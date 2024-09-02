Meme Coins Trade at a Discount From ATH – Crypto All-Stars Offers New Path for Returns, Raises $900K in Presale

Crypto All-Stars offers a new way to stake meme coins, with over $900K raised so far.

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is making headlines in its presale, having already raised over $900,000 in just three weeks.

As meme coins languish in a prolonged downturn, investors seek fresh avenues for returns rather than letting their holdings remain dormant.

Crypto All-Stars presents such an opportunity, offering the industry’s first unified staking platform for leading meme coins like Dogecoin ($DOGE), Shiba Inu ($SHIB), and PepeCoin ($PEPECOIN).

Users can collectively stake these assets through this platform and earn rewards in the project’s native token, $STARS.

Beyond its pioneering approach to meme coin staking, the substantial staking rewards for $STARS – currently offering an annual percentage yield (APY) of 1,567% – are also a significant draw for investors.

This has accelerated its funding stages at a record pace, driving the price of $STARS to $0.0014191. As the project nears the $1 million milestone this week, another price increase is expected, which will boost the token’s price to $0.001424800.

September: Bracing for More Pain or Staking for More Gain?

Historically, Bitcoin ($BTC) has struggled in September. Since 2011, the cryptocurrency has averaged losses during August and September, with September alone showing an average decline of 4.41%.

Given this pattern, Bitcoin appears likely to experience modest or even negative returns over the next 29 days, though a slight uptick is possible if market conditions improve.

On a brighter note, the upcoming months offer a more favorable outlook. November has historically been Bitcoin’s strongest month, delivering an average return of 36.01%, while October and April also stand out, with average returns of 26.9% and 30.75%, respectively.

As Bitcoin moves, so do the altcoins, making Bitcoin’s performance a reliable indicator for the broader crypto market.

If Bitcoin achieves significant gains in the fourth quarter, meme coins could see returns amplified tenfold, as evidenced earlier this year.

Meme Coin Performance vs Bitcoin: Turbo’s Over 2,000% Return vs Bitcoin’s 28%

In 2024, meme coins have dominated the crypto narrative, with some tokens seeing price appreciation that significantly outstrips Bitcoin’s returns.

For instance, Turbo ($TURBO) has delivered over 22 times the returns of Bitcoin year-to-date. While Bitcoin has achieved a solid 32.97% return, $TURBO has surged to 747.84%, even accounting for a decline since June.

In its peak month of May, $ TURBO’s gains soared beyond 2,000%, in stark contrast to Bitcoin’s 28% return.

Such returns can transform fortunes in the crypto industry, where finding the right token can turn a few thousand dollars into possibly millions during a bull run.

This underscores the importance of capitalizing on market downturns, where prices are available at a discount.

With the next bull run potentially on the horizon, investors can boost their returns by staking their meme coins. Crypto All-Stars provides a solution through its unified staking platform, MemeVault.

MemeVault allows investors to pool a variety of meme coins – including $DOGE, $SHIB, $PEPECOIN, Floki ($FLOKI), Brett ($BRETT), MogCoin ($MOG), Milady Meme Coin ($LAYDS), Toshi ($TOSHI), Coq Inu ($COQ), Bonk ($BONK), and $TURBO) – into a single platform to earn $STARS.

All Potential Meme Coin Gains Point to $STARS

The native token of Crypto All-Stars, $STARS, functions not only as the reward currency for MemeVault stakers but also as a means to unlock even greater returns.

Holding $STARS – whether earned through staking or purchased during the presale – can generate additional rewards. The more $STARS a user retains, the higher their potential returns, possibly up to threefold gains.

For crypto investors, this creates a strong incentive to retain $STARS rather than cashing out, enhancing its long-term price appreciation. This trend is already evident, with over 73% of $STARS, or about 471 million tokens, currently locked in the staking platform to earn a share of the rewards.

In short, investors can benefit from capital appreciation of their top meme coin holdings and also earn additional rewards by staking them in Crypto All-Stars’ MemeVault. The ecosystem’s design, which encourages long-term holding and accumulation of $STARS, offers the potential for returns of up to 10x.

This optimistic projection is supported by Jacob Crypto Bury, a popular crypto YouTuber with over 42,000 subscribers, who has made a bold prediction about $STARS on his channel.

While Meme Coins Are on a Discount, It’s the Best Time to Buy Them and Stake With Crypto All-Stars

September will be critical for investors looking to acquire meme coins while trading below their all-time highs.

Those who continue to buy despite current market conditions will likely see significant rewards when the market picks up in October and November. Additionally, staking these coins on Crypto All-Stars’ MemeVault can generate even higher returns.

If you haven’t yet acquired $STARS tokens during the presale, visit the Crypto All-Stars website to connect your wallet and exchange ETH, USDT, or BNB for $STARS. The site also accepts bank card payments through a secure and user-friendly widget.

Crypto All-Stars’s smart contract has been fully audited by Coinsult and SolidProof, and no issues were found in the integrity of its code.

Join the Crypto All-Stars community on Telegram or X to stay updated on the latest news and developments surrounding the project.

So, given all this, are you still bracing for further losses, or are you ready to stake for substantial gains with MemeVault? It seems the latter is the smarter choice.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.