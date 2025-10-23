Crypto Lost 1,000 Jobs To AI Since ChatGPT Debut, Yet Hiring Recovered: A16z

Tech firms led crypto’s hiring rebound, adding over 12,000 professionals, followed by finance and consulting with around 6,000, according to A16z’s report.

Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan Last updated: October 23, 2025

Crypto’s workforce took an early hit from the artificial intelligence boom, but has since rebounded, according to Andreessen Horowitz’s State of Crypto 2025 report released Wednesday.

The firm found that around 1,000 jobs have shifted from crypto companies to AI startups since the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, but an equivalent number of professionals have joined the industry from other sectors.

The report analyzed job movements from Nov. 2022 to Sept. 2025 and showed that crypto has lost workers to AI startups, which continue to attract technical talent.

However, the sector has replenished its ranks with new hires from technology, finance, consulting and education. Roughly 12,000 people moved into or out of crypto roles during that period, suggesting a dynamic and fluid job market.

AI Lured Builders Away, But Crypto Recovered Hiring Momentum From Other Industries

A16z said crypto gained about 1,000 net jobs from other industries even as AI pulled away a similar number of employees.

The largest inflows came from tech firms, which contributed over 12,000 professionals, followed by finance and consulting with around 6,000. Smaller inflows came from education and other sectors.

The shift shows the increasingly intertwined relationship between crypto and AI. Since ChatGPT’s debut, AI has drawn both capital and talent across the tech landscape. Many developers have pivoted to AI projects, while others have found new opportunities in crypto’s resurgent markets.

ChatGPT’s arrival in Nov. 2022 coincided with one of crypto’s darkest periods, marked by the collapse of FTX and a sharp contraction in venture funding. At the time, job losses, declining token prices, and regulatory uncertainty shook the industry’s confidence.

Today, the landscape looks very different. The global crypto market capitalization has surpassed US$4 trillion, with Bitcoin reaching new record highs this year. The rebound comes amid a friendlier regulatory tone from the Trump administration, which has supported legislation for stablecoins and digital asset oversight. Institutional adoption is also deepening as firms such as JPMorgan, BlackRock, and Fidelity expand their crypto offerings.

A16z’s analysis shows that much of the new hiring in crypto now comes from professionals with finance and fintech backgrounds, reflecting the sector’s gradual convergence with traditional financial systems.

The firm noted that crypto’s talent pipeline is diversifying beyond developers, with growing demand for compliance, infrastructure, and product specialists.

At the same time, AI’s growth has raised questions about centralization and market concentration. The report said OpenAI and Anthropic control 88% of all revenue from AI-native companies, while Amazon, Microsoft, and Google hold 63% of the cloud infrastructure market. NVIDIA continues to dominate hardware with a 94% share of data center GPUs.

This concentration, A16z noted, contrasts sharply with the decentralized ethos of crypto.

Crypto Standards Are Evolving To Let AI Agents Transact And Access Data Without Intermediaries

Blockchains, the firm said, could serve as a counterweight to AI’s centralizing forces by powering open networks, verifiable compute, and transparent data systems.

Emerging crypto standards such as x402 aim to support autonomous AI agents, enabling them to perform microtransactions and access APIs without intermediaries — a market Gartner expects could reach $30 trillion by 2030.

Meanwhile, A16z identified stablecoins as one of the strongest signals of crypto’s maturity. The report found that stablecoins processed about $9 trillion in the past 12 months, an 87% jump from a year earlier. That figure represents more than half of Visa’s annual payments volume and more than five times PayPal’s.

The report said that although AI drew away some of crypto’s early talent, the industry’s rebound and growing presence among major institutions point to a clear return of confidence.