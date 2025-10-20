[LIVE] Crypto Price Tracker Today: Live News and Price Updates for BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL

Markets rebound from historic $20 billion liquidation event as XRP and Solana ETF decisions loom - what's next for crypto prices?

Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan About Author Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 20, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin reclaimed the $110,000 level on October 20, climbing 2.54% as crypto price indicators continue recovering from the historic October 10 flash crash. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has stabilized after plunging from its all-time high of $126,296 to as low as $104,000—a crash that wiped out nearly $20 billion in leveraged positions, the largest liquidation event in crypto history. Ethereum is trading between $3,920-$4,060 after testing critical support last week, while the broader market added 3% in 24 hours.

Major altcoins face critical catalysts this week. XRP declined 4-5% to around $2.46 as traders await SEC decisions on six spot ETF applications due between October 18-25, with Bloomberg analysts assigning 95% approval odds. Solana trades at $188 with a payment card announcement expected today and its own ETF decisions imminent. Both tokens have seen massive institutional interest, with Solana attracting $2 billion in treasury investments this month alone.

Bitcoin ETFs continue drawing institutional capital, with BlackRock’s IBIT approaching $100 billion in assets. Ethereum’s November Fusaka upgrade promises major scaling improvements, while regulatory clarity on altcoin ETFs could unlock billions in new institutional inflows.

Stay informed with the latest price movements, breaking news, and market analysis—follow this live blog for real-time updates throughout the day.