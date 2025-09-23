Crypto Wallets Race to Launch Tokens – Best Wallet Leads With $16M in Funding

Last updated: September 23, 2025

Leading Web3 non-custodial wallet Best Wallet (BEST) has now raised over $16 million in its presale, at a time when major crypto wallets are exploring token launches of their own.

MetaMask, Coinbase’s Base network, and Rainbow have either confirmed plans or are preparing to roll out native tokens.

Yet Best Wallet has already taken the lead. Its native token, BEST, sits at the center of the ecosystem – reducing fees, unlocking staking aggregator yields, and serving as the gateway to upcoming features that will soon be released.

Could Best Wallet’s rapid success be inspiring others to follow suit? Whether by coincidence or inspiration, Best Wallet’s rise seems to align with other wallets suddenly moving toward tokens of their own.

One thing is certain: Best Wallet is already WalletConnect-certified, a mark of credibility that guarantees the highest standards for user experience, security, interoperability, and feature implementation.

For those looking to secure tokens from the wallet that set off this wave of launches, the current presale round closes in just 32 hours, with BEST still available at $0.025685 before the next price increase.

Token Plans Emerge Across the Wallet Landscape

The wallet space is shifting as major players prepare to tokenize their ecosystems. MetaMask, the most widely used non-custodial wallet in Web3, has long hinted at launching a native token, with its parent company Consensys finally confirming plans.

The token is expected to enable governance, incentives, and ecosystem growth, but years of speculation highlight just how cautious MetaMask has been in aligning a model with its massive user base.

[ ZOOMER ]



CONSENSYS' JOSEPH LUBIN CONFIRMS A METAMASK TOKEN IS CONFIRMED AND COMING "VERY SOON": THE BLOCK — zoomer (@zoomerfied) September 18, 2025

Ethereum (ETH) wallet provider Rainbow has also confirmed it will launch the RNBW token in Q4, tying it directly to its long-running points program. Alongside the token rollout, Rainbow is revamping its app with sharper charts, real-time pricing, and even plans for in-wallet perps trading through Hyperliquid.

Coinbase, through its Base Layer-2 network, has likewise begun exploring a native token. Executives such as Base creator Jesse Pollak have said it would accelerate decentralization, support builders, and give the network its own identity beyond ETH.

Still, no timeline or tokenomics have been finalized, with regulatory clarity remaining a central concern.

Yes, @base is exploring a network token, but has no definitive plans.



We’re exploring how a network token could help us accelerate our joint mission. https://t.co/I9jyLUtAWN — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) September 15, 2025

The market, meanwhile, has been quick to show support for wallet tokens, with speculation already swirling around MetaMask’s potential ticker – many expecting it to be MASK.

As speculation builds around MetaMask, Rainbow, and Base, Best Wallet has already set the benchmark and, as mentioned, $16 million has already been committed by early adopters through the sale of its native token BEST.

Inside the BEST Token’s Utility

The BEST token powers the entire Best Wallet ecosystem, with utility spanning transaction fees, governance, staking, and exclusive perks.

Holding BEST brings even greater benefits. Transaction fees are reduced not only for wallet operations but also across Best Wallet’s integrated decentralized exchange (DEX), meaning users keep more from every trade and every transfer.

Utility is set to expand further with upcoming services. The BEST Card, a debit card linking the wallet app to real-world spending, will allow users to make everyday purchases directly in crypto.

In phase three of the roadmap, Best Wallet also plans to roll out derivatives trading, giving BEST an even larger role in unlocking advanced features.

On the DeFi side, BEST unlocks higher returns through the soon-to-launch staking aggregator, which sources top-yielding pools across the space and boosts them for token holders.

In addition, Best Wallet already operates its own native staking protocol for BEST, currently offering a dynamic APY of 83%.

Finally, BEST is expected to carry governance powers that will give holders influence over the wallet’s future and a direct say in its evolution.

Beyond the Super App Vision: Best Wallet’s Edge

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently told Fox Business that the exchange wants to move beyond being just a trading venue and evolve into a “super app” capable of replacing legacy banks with a full suite of financial services.

🚨BREAKING: Coinbase CEO – Brian Armstrong says: “Yes, we do want to become a super app and provide all types of financial services. We want to become people’s primary financial account and I think that crypto has a right to do that.” #XRP pic.twitter.com/2t7QwOqh8z — JackTheRippler ©️ (@RippleXrpie) September 21, 2025

The US-based crypto exchange already offers a debit card and has ambitions to trade crypto securities, commodities, and traditional stocks under a single license. It also envisions streamlining custody rules, enabling tokenization of equities, and creating exemptions for project launches – but for now, most of these remain in the planning stage.

Best Wallet, by contrast, is already moving faster. Its 250,000 active users are enjoying live features such as its native decentralized exchange, with more on the way.

As stated earlier, the roadmap includes derivatives trading, market intelligence analytics, portfolio management, MEV protection, and automated orders like DCA buys and sells. The team is prioritizing broad chain support – over 60 networks – alongside advanced anti-fraud systems to keep users secure.

But what truly sets Best Wallet apart from an exchange like Coinbase, however, is its non-custodial model.

Users control their own keys, eliminating centralized points of risk. With Fireblocks’ MPC-CMP technology splitting private keys into encrypted shards across separate entities, Best Wallet removes any single point of failure.

That level of security is critical in a landscape where centralized exchanges remain frequent targets – as shown by the Bybit mega-hack earlier this year.

