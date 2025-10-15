[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 15, 2025 – Powell’s Dovish Tone Fails to Lift Crypto Market as Bitcoin Slips Under $112K

Crypto market is showing bearish signals today, with most sectors in decline despite growing expectations of a U.S. rate cut. Bitcoin (BTC) briefly slipped 1.4% to below $112,000, while Ethereum (ETH) dropped 2.08% under $4,200. Only the AI sector managed modest gains, rising 0.46%, led by ChainOpera AI (COAI) surging 26.56%. Meanwhile, the probability of a Fed rate cut in October has climbed to 94% on Polymarket following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks, with CME’s FedWatch tool showing similar odds at 95.7%. Despite this, crypto traders remain cautious, keeping the broader market under pressure.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

