BTC $112,589.71 0.02%
ETH $4,124.37 1.27%
SOL $204.44 2.56%
PEPE $0.0000074 -0.04%
SHIB $0.000010 1.21%
DOGE $0.20 0.45%
XRP $2.50 -0.10%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Industry Talk

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 15, 2025 – Powell’s Dovish Tone Fails to Lift Crypto Market as Bitcoin Slips Under $112K

Bitcoin Ethereum Market
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Jai Pratap
Author
Jai Pratap
About Author

Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 15, 2025 – Powell’s Dovish Tone Fails to Lift Crypto Market as Bitcoin Slips Under $112K

Crypto market is showing bearish signals today, with most sectors in decline despite growing expectations of a U.S. rate cut. Bitcoin (BTC) briefly slipped 1.4% to below $112,000, while Ethereum (ETH) dropped 2.08% under $4,200. Only the AI sector managed modest gains, rising 0.46%, led by ChainOpera AI (COAI) surging 26.56%. Meanwhile, the probability of a Fed rate cut in October has climbed to 94% on Polymarket following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks, with CME’s FedWatch tool showing similar odds at 95.7%. Despite this, crypto traders remain cautious, keeping the broader market under pressure.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
2025-10-14 10:57:38
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s Swell 2025 Event Could Change Everything – 3 Week Countdown Begins Now
2025-10-14 23:31:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, PEPE by the End of 2025
2025-10-13 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-14 17:37:44
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-13 19:14:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-14 14:29:45
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-15 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,044,618,519,207
-9.07
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
2025-10-14 10:57:38
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s Swell 2025 Event Could Change Everything – 3 Week Countdown Begins Now
2025-10-14 23:31:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, PEPE by the End of 2025
2025-10-13 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-14 17:37:44
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-13 19:14:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-14 14:29:45
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-15 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
High-Stakes Trader James Wynn Reactivates Hyperliquid Account — What’s He Up To Now?
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-15 04:56:44
Blockchain News
Japan To Slam The Hammer On Crypto Insider Trading — Huge Penalties Incoming
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-15 02:58:46
Jai Pratap
Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors