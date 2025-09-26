BTC $109,565.36 -2.25%
ETH $3,963.28 -1.77%
SOL $196.98 -3.91%
PEPE $0.0000092 -2.69%
SHIB $0.000011 -1.24%
DOGE $0.22 -3.27%
XRP $2.76 -3.27%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.17
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Google-Backed Crypto Miner TeraWulf Plans $3B Debt-Financed Expansion: Report

Crypto Mining Google
Surging AI demand and infrastructure shortages are turning crypto miners like TeraWulf into sought-after partners for companies expanding into AI computing.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
TeraWulf

TeraWulf plans to raise about $3b to expand its data centers, in a deal supported by Google, according to its finance chief Patrick Fleury.

The debt is expected to be issued either through the high-yield bond market or via leveraged loans, Fleury told Bloomberg in a recent interview.

Morgan Stanley is arranging the potential transaction, which could be launched as early as October.

Credit rating agencies are still reviewing the deal, with expectations that it could fall between BB and CCC, the typical range for junk-rated debt. Google’s backstop could reportedly help secure a higher grade.

Negotiations are ongoing, and there is no guarantee the deal will move forward. TeraWulf didn’t return Cryptonews’ request for comment by press time.

AI Boom Drives Demand For Data Centers, Puts Crypto Miners In Spotlight

The push comes as demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure has outstripped supply. The rapid rise of AI has created shortages of data center space, graphics processing chips and access to electricity.

Crypto mining firms like TeraWulf, already operating large-scale power-hungry facilities, have become attractive partners for companies seeking to expand into AI computing.

TeraWulf has already seen growing interest in its facilities. In August, Fluidstack, an AI cloud platform, expanded its use of a TeraWulf-run data center in New York. Around the same time, Google increased its backstop commitment to TeraWulf by $1.4b, taking its total to $3.2b and lifting its equity stake in the miner to 14% from 8%.

TeraWulf, Cipher Raise Capital To Expand Data Center Capacity

Meanwhile, another mining firm, Cipher Mining, has signed a colocation deal with Fluidstack and Google. Under the agreement, Cipher will supply data center capacity. In return, Google will backstop US$1.4 billion in obligations and take an equity stake. In addition, Cipher is expected to seek more debt financing, similar to TeraWulf.

Separately, in August TeraWulf said it plans to raise $400m through a private offering of convertible senior notes due 2031. The company explained that proceeds will partly fund capped call transactions. The rest will go toward expanding its data centers and other corporate needs.

If completed, this financing would be one of the largest debt deals by a crypto miner shifting into AI infrastructure. Furthermore, it shows how Google is expanding its role in building out computing power to meet surging demand from AI developers.

Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 23 September – XRP, Solana, Cardano
2025-09-23 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: On-Chain Data Shows Whales Choosing SOL – Can it Overtake Ethereum?
2025-09-24 17:03:18
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-24 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-25 13:34:13
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-25 13:48:58
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-25 13:45:50
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-25 13:50:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,936,215,536,909
-6.93
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 23 September – XRP, Solana, Cardano
2025-09-23 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: On-Chain Data Shows Whales Choosing SOL – Can it Overtake Ethereum?
2025-09-24 17:03:18
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-24 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-25 13:34:13
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-25 13:48:58
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-25 13:45:50
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-25 13:50:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
US Regulators Examine Trading Patterns Before Firms Announced Crypto Treasury Holdings: Report
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-09-26 01:47:21
Blockchain News
Crypto-Embezzling K-Drama Star Hwang Jung-eum Receives Suspended Jail Sentence
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-09-25 23:30:00
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors