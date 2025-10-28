BTC $114,596.03 -0.57%
ETH $4,122.78 -0.80%
SOL $200.44 0.33%
PEPE $0.0000072 0.42%
SHIB $0.000010 -1.10%
DOGE $0.20 -1.10%
XRP $2.65 1.04%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Copper Founder’s Bron Labs Lets Crypto Users Recover Lost Wallets With Guardian Approval

Adoption Cryptocurrency Wallet
Bron Labs, based in London, offers a self-custodial platform designed to bring institutional-grade security to individual users.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Copper Founder’s Bron Labs Lets Crypto Users Recover Lost Wallets With Guardian Approval

Dmitry Tokarev, the founder of crypto custodian Copper Technologies Ltd., has launched a new company, Bron Labs, aimed at addressing the issue of recovering lost wallets without compromising self-custody.

Key Takeaways:

  • Copper founder has launched Bron Labs, which helps users recover lost wallets without giving up control of their assets.
  • Bron’s guardian-based recovery system lets users appoint two trusted guardians to approve recovery requests.
  • The platform raised $15 million from investors including LocalGlobe, Fasanara Digital, and GSR.

Bron Labs, based in London, offers a self-custodial platform designed to bring institutional-grade security to individual users.

Tokarev told Bloomberg that the company raised about $15 million earlier this year from around 140 backers, including LocalGlobe, Fasanara Digital, and GSR.

Bron Labs Solves the Seed Phrase Problem With Guardian-Based Wallet Recovery

The platform targets professionals and executives who want the same level of protection as large financial institutions but at a fraction of the cost.

The system tackles the seed phrase loss issue. Most digital wallets rely on a 12- or 24-word recovery phrase that acts as a master key.

If a user loses it, their funds are gone forever. Bron’s alternative introduces a “guardian-based recovery” system.

When users open a wallet, they appoint two trusted guardians who must approve any recovery request.

Once approved, a mandatory 48-hour delay begins before funds can be accessed, providing an extra layer of protection against coercion or theft.

The need for better security has grown as physical attacks on crypto holders have surged.

According to data compiled by Bitcoin advocate Jameson Lopp, more than 50 “wrench attacks,” cases where criminals use violence or threats to steal crypto, have been publicly reported this year, up over 50% from 2024.

Tokarev said that while institutional custodians don’t face such risks, “crime is on the rise, paranoia is at an all-time high” among retail holders.

Tokarev, who left his CEO role at Copper in October 2024 but remains its largest shareholder, said Bron’s mission is to “bridge” the gap between the convenience of self-custody and the safety of professional-grade solutions.

Bron launches publicly this week with subscription plans ranging from $20 per month for individuals to $3,000 for small businesses.

Early investors received a utility token that can substitute for subscription fees when held in a Bron wallet.

The platform also includes biometric security and programmable transaction limits, allowing users to set restrictions on large or frequent transfers to deter hackers.

Crypto-Related Physical Attacks Surge 169% in Six Months

As reported, physical attacks targeting Bitcoin and crypto holders are rising at an alarming rate, according to new data tracked by CASA co-founder Jameson Lopp.

Since late February, 35 new violent incidents have been reported globally, a 169% increase in just six and a half months.

The uptick adds to an already troubling trend, as cryptocurrency markets continue their bullish run.

In total, 48 attacks have occurred so far in 2025, marking a 33% increase over all of 2024. France alone has accounted for 14 of this year’s reported incidents.

One of the most disturbing cases took place on September 6 in Cambridge, Canada, where a young man was abducted at gunpoint and forced to transfer funds into a cryptocurrency wallet.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Government Shutdown Delays Ripple ETF Decisions, But Osprey Accumulates – Is XRP Going to Hit $3 This Week?
2025-10-27 11:46:34
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Targets $124K as Trade Optimism and Institutional Demand Fuel Rally
2025-10-27 22:11:36
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Major Crypto Analyst Warns of Inevitable XRP Supply Shock in 2025 – Is XRP About to Pump?
2025-10-23 12:40:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-27 13:39:55
,
by Alan Draper
13 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-27 15:50:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
11 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-27 22:22:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-27 14:28:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,074,612,091,537
5.48
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Government Shutdown Delays Ripple ETF Decisions, But Osprey Accumulates – Is XRP Going to Hit $3 This Week?
2025-10-27 11:46:34
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Targets $124K as Trade Optimism and Institutional Demand Fuel Rally
2025-10-27 22:11:36
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Major Crypto Analyst Warns of Inevitable XRP Supply Shock in 2025 – Is XRP About to Pump?
2025-10-23 12:40:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-27 13:39:55
,
by Alan Draper
13 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-27 15:50:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
11 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-27 22:22:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-27 14:28:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Bitget Wallet Integrates HyperEVM – Could This Be the Next Big Bridge in DeFi?
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-10-28 11:36:46
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 28, 2025
Sead Fadilpašić
Sead Fadilpašić
2025-10-28 11:34:03
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors