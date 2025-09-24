Crypto Millionaires Surge 40% as Market Cap Tops $3.3 Trillion: Report

The surge coincides with a booming crypto market that pushed total valuations above $3.3 trillion by mid-2025.

Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan Last updated: September 24, 2025

The number of cryptocurrency millionaires has jumped 40% over the past year, reaching 241,700 individuals globally, according to Henley & Partners’ latest Crypto Wealth Report.

Key Takeaways: The number of crypto millionaires surged 40% to 241,700 as the market cap surpassed $3.3 trillion.

Bitcoin led the gains, with BTC millionaires up 70% and billionaires rising to 17.

Institutional investment and ETF inflows have fueled much of the growth in crypto wealth.

Bitcoin continues to drive much of the growth. The number of Bitcoin millionaires soared 70% year-on-year to 145,100, as BTC outperformed the wider market between July 2024 and June 2025.

Bitcoin’s Ultra-Rich Surge: Centimillionaires Up 63%, Billionaires Hit 17

The number of Bitcoin centimillionaires, those holding over $100 million in BTC, also climbed 63% to 254. Bitcoin billionaires rose to 17, marking a 55% increase.

Henley noted that the rise aligns with a broader trend of institutional involvement in the sector. “This significant growth coincides with a watershed year for institutional adoption,” the firm said.

Inflows into US-based spot Bitcoin ETFs have grown from $37.3 billion to $60.6 billion in 2025 alone. Spot Ether ETFs also saw inflows quadruple to $13.4 billion.

Advisory firms and hedge funds have been particularly active, boosting their spot ETH ETF holdings to $1.35 billion and $688 million, respectively. Private equity firms and brokerages also increased exposure.

Despite the rise in ultra-wealthy crypto holders, total user adoption grew more modestly—up just 5% to 590 million globally.

Phillipp Baumann, founder of Z22 Technologies, attributed the spike in Bitcoin wealth partly to the asset’s growing role as a “base currency for accumulating wealth.”

Henley’s report is based on proprietary wealth-tier modeling, as well as data from CoinMarketCap, Binance, and Etherscan.

The US, Singapore, and Hong Kong emerged as the top migration hubs for crypto investors, according to Henley’s Crypto Adoption Index.

Switzerland and the UAE rounded out the top five. Smaller nations including El Salvador, Panama, and Uruguay are also developing policies to attract digital asset holders through favorable regulation and tax strategies.

$1M Bitcoin in 2026 Would Signal US Economic Crisis

As reported, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has pushed back on predictions that Bitcoin could hit $1 million in the near term, warning that such a move would likely reflect a collapse in the US economy rather than a crypto success story.

Stories and lessons from a decade in crypto with Mike @Novogratz.



We talk about $GLXY, the 80,000 bitcoin transaction, whether Mike has any investing regrets, maxis and altcoin communities, Bitcoin's roadmap to $1 million and much more.



Timecodes:

00:00 Meet Mike Novogratz:… pic.twitter.com/4HrOi1juE5 — Natalie Brunell ⚡️ (@natbrunell) August 12, 2025

“People who cheer for the million-dollar Bitcoin price next year, I was like, guys, it only gets there if we’re in such a shitty place domestically,” Novogratz told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast last week.

“I’d rather have a lower Bitcoin price in a more stable United States than the opposite.”

Novogratz explained that extreme currency devaluations often fuel demand for alternative safe havens, and Bitcoin, often dubbed digital gold, becomes a hedge against economic turmoil.

However, he cautioned that such conditions would come at the expense of civil society.

Last month, Glassnode lead analyst James Check raised concerns over the longevity of the corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy, arguing the easy gains might already be gone for new entrants as the market matures.

The warning echoes recent comments from Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, who has voiced concerns over the Bitcoin treasury strategies adopted by some publicly traded firms.