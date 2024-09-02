Crypto Products Saw $305M in Outflows Amid Widespread Negative Sentiment

Digital asset investment products faced significant outflows last week, with a total of $305 million exiting the market.

The trend reflects a broader wave of negative sentiment that has gripped the cryptocurrency market across various regions and providers, CoinShares said in a recent report.

The primary catalyst behind this downturn appears to be stronger-than-expected economic data from the United States, which has reduced the likelihood of a 50-basis point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Bitcoin Products Saw $319M in Outflows

Bitcoin was at the center of this exodus, experiencing outflows totaling $319 million.

However, not all Bitcoin-related products suffered.

Short Bitcoin investment products, which profit from declines in Bitcoin’s price, saw their second consecutive week of inflows, amounting to $4.4 million.

This marks the largest inflow for these products since March, indicating that some investors are betting on further declines in Bitcoin’s value.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, also saw negative sentiment manifest in outflows, with $5.7 million leaving the market.

Trading volumes for Ethereum stagnated, reaching only 15% of the levels observed during the U.S. ETF launch week.

On the other hand, Solana, a blockchain platform known for its high-speed transactions, managed to buck the trend, attracting $7.6 million in inflows.

Interestingly, blockchain equities, particularly those tied to Bitcoin mining, also defied the overall negative sentiment. These equities saw $11 million in inflows.

Meanwhile, the United States bore the brunt of these outflows, with $318 million being pulled from digital asset products.

Germany and Sweden also experienced smaller but notable outflows, totaling $7.3 million and $4.3 million, respectively.

In contrast, Switzerland and Canada managed to attract minor inflows of $5.5 million and $13 million, offering a slight counterbalance to the overall negative trend.

Bitcoin Closes the Week Down by 10%

The week also saw significant price movements in major cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin closed the week at approximately $57,300, a 10.8% decline from the previous week’s close of around $64,220.

The price of Bitcoin fluctuated throughout the week, experiencing a significant drop on Tuesday and another dip on Sunday.

The downward trend was accompanied by net outflows of approximately $277 million from Bitcoin spot ETFs.

Ethereum also faced a challenging week, closing at around $2,425, down 11.7% from the previous week’s close.

Despite the price drop, Ethereum spot ETFs saw relatively moderate outflows of $12.6 million, with some new products even recording net inflows.

Notably, Friday marked the first day since ETHE’s conversion with no outflows, suggesting that the trend of heavy outflows may be nearing its end, potentially paving the way for net inflows in the coming weeks, Matteo Greco, a research analyst at Fineqia International, said in a recent note.