Crypto Funds See $3.17B Weekly Inflows Despite US–China Tariff Turmoil

China Inflows US-China trade tension
Bitcoin dominated trading, with inflows of $2.67 billion and record ETP volumes hitting $53 billion.
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St.

Crypto Funds See $3.17B Weekly Inflows Despite US–China Tariff Turmoil

Digital asset funds logged $3.17 billion in inflows last week, defying market turbulence triggered by renewed US–China tariff tensions.

Key Takeaways:

  • Digital asset funds saw $3.17 billion in weekly inflows, pushing 2025 totals to a record $48.7 billion despite US–China tariff tensions.
  • Bitcoin dominated trading, with inflows of $2.67 billion and record ETP volumes hitting $53 billion.
  • US spot Bitcoin ETFs added $2.71 billion amid strong institutional demand.

The rally in investment products came even as major cryptocurrencies saw sharp corrections, with only $159 million in outflows on Friday, signaling limited investor panic.

Year-to-date inflows have now hit a record $48.7 billion, surpassing the full-year total for 2024, according to a Monday report from CoinShares.

Bitcoin Leads Record $53B Weekly ETP Volume Despite 7% Price Drop

Trading activity surged as digital asset exchange-traded products (ETPs) registered record weekly volumes of $53 billion, more than double the 2025 average.

Friday marked the busiest trading day ever, with $15.3 billion in daily turnover.

Bitcoin remained the top draw, attracting $2.67 billion in inflows, pushing its 2025 total to $30.2 billion. However, that remains short of last year’s $41.7 billion record.

Despite prices sliding 7% following the tariff announcement, Bitcoin volumes hit a new daily high of $10.4 billion.

Ethereum also saw strong participation, with $338 million in inflows during the week, though investors withdrew $172 million on Friday, the largest single-day outflow among major assets.

Analysts suggest traders viewed ETH as more vulnerable during the correction.

Meanwhile, anticipation for upcoming Solana (SOL) and XRP exchange-traded fund launches has cooled, with inflows tapering to $93.3 million and $61.6 million, respectively.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs extended their strong “Uptober” momentum with $2.71 billion in weekly inflows, highlighting sustained institutional demand.

According to SoSoValue, total assets under management climbed to $158.96 billion, representing nearly 7% of Bitcoin’s total market cap.

The week’s standout session came on Monday, when funds posted $1.21 billion in inflows, the second-largest daily haul since spot ETFs debuted, followed by another $875.6 million on Tuesday.

However, sentiment cooled on Friday, when Bitcoin ETFs recorded a small $4.5 million outflow following President Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on Chinese imports.

Analyst Warns Bitcoin Faces Decisive 100-Day Window

Bitcoin may be nearing a critical turning point, according to trader Tony “The Bull” Severino, who believes the next 100 days could determine whether the cryptocurrency enters a parabolic rally or ends its current bull cycle.

Severino pointed to the Bollinger Bands indicator on Bitcoin’s weekly chart, which has tightened to levels unseen before, often a precursor to sharp price moves in either direction.

Severino cautioned that “head fakes,” or false breakouts, are common during such setups. He noted Bitcoin recently failed to break above the upper band with strength after briefly touching $126,000, suggesting a potential dip before any sustained rally.

Currently, BTC trades around $122,700, hovering below its record highs as volatility compresses further.

While some analysts fear a looming breakdown, others argue that Bitcoin’s cycles are getting longer, hinting at more room for growth.

Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
