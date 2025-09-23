BTC $112,757.67 0.15%
ETH $4,183.80 0.19%
SOL $219.43 -0.86%
PEPE $0.0000097 1.85%
SHIB $0.000012 1.31%
DOGE $0.24 1.01%
XRP $2.88 0.64%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.63
Cryptonews News

Crypto Wallets Race to Launch Tokens – Best Wallet Leads With $16M in Funding

best crypto 2025 Best Wallet Crypto ICO
Last updated: 

Leading Web3 non-custodial wallet Best Wallet (BEST) has now raised over $16 million in its presale, at a time when major crypto wallets are exploring token launches of their own.

MetaMask, Coinbase’s Base network, and Rainbow have either confirmed plans or are preparing to roll out native tokens.

Yet Best Wallet has already taken the lead. Its native token, BEST, sits at the center of the ecosystem – reducing fees, unlocking staking aggregator yields, and serving as the gateway to upcoming features that will soon be released.

Could Best Wallet’s rapid success be inspiring others to follow suit? Whether by coincidence or inspiration, Best Wallet’s rise seems to align with other wallets suddenly moving toward tokens of their own.

One thing is certain: Best Wallet is already WalletConnect-certified, a mark of credibility that guarantees the highest standards for user experience, security, interoperability, and feature implementation.

For those looking to secure tokens from the wallet that set off this wave of launches, the current presale round closes in just 32 hours, with BEST still available at $0.025685 before the next price increase.

Token Plans Emerge Across the Wallet Landscape

The wallet space is shifting as major players prepare to tokenize their ecosystems. MetaMask, the most widely used non-custodial wallet in Web3, has long hinted at launching a native token, with its parent company Consensys finally confirming plans.

The token is expected to enable governance, incentives, and ecosystem growth, but years of speculation highlight just how cautious MetaMask has been in aligning a model with its massive user base.

Ethereum (ETH) wallet provider Rainbow has also confirmed it will launch the RNBW token in Q4, tying it directly to its long-running points program. Alongside the token rollout, Rainbow is revamping its app with sharper charts, real-time pricing, and even plans for in-wallet perps trading through Hyperliquid.

Coinbase, through its Base Layer-2 network, has likewise begun exploring a native token. Executives such as Base creator Jesse Pollak have said it would accelerate decentralization, support builders, and give the network its own identity beyond ETH.

Still, no timeline or tokenomics have been finalized, with regulatory clarity remaining a central concern.

The market, meanwhile, has been quick to show support for wallet tokens, with speculation already swirling around MetaMask’s potential ticker – many expecting it to be MASK.

As speculation builds around MetaMask, Rainbow, and Base, Best Wallet has already set the benchmark and, as mentioned, $16 million has already been committed by early adopters through the sale of its native token BEST.

Inside the BEST Token’s Utility

The BEST token powers the entire Best Wallet ecosystem, with utility spanning transaction fees, governance, staking, and exclusive perks.

Holding BEST brings even greater benefits. Transaction fees are reduced not only for wallet operations but also across Best Wallet’s integrated decentralized exchange (DEX), meaning users keep more from every trade and every transfer.

Utility is set to expand further with upcoming services. The BEST Card, a debit card linking the wallet app to real-world spending, will allow users to make everyday purchases directly in crypto.

In phase three of the roadmap, Best Wallet also plans to roll out derivatives trading, giving BEST an even larger role in unlocking advanced features.

On the DeFi side, BEST unlocks higher returns through the soon-to-launch staking aggregator, which sources top-yielding pools across the space and boosts them for token holders.

In addition, Best Wallet already operates its own native staking protocol for BEST, currently offering a dynamic APY of 83%.

Finally, BEST is expected to carry governance powers that will give holders influence over the wallet’s future and a direct say in its evolution.

Beyond the Super App Vision: Best Wallet’s Edge

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently told Fox Business that the exchange wants to move beyond being just a trading venue and evolve into a “super app” capable of replacing legacy banks with a full suite of financial services.

The US-based crypto exchange already offers a debit card and has ambitions to trade crypto securities, commodities, and traditional stocks under a single license. It also envisions streamlining custody rules, enabling tokenization of equities, and creating exemptions for project launches – but for now, most of these remain in the planning stage.

Best Wallet, by contrast, is already moving faster. Its 250,000 active users are enjoying live features such as its native decentralized exchange, with more on the way.

As stated earlier, the roadmap includes derivatives trading, market intelligence analytics, portfolio management, MEV protection, and automated orders like DCA buys and sells. The team is prioritizing broad chain support – over 60 networks – alongside advanced anti-fraud systems to keep users secure.

But what truly sets Best Wallet apart from an exchange like Coinbase, however, is its non-custodial model.

Users control their own keys, eliminating centralized points of risk. With Fireblocks’ MPC-CMP technology splitting private keys into encrypted shards across separate entities, Best Wallet removes any single point of failure.

That level of security is critical in a landscape where centralized exchanges remain frequent targets – as shown by the Bybit mega-hack earlier this year.

Join the BEST Presale Before It All Ends

The Best Wallet presale is still ongoing but may not be for long. To get BEST at presale prices, head to the official Best Wallet presale site and purchase BEST directly in‑app using a bank card, or by swapping ETH or USDT.

Best Wallet is available for download on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Stay connected with the community on X, Telegram, and Discord.

Visit the Official Website Here
Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Eye a Technical Breakout That Could Push SOL to $310
2025-09-21 15:38:22
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Solana by the End of 2025
2025-09-22 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-22 19:04:38
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-23 12:16:48
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-23 17:11:43
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,090,282,100,006
-3.85
Trending Crypto
Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Eye a Technical Breakout That Could Push SOL to $310
2025-09-21 15:38:22
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Solana by the End of 2025
2025-09-22 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-22 19:04:38
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-23 12:16:48
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-23 17:11:43
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
Only 27 Days to Go Before Snorter Bot Token Presale Closes – Early Access Won’t Last
2025-09-23 17:06:08
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Could Explode Higher as $10 Billion in Short Bets Hang by a Thread
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed Balaha
2025-09-23 16:51:19
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors