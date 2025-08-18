Crypto Investment Products Hit $3.75B Inflows, AuM Peaks at $244B

Digital asset investment products recorded $3.75 billion in inflows last week, the fourth-largest on record, signaling a sharp rebound in institutional appetite after weeks of muted sentiment.

The surge was highly concentrated, with iShares capturing the bulk of the flows through a single product, according to a Monday report from CoinShares.

Total assets under management (AuM) climbed to a record $244 billion on August 13, boosted by price gains across major cryptocurrencies.

US Accounts for 99% of $3.75B Crypto Inflows

The United States dominated activity, accounting for 99% of inflows ($3.73 billion).

Canada ($33.7 million), Hong Kong ($20.9 million), and Australia ($12.1 million) posted smaller contributions, while Brazil and Sweden recorded outflows of $10.6 million and $49.9 million, respectively.

Ethereum led the charge with $2.87 billion in inflows, representing 77% of the weekly total and pushing its year-to-date inflows to a record $11 billion.

By comparison, Bitcoin drew $552 million last week, with YTD inflows representing just 11.6% of its AuM versus Ethereum’s 29%.

Other altcoins also attracted strong interest. Solana saw $176.5 million in inflows, and XRP $125.9 million.

Meanwhile, Litecoin and Ton suffered small outflows of $0.4 million and $1 million, highlighting a continued concentration of investor interest in larger-cap digital assets.

Notably, spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs recorded their busiest week ever, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

In just four trading days, trading volumes hit $40 billion, with Ether ETFs accounting for $17 billion — a new weekly record.

“ETHSANITY: Ether ETFs weekly volume was about $17 billion, blowing away [the] record, man did it wake up in July,” Balchunas wrote on X.

ETHSANITY: Ether ETFs weekly volume was about $17b, blowing away record, man did it wake up in July. It's like it was asleep for 11mo and then crammed 1yr worth of action into 6wks. pic.twitter.com/uC5j91x78G — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) August 15, 2025

Nate Geraci, president of ETF firm NovaDius, echoed the sentiment, noting that spot Ether ETFs “absolutely obliterated” their prior record. He added: “Wonder if there are any ‘no demand’ naysayers still out there.”

Grayscale Moves Forward With Dogecoin ETF Plan

As reported, Grayscale is pushing ahead with its bid to launch a Dogecoin exchange-traded fund, revealing the ticker “GDOG” in its latest US Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The company said Friday it plans to rename its existing Grayscale Dogecoin Trust to the Grayscale Dogecoin Trust ETF.

If approved, the fund would list on NYSE Arca, which has already filed paperwork to support the listing. “The Shares are expected to be listed on NYSE Arca under the ticker symbol ‘GDOG,’” the filing stated.

Grayscale’s proposal enters a crowded field. Competitors Rex-Osprey and Bitwise have also submitted applications for similar products as the SEC weighs dozens of crypto ETF requests.

Recent filings cover a wide spectrum, from SOL- to XRP-tracking funds, reflecting a shifting regulatory climate under the Trump administration.