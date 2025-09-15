BTC $115,560.12 -0.39%
Crypto Regulation News

Crypto Firms Will Receive Notice Ahead of Enforcement Actions, SEC Chair Paul Atkins Pledges

Paul atkins SEC SEC Chair
Atkins’ comments highlight an SEC pivot away from regulation-by-enforcement, with the agency aiming for more transparency and predictability in its dealings with companies.
Author
Julia Smith
Author
Julia Smith
About Author

Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will now send out notices to organizations ahead of any potential enforcement actions, SEC Chair Paul Atkins told the Financial Times in a new interview published on Monday.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins Vows Notices Ahead Of Enforcement

According to the September 15 report, the SEC plans to warn companies of technical violations via a notice in lieu of hitting them with enforcement actions straight out of the gate.

“You can’t just suddenly come and bash down their door and say uh-uh, we caught you, you’re doing something bad, and it’s a technical violation,” Atkins said.

The SEC commissioner also criticized the agency’s previous regulation-by-enforcement approach to the blockchain sector, calling it a “shoot first and ask questions later” strategy.

“I think a lot of people rightly criticized the SEC,” he added. “Especially in more recent years, it was not grounded in precedent or predictability.”

The SEC Shifts Away From Regulation-By-Enforcement

News of Atkins’ latest interview comes amid ongoing changes at the SEC in a shift away from its previous leadership under former SEC chair Gary Gensler.

Just last week, the agency’s newly established Crypto Task Force announced that it will host a key hearing on financial privacy and surveillance on October 17.

“Understanding recent developments in privacy-protecting tools will assist the SEC and other financial regulators as we work on policy solutions in the crypto space,” said SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce.

The news came just days after the regulatory agency unveiled its Cross-Border Task Force in a bid to combat fraud and market manipulation conducted by entities outside the U.S.

“This new task force will consolidate SEC investigative efforts and allow the SEC to use every available tool to combat transnational fraud,” SEC Chair Paul Atkins said in a recent statement.

With Atkins’ commitment to establishing a more balanced SEC, the agency may be set to adopt a crypto-friendly approach to digital assets.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Crypto Regulation News
Crypto Firms Will Receive Notice Ahead of Enforcement Actions, SEC Chair Paul Atkins Pledges
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-09-15 21:56:37
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: PayPal Boost, $73B Strategy Bet, and $119.5K Target
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-09-15 21:15:03
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.
Read More
