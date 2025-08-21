BTC $113,334.08 -0.15%
ETH $4,282.78 0.44%
SOL $185.02 1.07%
PEPE $0.000010 -0.97%
SHIB $0.000012 0.36%
DOGE $0.21 1.06%
XRP $2.90 -0.29%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.86
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Crypto Giants Unite to Launch ‘Beacon Network’ Kill Switch for Criminal Funds

Crypto security TRM Labs
Crypto giants including Coinbase, Binance, PayPal launch Beacon Network kill switch for criminal funds as industry targets $47B annual crime problem with real-time alerts.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Major crypto exchanges and payment companies, including Coinbase, Binance, PayPal, Robinhood, Stripe, and Kraken, have united to launch Beacon Network, the first real-time crypto crime response system designed to prevent illicit funds from leaving the blockchain.

The network enables instant alerts when flagged criminal funds arrive at participating platforms, allowing exchanges to freeze deposits before withdrawal and off-ramping occurs.

Industry Collaboration Targets $47 Billion Annual Crime Problem

TRM Labs announced the initiative on August 20, with massive collaboration between over 20 founding members, federal law enforcement agencies, and security researchers, including ZachXBT and Security Alliance.

The system addresses the urgent need for faster detection as criminals move stolen funds through over 10,000 transactions within months, as seen in the $1.5 billion Bybit hack earlier this year.

According to TRM Labs data, at least $47 billion in cryptocurrency has been sent to fraud-related addresses since 2023, while 2025 has become a record year for hacks, with over $2.3 billion stolen.

The network operates through verified investigators flagging criminal addresses, automatic propagation across related wallets, and real-time alerts when tagged funds hit participating exchanges.

The launch comes as crypto criminals have dramatically accelerated their operations, with Global Ledger reporting that hackers now move funds in as little as four seconds after attacks, approximately 75 times faster than average exchange alert systems can respond.

Real-Time Detection Tackles Millisecond Criminal Operations

The urgency behind Beacon Network stems from the devastating speed of modern crypto crime, where one in four hacks sees funds thoroughly laundered before any public statement is issued.

Global Ledger’s analysis revealed that the fastest complete laundering process took just 2 minutes 57 seconds from initial breach to final deposit, faster than typical laptop screen timeouts.

In over 68% of crypto attacks, hackers move funds before incidents become publicly known, with only 4.2% of stolen assets ultimately recovered during the first half of 2025.

Crypto Giants Unite to Launch 'Beacon Network' Kill Switch for Criminal Funds
Source: Global Ledger

The average 37-hour delay between fund movement and public reporting creates an insurmountable disadvantage for traditional response methods.

Centralized exchanges have emerged as the primary targets, contributing to more than 54% of total losses during 2025’s first half, as attackers exploit them as high-value single points of failure.

Token contracts accounted for $517.8 million in losses, while personal wallets suffered 11.7% of total damages across the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

North Korea’s Lazarus Group has refined timing strategies, planning fund movements to coincide with normal transaction activity around noon when organizations experience staff transitions and reduced vigilance.

These sophisticated actors execute attacks “planned down to every single swap and transfer,” exploiting operational gaps during lunch breaks and shift changes.

Meanwhile, crypto hack losses surged 27.2% to $142 million in July 2025 alone, with seventeen major security breaches, including the $44.2 million CoinDCX attack through compromised employee credentials and the $42 million GMX re-entrancy exploit.

International Law Enforcement Scores Early Victories Through Blockchain Analysis

Earlier this year, Greece’s Hellenic Anti-Money Laundering Authority achieved the country’s first crypto asset freezing by tracing funds from the $1.5 billion Bybit hack, utilizing Chainalysis Reactor tools acquired in 2023.

The landmark operation established irrefutable on-chain evidence linking seized assets to wallets used in the North Korean-attributed cyber heist.

The international response has yielded mixed results, with 32.78% of stolen Bybit funds remaining traceable nearly five months after the attack. However, 87.47% have now gone dark, and only 5.24% successfully frozen.

Despite coordinated efforts involving 12 organizations and $2.2 million in bounty payments, the majority of stolen assets remain beyond recovery.

Beacon Network addresses these coordination challenges by enabling verified law enforcement agencies from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Australia, and South Korea to flag addresses in real-time.

The system automatically traces flagged funds across blockchains and propagates intelligence to connected services without human intervention.

The network’s focus areas include North Korean IT workers and hack fund disruption, ransomware payment interdiction, terrorism financing prevention, and recovering funds from romance scams and child exploitation.

Founding member exchanges have praised this innovation, particularly noting that it gives them access to real-time intelligence.

Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Tests $4,350 Resistance – $10K This Cycle?
2025-08-20 19:21:22
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18
2025-08-17 11:01:32
,
by Anas Hassan
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds
2025-08-18 16:52:18
,
by Hongji Feng
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-21 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,059,183,824,958
-3.75
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Tests $4,350 Resistance – $10K This Cycle?
2025-08-20 19:21:22
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18
2025-08-17 11:01:32
,
by Anas Hassan
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds
2025-08-18 16:52:18
,
by Hongji Feng
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-21 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Brazil Debates Massive $19B Strategic Bitcoin Reserve — Will It Challenge Dollar Dominance?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-08-21 14:45:52
Features
Jackson Hole Summit Will Be Crucial Test for Bitcoin
Connor Sephton
Connor Sephton
2025-08-21 14:40:19
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors