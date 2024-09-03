Crypto Gurus Snap Up Tokens in New Meme Project – Here’s Why You Should Pay Attention

There are only two days left to purchase the crypto that degens are calling the official meme coin of this year's Olympics.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will soon be wrapping up but over in Web3, crypto fans have been enjoying The Meme Games all summer in a presale that has raised $409,400.

Following the end of the presale, the token claim will drop this time next week, Tuesday 10 September, landing on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) that day.

At the heart of this exciting and timely presale is an event called the 169 meter race. Participants purchase tokens on the presale website and then select one of five avatars inspired by Olympian meme coin projects, each with an equal chance of winning – Dogecoin ($DOGE), Pepe ($PEPE), DogWifHat ($WIF), Brett ($BRETT) or Turbo ($TURBO).

If the purchaser’s chosen athlete wins, they’ll receive 25% extra $MGMES as a bonus on their original purchase.

It collected $100k within minutes of launch last week as investors crowded the stands to snap up the meme coin of the summer. Now, the total amount of funds raised is closing in on half a million.

The Rules of The Meme Games

$MGMES currently sells via the presale website at a fixed presale price of $0.00945. For the next two days, investors can bag 10,000 $MGMES tokens for just $94.50.

This will be the last chance to buy $MGMES at a fixed price before listing.

That means a 10,000 $MGMES purchase has a 20% chance of automatically receiving an additional 2,500 $MGMES moments after purchase.

Participants can buy tokens an unlimited number of times with no minimum purchase requirement and increase their chances of securing multiple token bonuses.

The game is Web3’s spiritual successor to slot machines or roulette, but with an Olympics/classic meme makeover that is a hit with Web3 fans who want a tokenized memento of this year’s Olympics. It also offers significantly greater chances of returns.

Web3’s Only Money-Making Meme Olympics Have Begun!

The presale is running concurrently with this year’s IRL Olympics in Paris, concluding on September 8th alongside the Paralympics closing ceremony, before hitting DEXs on September 10th.

Those who want to maximize the profit-making potential of their purchase should stake during the presale for some eye-watering gains of 469% APY.

This figure is variable and decreases with the number of stakers, so those who stake now and stake big can maximize earning potential and put their money to work faster than Usain Bolt.

Staking is available on $MGMES’s home chain, Ethereum. SolidProof and Coinsult audited the smart contract and all winnings from presale purchases and Meme Games events are stakeable in verified smart contracts.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.