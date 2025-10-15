[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 15, 2025 – Powell’s Dovish Tone Fails to Lift Crypto Market as Bitcoin Slips Under $112K
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Crypto market is showing bearish signals today, with most sectors in decline despite growing expectations of a U.S. rate cut. Bitcoin (BTC) briefly slipped 1.4% to below $112,000, while Ethereum (ETH) dropped 2.08% under $4,200. Only the AI sector managed modest gains, rising 0.46%, led by ChainOpera AI (COAI) surging 26.56%. Meanwhile, the probability of a Fed rate cut in October has climbed to 94% on Polymarket following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks, with CME’s FedWatch tool showing similar odds at 95.7%. Despite this, crypto traders remain cautious, keeping the broader market under pressure.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
