Copper Founder’s Bron Labs Lets Crypto Users Recover Lost Wallets With Guardian Approval

Amin Ayan Last updated: October 28, 2025

Dmitry Tokarev, the founder of crypto custodian Copper Technologies Ltd., has launched a new company, Bron Labs, aimed at addressing the issue of recovering lost wallets without compromising self-custody.

Key Takeaways: Copper founder has launched Bron Labs, which helps users recover lost wallets without giving up control of their assets.

Bron’s guardian-based recovery system lets users appoint two trusted guardians to approve recovery requests.

The platform raised $15 million from investors including LocalGlobe, Fasanara Digital, and GSR.

Bron Labs, based in London, offers a self-custodial platform designed to bring institutional-grade security to individual users.

Tokarev told Bloomberg that the company raised about $15 million earlier this year from around 140 backers, including LocalGlobe, Fasanara Digital, and GSR.

Bron Labs Solves the Seed Phrase Problem With Guardian-Based Wallet Recovery

The platform targets professionals and executives who want the same level of protection as large financial institutions but at a fraction of the cost.

The system tackles the seed phrase loss issue. Most digital wallets rely on a 12- or 24-word recovery phrase that acts as a master key.

If a user loses it, their funds are gone forever. Bron’s alternative introduces a “guardian-based recovery” system.

When users open a wallet, they appoint two trusted guardians who must approve any recovery request.

Once approved, a mandatory 48-hour delay begins before funds can be accessed, providing an extra layer of protection against coercion or theft.

The need for better security has grown as physical attacks on crypto holders have surged.

According to data compiled by Bitcoin advocate Jameson Lopp, more than 50 “wrench attacks,” cases where criminals use violence or threats to steal crypto, have been publicly reported this year, up over 50% from 2024.

Tokarev said that while institutional custodians don’t face such risks, “crime is on the rise, paranoia is at an all-time high” among retail holders.

What’s The Difference?

A private key unlocks one wallet address.

A seed phrase (12–24 words) unlocks the ENTIRE wallet.



Lose your private key? Restore it with your seed phrase.

Lose your seed phrase? = NO recovery.



Your seed phrase is the master key to everything – keep it… pic.twitter.com/0dYm9MttKJ — base58io (@base58io) October 27, 2025

Tokarev, who left his CEO role at Copper in October 2024 but remains its largest shareholder, said Bron’s mission is to “bridge” the gap between the convenience of self-custody and the safety of professional-grade solutions.

Bron launches publicly this week with subscription plans ranging from $20 per month for individuals to $3,000 for small businesses.

Early investors received a utility token that can substitute for subscription fees when held in a Bron wallet.

The platform also includes biometric security and programmable transaction limits, allowing users to set restrictions on large or frequent transfers to deter hackers.

Crypto-Related Physical Attacks Surge 169% in Six Months

As reported, physical attacks targeting Bitcoin and crypto holders are rising at an alarming rate, according to new data tracked by CASA co-founder Jameson Lopp.

Since late February, 35 new violent incidents have been reported globally, a 169% increase in just six and a half months.

The uptick adds to an already troubling trend, as cryptocurrency markets continue their bullish run.

In total, 48 attacks have occurred so far in 2025, marking a 33% increase over all of 2024. France alone has accounted for 14 of this year’s reported incidents.

One of the most disturbing cases took place on September 6 in Cambridge, Canada, where a young man was abducted at gunpoint and forced to transfer funds into a cryptocurrency wallet.