Crypto Prices Rise Following Robust US Economic Data – Here's Why Bullish Momentum Can Continue

Major crypto prices are trading in the green on Thursday in wake of US economic data that showed slowing inflation and a stronger-than-expected economy in Q2 and amid relief in wake of a strong Nvidia earnings report.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) were both up 2-3% in the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap, and leading the rally in crypto prices.

BTC was last back in the mid-$60,000, while ETH was nearing $2,600.

Other major coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Tron (TRX), Cardano (ADA) and Avalanche (AVAX) were up a similar margin.

The annualized rate of US GDP growth in Q2 was revised up to 3.0% from 2.8%.

2Q US GDP Revised up to 3% from 2.8% pic.twitter.com/SHrPBsLRBA — Michael McDonough (@M_McDonough) August 29, 2024

Q2 inflation measures were also downwardly revised.

#Inflation is so yesterday's news!

US GDP growth was revised upward, driven by a significant upward revision of consumer spending. That's not what a #recession looks like, right?

Less inflation + decent growth ≠ stagflation pic.twitter.com/J4aIovDyif — jeroen blokland (@jsblokland) August 29, 2024

The combination of lower inflation and stronger growth was interpreted by analysts of raising the chance that the US economy avoids recession.

The latest Nvidia earnings report, while disappointing some of the over-expectant bulls, was very robust and signaled strong momentum in the AI boom.

🚨BREAKING: NVIDIA BEATS EARNINGS.



– EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.65 expected

– Revenue: $30B vs. $28.9B expected



ALSO BREAKING: THE WORLD WILL NOT COLLAPSE. pic.twitter.com/nq8Y98TRdm — Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA (@GRDecter) August 28, 2024

That explains why US equities have pumped on Thursday, with the S&P 500 up 1.0% and the Nasdaq 100 up 1.5%, per TradingView.

These macro tailwinds likely explain the strength in crypto prices on Thursday.

But can the momentum continue?

Can Positive Momentum in Crypto Prices Continue?

Thursday’s rise in crypto prices still leaves most major coins substantially lower for the week.

Bitcoin fell from above $64,000 on Monday, after all.

Traders are thus asking, can crypto prices erase their weekly losses.

Well, some of that will depend on Friday’s US Core PCE inflation data. The data is expected to support expectations that the Fed starts cutting interest rates next month.

While the likelihood that the Fed kicks off rate cuts with a 50bps reduction have slipped recently, the start of a series of interest rate cuts should be bullish for the market.

That’s assuming the US economy remains on track to not slide into recession.

Next week’s US jobs and ISM PMI data will be very informative on the US economic growth front.

While crypto prices might not be able to erase losses this week, September could be a good month.

US politics, of course, remains a major wild card. Crypto markets have responded positively recently to developments that raise Donald Trump’s chances of winning the November election.

He has come out as the more staunchly pro-crypto candidate.

Polymarket betters currently price a 50% chance he wins, versus a 48% chance that Democrat nominee and sitting VP Kamala Harris wins.

Trump's lead is up to 2% in the odds. pic.twitter.com/B64w2YNTVZ — Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 28, 2024

September could see all sorts of twists and turns in the race, with a debate between the two candidates coming up.

