BTC $112,696.09 -0.35%
ETH $4,177.46 -0.75%
SOL $209.78 -4.36%
PEPE $0.0000096 -0.23%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.10%
DOGE $0.23 -1.35%
XRP $2.86 -0.62%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.12
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Crypto Millionaires Surge 40% as Market Cap Tops $3.3 Trillion: Report

Adoption Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
The surge coincides with a booming crypto market that pushed total valuations above $3.3 trillion by mid-2025.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Crypto Millionaires Surge 40% as Market Cap Tops $3.3 Trillion: Report

The number of cryptocurrency millionaires has jumped 40% over the past year, reaching 241,700 individuals globally, according to Henley & Partners’ latest Crypto Wealth Report.

Key Takeaways:

  • The number of crypto millionaires surged 40% to 241,700 as the market cap surpassed $3.3 trillion.
  • Bitcoin led the gains, with BTC millionaires up 70% and billionaires rising to 17.
  • Institutional investment and ETF inflows have fueled much of the growth in crypto wealth.

The surge coincides with a booming crypto market that pushed total valuations above $3.3 trillion by mid-2025.

Bitcoin continues to drive much of the growth. The number of Bitcoin millionaires soared 70% year-on-year to 145,100, as BTC outperformed the wider market between July 2024 and June 2025.

Bitcoin’s Ultra-Rich Surge: Centimillionaires Up 63%, Billionaires Hit 17

The number of Bitcoin centimillionaires, those holding over $100 million in BTC, also climbed 63% to 254. Bitcoin billionaires rose to 17, marking a 55% increase.

Henley noted that the rise aligns with a broader trend of institutional involvement in the sector. “This significant growth coincides with a watershed year for institutional adoption,” the firm said.

Inflows into US-based spot Bitcoin ETFs have grown from $37.3 billion to $60.6 billion in 2025 alone. Spot Ether ETFs also saw inflows quadruple to $13.4 billion.

Advisory firms and hedge funds have been particularly active, boosting their spot ETH ETF holdings to $1.35 billion and $688 million, respectively. Private equity firms and brokerages also increased exposure.

Despite the rise in ultra-wealthy crypto holders, total user adoption grew more modestly—up just 5% to 590 million globally.

Phillipp Baumann, founder of Z22 Technologies, attributed the spike in Bitcoin wealth partly to the asset’s growing role as a “base currency for accumulating wealth.”

Henley’s report is based on proprietary wealth-tier modeling, as well as data from CoinMarketCap, Binance, and Etherscan.

The US, Singapore, and Hong Kong emerged as the top migration hubs for crypto investors, according to Henley’s Crypto Adoption Index.

Switzerland and the UAE rounded out the top five. Smaller nations including El Salvador, Panama, and Uruguay are also developing policies to attract digital asset holders through favorable regulation and tax strategies.

$1M Bitcoin in 2026 Would Signal US Economic Crisis

As reported, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has pushed back on predictions that Bitcoin could hit $1 million in the near term, warning that such a move would likely reflect a collapse in the US economy rather than a crypto success story.

“People who cheer for the million-dollar Bitcoin price next year, I was like, guys, it only gets there if we’re in such a shitty place domestically,” Novogratz told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast last week.

“I’d rather have a lower Bitcoin price in a more stable United States than the opposite.”

Novogratz explained that extreme currency devaluations often fuel demand for alternative safe havens, and Bitcoin, often dubbed digital gold, becomes a hedge against economic turmoil.

However, he cautioned that such conditions would come at the expense of civil society.

Last month, Glassnode lead analyst James Check raised concerns over the longevity of the corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy, arguing the easy gains might already be gone for new entrants as the market matures.

The warning echoes recent comments from Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, who has voiced concerns over the Bitcoin treasury strategies adopted by some publicly traded firms.

Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Holds Crucial $0.80 Support – Here’s Why it Could Rally 300% Soon
2025-09-22 18:41:04
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount
2025-09-23 01:56:14
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-22 19:04:38
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-23 12:16:48
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,076,935,912,734
-4.87
Trending Crypto
Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Holds Crucial $0.80 Support – Here’s Why it Could Rally 300% Soon
2025-09-22 18:41:04
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount
2025-09-23 01:56:14
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-22 19:04:38
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-23 12:16:48
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
US CFTC Launches Stablecoin Collateral Plan For Derivatives Markets
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-09-24 03:48:47
Blockchain News
Brad Garlinghouse Announces Marriage to Tara Milsti
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-09-24 03:12:56
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors