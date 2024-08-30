Crypto Market Cap Dips Another 2%. Can The Bitcoin Price Recover Next Week?

Author Arslan Butt Author Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is a professional live webinar speaker and derivatives (cryptocurrency, forex, commodities, and indices) analyst. He brings a broad range of skills to help beginners evaluate financial... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: August 30, 2024 08:04 EDT

Generic footer crypto disclaimer Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The bitcoin price hovers around $59,370, just above a crucial support level at $57,998, while the crypto market cap dipped another 2%, raising concerns about the potential for recovery next week.

As traders closely monitor key levels, the market awaits signs of whether Bitcoin can break through immediate resistance or face further declines.

Trump Unveils Plan to Make the U.S. the “Crypto Capital of the World”

Donald Trump has announced an ambitious plan to position the United States as the “crypto capital of the world.” Introducing his family’s crypto platform, “World Liberty Financial,” Trump aims to boost the nation’s crypto industry and prevent business closures.

The platform is a collaboration with his sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., who are also strong supporters of decentralized finance.

Bullish: Donald Trump Promises Plan to Make US the World’s ‘Crypto Capital’https://t.co/LWFhlTSi88 — Shieldeum – AI powered DePIN (@Shieldeum) August 29, 2024

Trump has raised $25 million from crypto leaders for his 2024 presidential campaign and has vowed to eliminate central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) while developing a national crypto reserve.

His support for crypto could positively impact Bitcoin prices and lead to more favorable regulations.

PayPal Expands Crypto Access with MoonPay Partnership

PayPal customers now have a “passport” to the crypto world. Through a new partnership with MoonPay, U.S. customers can buy over 110 cryptocurrencies directly via their PayPal accounts.

This integration, already available in Europe and the U.K., simplifies crypto transactions by eliminating the need to re-enter identity and payment information.

MoonPay: PayPal users now hold a 'passport' to the world of crypto https://t.co/hcdKWlcz2H — Maxx Paine (@otpyrc619) August 29, 2024

Key Highlights:

Over 110 cryptocurrencies available, including Solana, Tether, and Dogecoin.

Users can trade within the PayPal app using their balance or bank transfer.

MoonPay CEO Ivan Soto-Wright highlights the enhanced convenience and trust for mainstream users.

This partnership marks another step toward mainstream crypto adoption, reflecting increased confidence from big institutions.

With more accessible trading options, including in regions like Nigeria, Bitcoin prices could rise as new users enter the market.

New NCR ATMs Convert Bitcoin to Cash Across 30+ U.S. States

NCR Atleos has launched a new feature on LibertyX ATMs in the U.S., allowing users to convert Bitcoin to cash.

Using the LibertyX app, customers can select an ATM, send Bitcoin to a specified address, and receive U.S. dollars by redeeming an access code at the machine.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Retail Banking Company NCR Atleos enables #Bitcoin cashout at ATMs via LibertyX.



They have over 30,000 ATMs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SA3ibRYpXT — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 29, 2024

Key Points:

Available in over 30 states, with a $400 transaction limit.

Enables near-instant Bitcoin-to-cash conversion without bank transfer delays.

NCR now supports Bitcoin transactions at 30,000 ATMs after acquiring LibertyX.

This feature enhances Bitcoin’s usability by making it easier and quicker to convert to cash. The increased accessibility has positively impacted Bitcoin’s price, potentially driving further adoption of the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Hovers Near $59,500: Key Levels to Watch for Breakout or Breakdown

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is currently trading around $59,370, just above a crucial support level at $57,998. This support is bolstered by an upward trendline, suggesting that bullish momentum could persist if the level holds.

The 50-period EMA, positioned near $60,864, acts as immediate resistance. A successful break above this could push Bitcoin toward the next resistance at $62,473.

Key Levels:

Support: $57,998 (critical support), $56,130 (next support)

$57,998 (critical support), $56,130 (next support) Resistance: $60,864 (50-period EMA), $62,473 (higher resistance)

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview



The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 41.48, reflecting neutral to slightly bearish momentum. However, if Bitcoin rises above the trendline support, the RSI could climb, signaling renewed bullish interest.

Traders should closely monitor a breakout above $60,864 for potential upside continuation, while a breakdown below $57,998 may indicate further downside risks.

Bitcoin Adoption Grows as Crypto All-Stars Nears $1M in Presale

As Bitcoin’s adoption accelerates, the newly launched platform Crypto All-Stars is gaining significant traction.

With just over two days left in its presale, the platform has raised $845,830 out of a $1,082,698 target. The presale is set to end soon, with the current rate at 1 $STARS = $0.0014135.

Crypto All-Stars is leveraging Bitcoin’s influence to create innovative staking opportunities by integrating it with popular meme coins.

Although Bitcoin isn’t a meme coin, its substantial market impact is driving interest in projects like Crypto All-Stars, which offers unique staking options for Bitcoin and meme coin holders alike.

Since its launch, the platform has attracted considerable attention, raising $730,000 in just a week. With strategic token allocation aimed at long-term growth, Crypto All-Stars presents an appealing opportunity for investors.

If you’re a meme coin holder looking to maximize your investment, Crypto All-Stars offers a compelling alternative to Sun Wukong. Visit the website to purchase $STARS with ETH, USDT, BNB, or even by card.

Follow them on social media – X (Twitter) | Telegram to stay up-to-date on all their development plans.

Join the Presale Here

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.