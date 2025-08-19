Crypto’s Biggest Names Launch Tax-Exempt Nonprofit ‘Education’ in DC — But There’s a Catch

Facing regulatory pressure, crypto industry leaders are shifting their strategy by launching a nonprofit designed to use the neutral platform of "education" to proactively shape future U.S. policy.

Some of the cryptocurrency industry’s biggest names have banded together to launch a new Washington-based nonprofit, promising to “educate” lawmakers about emerging technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence.

But while the American Innovation Project (AIP) bills itself as a neutral educational effort, its tax-exempt status and deep ties to crypto lobbying raise questions about whether it will really operate outside of politics.

Nonprofit Formed to Educate Policymakers on Decentralized Tech, Backed by Industry Leaders

On Tuesday, Digital Currency Group (DCG), Coinbase, Kraken, Paradigm, Andreessen Horowitz, Uniswap Labs, the Solana Policy Institute, and the Cedar Innovation Foundation announced the formation of the AIP, a nonprofit registered under section 501(c)(3) of the tax code.

The designation, shared by schools, churches, and museums, grants sweeping tax exemptions while restricting overt political lobbying.

According to the founders, AIP will “foster informed dialogue” across party lines on decentralized technologies, from crypto networks to artificial intelligence.

Julie Stitzel, DCG’s senior vice president of policy and a leading force behind the initiative, said the group’s mission is to translate complex technical developments into “clear, actionable insights” for policymakers and their staff.

“We’re purely focused on education,” she emphasized, positioning AIP as a complement to existing lobbying and advocacy efforts already underway in Washington.

Yet the roster of board members points to deep ties with the industry’s political machine. Alongside Stitzel sit Kristin Smith, president of the Solana Policy Institute; Allie Page, COO of the Blockchain Association; and Nick Carr, policy strategist at Coinbase.

Cedar Innovation Foundation, a pro-crypto political spending group, seeded the organization, while DCG contributed $1 million in initial funding.

In a statement, Smith framed the group’s mission as urgent. “We must equip America’s leaders with the knowledge, context, and tools they need as they consider rules and regulations that account for a rapidly evolving technological landscape,” she said.

AIP plans to host workshops, roundtables, and off-the-record events to bring together lawmakers, industry leaders, and technical experts.

The timing of the launch shows its political undertones. Most of the organization’s backers and board members are currently gathered at the Four Seasons in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for a closed-door crypto policy summit co-hosted by Kraken and Anthony Scaramucci’s SALT.

Attendees include prominent figures such as Eric Trump, Senate Banking Committee chair Tim Scott (R-SC), Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), SEC chair Paul Atkins, and Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman. On Thursday, AIP will host its first private “educational” event alongside the summit.

While the group stresses its nonpartisan, tax-exempt status, critics are likely to question how an organization so deeply intertwined with crypto lobbying groups can remain apolitical.

The IRS prohibits 501(c)(3)s from substantially influencing legislation or serving private interests, yet the line between “education” and “advocacy” may soon be tested as crypto giants use AIP to position themselves at the heart of U.S. tech policy debates.

AIP Launch Coincides With White House Push to Make U.S. ‘Crypto Capital of the World’

The launch of AIP comes at a moment of rapid regulatory change in Washington. Over the past months, U.S. lawmakers have stepped up efforts to build a clearer framework for crypto.

President Donald recently signed a bill creating federal standards for stablecoins, while the House passed broader legislation to oversee the industry.

At the same time, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rolled out “Project Crypto,” a plan to update rules around custody, trading, and token distributions.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has been moving in parallel, unveiling a “crypto sprint” tied to the White House’s digital asset agenda. Acting Chair Caroline Pham confirmed the CFTC is working closely with SEC Chair Paul Atkins on coordinated initiatives.

The effort follows the release of a 166-page White House report calling for the U.S. to become the “crypto capital of the world” through comprehensive reforms.

The report condemned the Biden administration’s previous posture toward the industry as creating a “hostile environment” that drove businesses offshore.

Among its recommendations are clear jurisdictional lines between the SEC and CFTC, new licensing structures for exchanges and custodians, and consumer protections for stablecoins.

The administration also reaffirmed its ban on developing or issuing a U.S. central bank digital currency, arguing that a retail CBDC would threaten financial sovereignty.

These developments underscore how far the crypto industry has come since its “Wild West” reputation just a few years ago.

Tokenized U.S. treasuries now have a market capitalization of $7.4 billion, several states are exploring strategic Bitcoin reserves, and large financial institutions like Citibank and JPMorgan are preparing to offer crypto custody and investments.

With institutional adoption climbing, lobbying in Washington has intensified, and the creation of AIP is the latest sign of the industry embedding itself deeply into the capital’s policymaking circles.