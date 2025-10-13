Crypto Market Roars Back to $4T – Wall Street Pepe Airdrop Could Spark the Next Meme Coin Rally

The crypto market has bounced back from the October 10 flash crash that wiped nearly 12% from total value over the weekend.

By Monday, capitalization had recovered above $4 trillion, signaling that sellers may have exhausted their pressure and giving bulls the perfect window to re-enter with conviction.

And as the market finds its footing again, a bigger mover is about to make headlines: Wall Street Pepe (WEPE). On October 14–15, the project begins the airdrop of its bridged Solana WEPE tokens, marking the moment the frog officially becomes a unified token, operating across both Ethereum and Solana, two of crypto’s largest ecosystems.

With cross-chain mobility now in play and market sentiment turning positive, the timing couldn’t be sharper. As conditions stabilize, WEPE enters its next chapter of growth with the same army that supported it since the beginning.

Market Stabilizes After $19 Billion Selloff as Wall Street Pepe Prepares Its Next Move

Last week’s tariff-driven cascade of liquidations erased roughly $19 billion in positions, rattling even the strongest hands.

Bitcoin (BTC) fell 7.8% in a single day, dropping from $122,582 to below $110,000, while Ethereum (ETH) saw an even steeper decline of 12.33%, plunging from $4,368 to lows of $3,435 on October 10.

But as the dust settles, the mood in the market appears to have stabilized, reflected in the Fear and Greed Index’s rebound to neutral levels. With more than half the month still ahead, many investors are still optimistic that BTC could end up higher before one of its most bullish months in October closes.

And for Wall Street Pepe, as mentioned, the timing couldn’t be better. The project’s bridge to Solana opens a gateway to one of crypto’s most active ecosystems, which could inject fresh momentum into its price action.

Combined with the supply reduction from the recently concluded early access burns, the dual-chain expansion positions WEPE for potential upside as traders return to risk assets.

Solana Early Access Burns 5.2 Billion WEPE

Wall Street Pepe’s Solana early access phase wrapped up last week, successfully burning 5.2 billion WEPE tokens.

During the early access stage, community members contributed to WEPE’s Solana expansion through purchases that automatically burned ETH WEPE tokens at $0.001, equal to the dollar value of their transaction at the time, based on WEPE’s live market price.

For example, if ETH WEPE was trading at $0.0001, every SOL WEPE bought would burn ten tokens on Ethereum; if ETH WEPE was $0.0005, it would burn two. Those same burned amounts are what participants will now receive as bridged WEPE on Solana, distributed automatically to their wallets on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There’s no manual claiming needed, as all purchases and corresponding burns were tracked. For early participants, this effectively means fewer total tokens and a larger proportional share of the overall supply—a structural advantage for early buyers.

Any remaining gap between the burned and distributed supply will be covered using treasury tokens from previous buybacks, while keeping all original burns permanent and verifiable on-chain.

Stronger Tokenomics and Community Focus Keep WEPE’s Outlook Bullish

Since the market’s recovery, WEPE has gained about 11% overnight, and that may be only the start. The project remains community-first, led by its private trading group Alpha Chat, known for generating high-conviction setups that have delivered returns exceeding 1,000% for members.

Its community-created 5,000 NFT collection continues to thrive as well, recently surpassing 8.2 ETH in secondary sales volume.

With the total token supply reduced by roughly 2.6% and WEPE now expanding across the Solana ecosystem, the stage is set for potential further upside as cross-chain activity increases.

