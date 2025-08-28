BTC $112,067.34 0.19%
Crypto Treasury Boom Triggers Insider Trading Concerns – Fortune Report

insider trading Regulation
Regulators weigh new approaches to address crypto-driven stock surges amid evolving treasury strategies and disclosure loopholes.
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Key Takeaways:

  • Several small-cap firms saw unexplained share price increases ahead of crypto treasury announcements.
  • Finance experts warn that the trend resembles known insider trading patterns.
  • Regulatory gray areas make enforcement difficult compared to traditional financial disclosures.

Unusual stock movements ahead of cryptocurrency announcements at several small-cap companies are prompting scrutiny over potential insider trading, according to a Fortune report published on August 28.

The story cites multiple instances where company shares surged in the days before disclosing large crypto purchases. MEI Pharma, for example, saw its stock nearly double prior to revealing a $100 million Litecoin acquisition. No regulatory filings or public statements were issued ahead of the spike.

Experts and Executives Share Concerns

A similar pattern was observed at firms including SharpLink, Mill City Ventures, and Kindly MD.

“It does look suspicious to me,” said Xu Jiang, a finance professor at Duke University. “This usually happens for a lot of insider trading scenarios that I anecdotally know about.”

SharpLink’s shares more than doubled three days before the company announced a $425 million Ethereum allocation. The company said it has “established policies and procedures” to prevent insider trading, but did not provide specifics.

Mill City Ventures, which has since rebranded as SUI Group Holdings, saw its shares triple ahead of news that it raised $450 million to acquire Sui.

“There was definitely activity in the stock prior to the announcement,” said Stephen Mackintosh, an executive involved in the deal.

Executives and investors who receive material non-public information before a crypto deal are subject to insider trading laws, including those briefed during roadshows, said Elisha Kobre, a partner at Sheppard Mullin.

Insider Trading Looms Over Crypto Industry

Some companies are now withholding ticker symbols from investors until markets close, in an attempt to limit price distortion. CEA Industries and Verb Technology have both adopted this approach in recent weeks.

“It’s really to everyone’s advantage to squash this issue,” said Louis Camhi, founder of RLH Capital.

While insider trading rules are well established in traditional finance, the rise of crypto treasury strategies introduces gray areas in enforcement. Unlike mergers or earnings reports, crypto purchases often involve decentralized assets with volatile pricing and informal communication channels, making it harder for regulators to monitor information flows or trace leaks with precision.

At the same time, the expanding trend of treating crypto holdings as strategic balance sheet assets blurs the line between operational decisions and market signaling. Analysts say the mere expectation of price impact tied to a crypto pivot can invite speculative positioning, even in the absence of formal leaks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Could proposed crypto accounting standards affect how treasury holdings impact stock prices?

Yes. If crypto holdings must be marked to market under new accounting rules, it could introduce greater earnings volatility, which in turn may amplify investor reaction to treasury announcements.

How might whistleblower protections apply in suspected insider trading related to crypto treasuries?

Employees who report unauthorized information sharing related to crypto purchases may be protected under existing SEC whistleblower programs, though applicability can depend on how materiality is defined.

Are institutional investors participating in these crypto treasury deals, or are they mostly retail-driven?

While some hedge funds are involved, many crypto treasury strategies appear to target speculative retail demand, especially in smaller-cap stocks with lower liquidity barriers.

Can decentralized governance structures complicate insider trading investigations?

In cases where crypto decisions are influenced by DAOs or token holder votes, tracing who knew what and when becomes more complex for regulators.

Do short sellers track crypto treasury trends for trading strategies?

Yes. Some short sellers monitor suspicious stock run-ups ahead of treasury news and bet against inflated valuations, especially when fundamentals appear unchanged.

