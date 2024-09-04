BTC 0.99%
$57,174.69
ETH 1.49%
$2,411.72
SOL 3.57%
$131.87
PEPE 1.21%
$0.0000072
SHIB 2.19%
$0.000013
BNB -1.62%
$504.09
DOGE 0.71%
$0.096
XRP 0.12%
$0.55
TG Casino
powered by $TGC
Cryptonews Industry Talk

Crypto Whales Buy Bitcoin During The Dip And This New Meme Coin

Bitcoin btc Meme coin
Last updated:
Author
Joel Frank
Author
Joel Frank
About Author

Since graduating with a degree in economics from the University of Birmingham in 2018, Joel has worked as a financial market/cryptocurrency analyst. He firmly believes that emerging crypto technology...

Author Profile
Last updated:
Why Trust Cryptonews
With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards, ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Crypto Whales Buy Bitcoin During The Dip And This New Meme Coin
Crypto Whales Buy Bitcoin During The Dip And This New Meme Coin / Source: Cryptonews

As US Bitcoin ETF experiences outflows amid bearish recent BTC price action, crypto whales have been aggressively buying the dip, although investors have also been piling into an exciting new meme coin called Pepe Unchained (PEPU).

Monday saw Bitcoin ETFs experience their biggest outflow in two month, per The Block data.

Those outflows helped push the Bitcoin price as low as the $55,000s in the early hours of Wednesday.

But BTC has since rebounded back above $58,000. Dip buying from Bitcoin whales may have helped.

On-chain crypto sleuth Lookonchain posted on X about a wallet that accumulated 545 BTC on Wednesday amid the price dip.

This whale has now bought 862 BTC in just the past 3 days.

Another wallet, which some X users refer to as “Mr 100” given the wallet nearly always buys BTC in intervals of 100, has continued to accumulate as well.

The wallet now holds 72,726, with some speculating the wallet could be an exchange.

Bitcoin on the Verge of a Rebound as Whales Pile In?

Bitcoin could be on the verge of a new rebound back to the $70,000 area.

The Fed is about to start cutting interest rates and now ardently pro-crypto Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump is the favorite to win the November US Presidential election once again.

Those could both be major positive catalysts for Bitcoin, assuming the US economy doesn’t slide into recession, as many fear.

While Bitcoin could 2x within the next year or so, a new meme coin called Pepe Unchained has much bigger potential.

That probably explains why whales have also been flocking to it, with its presale raising a staggering nearly $12 million.

Cryptonews.com’s in-house presale analyst Chester tells investors everything they need to know about Pepe Unchained in the below video.

Visit Pepe Unchained Here

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
In The Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$57,175
0.99 %
Bitcoin
Recommended Articles
Russian Bitcoin Miners: Industrial Players ‘Mined BTC 54,000 in 2023’
2024-09-04 23:30:00
Bitfarms Fires Back at Riot Platforms' Criticism, Accuses Rival of Self-Interest in Board Dispute
2024-09-04 21:30:20
Nigerian Court To Decide Binance Exec’s Bail Application on Oct 9
2024-09-04 21:13:28
Oregon Man To Pay Over $209 Million For Supposed Crypto Ponzi Scheme
2024-09-04 19:42:26
Flow Reveals Major EVM Upgrade, Google and Ubisoft as Partners
2024-09-04 19:13:33
Nyan Heroes Launches New Playtest with Solana-Based Token Rewards
2024-09-04 19:08:06
Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal "Encouraged" By Harris Campaign's Pursuit Of "New Approach" To Crypto: Bloomberg TV
2024-09-04 16:55:34
Read More Articles

More Articles

Blockchain News
US Fed Targets Crypto-Friendly Texas Bank with Cease-and-Desist Action
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2024-09-05 04:19:36
Industry Talk
Top Crypto Gainers Today on DEXScreener – FARM, VISTA, NEIRO
Joel Frank
Joel Frank
2024-09-05 03:57:38
Joel Frank
Author
Since graduating with a degree in economics from the University of Birmingham in 2018, Joel has worked as a financial market/cryptocurrency analyst. He firmly believes that emerging crypto technology will transform the world for the better through the facilitation of decentralization. Joel specializes in the coverage of FX, equity, bond, commodity, and crypto markets from both a fundamental and technical perspective.
Read More