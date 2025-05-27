Crypto Bank Sygnum Brings On Ex-CFTC Chief to Steer Regulatory Efforts

Key Takeaways: Former CFTC Chair has joined Sygnum as a senior policy adviser to guide its global regulatory strategy.

His appointment comes as Sygnum expands in markets like Singapore and the UAE.

Sygnum recently hit unicorn status following a $58 million funding round led by Fulgur Ventures.

Sygnum, a Swiss-based digital asset bank, has appointed former U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Christopher Giancarlo as a senior policy adviser.

The move comes amid Sygnum’s push to strengthen its global regulatory strategy as institutional interest in crypto markets accelerates, the firm announced on May 27.

Giancarlo, widely known as the “crypto dad” for his regulatory advocacy during his CFTC tenure from 2017 to 2019, joins Sygnum’s 12-member Advisory Council.

Giancarlo to Guide Sygnum on Global Crypto Policy and Partnerships

Giancarlo will advise on international regulatory developments and help the bank build strategic alliances across both public and private sectors.

“Sygnum stands at the intersection of regulation and innovation,” Giancarlo said, noting that the global digital asset space is nearing a critical inflection point in institutional adoption.

The appointment comes as Sygnum continues to scale its presence in jurisdictions such as Singapore and the UAE, where digital asset frameworks are evolving rapidly.

However, Sygnum CEO Matthias Imbach recently cautioned that Switzerland, long considered a crypto-friendly hub, risks falling behind if it doesn’t maintain its regulatory edge.

Giancarlo’s arrival also comes amid renewed momentum for crypto policy in the U.S. Following Donald Trump’s presidential win last November, there’s been a marked shift in the tone of crypto legislation.

Although Giancarlo was floated for high-level roles in the new administration, including at the SEC and Treasury, he has publicly declined any such intentions.

📣 News: J. Christopher Giancarlo (@giancarloMKTS), Former US CFTC Chairman, joins Sygnum as Senior Policy Advisor



Sygnum today announces that J. Christopher (“Chris”) Giancarlo, former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (@CFTC), has joined Sygnum Bank as… pic.twitter.com/wY5tLx4X5E — Sygnum Bank (@sygnumofficial) May 27, 2025

Earlier this year, Sygnum secured $58 million in an oversubscribed strategic growth funding round, propelling its valuation past the $1 billion mark and earning it the prestigious Unicorn status.

The cornerstone investor for the round’s final close was Fulgur Ventures, a venture capital firm with a focus on Bitcoin technologies, alongside new and existing strategic and financial backers.

Notably, Sygnum’s team members also participated, maintaining majority ownership with the co-founders and board.

Meanwhile, institutional flows into crypto have surged. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs have drawn more than $1.5 billion in just two days, reflecting rising demand for regulated exposure to digital assets.

The Senate’s recent passage of the GENIUS Act, a bill aimed at establishing national stablecoin regulations, could further accelerate adoption if signed into law.

With macro tailwinds, product maturity, and clearer legal frameworks, the environment is becoming more attractive for legacy financial institutions.

According to a report from Sygnum Bank, Bitcoin could experience significant price increases in 2025, driven by a surge in institutional investment.

The bank said that traditional institutional investors, such as pension and sovereign wealth funds, are beginning to allocate capital to crypto assets, which could trigger substantial demand.

The institutional demand is met with a minimal supply of Bitcoin, especially considering a significant portion is held by long-term investors and rarely traded.