different market participants need different tools.
CZ concluded his post by encouraging developers building such a product to reach out to him. However, he clarified there are no guarantees of investment or response. “This is just a Sunday idea,” he wrote.
The idea gained traction among users who shared similar concerns. Another user proposed building the solution using ZK rollups on a Layer 2 network, to which CZ responded, “That’s one possible way too. There are many possible tech solutions.”
