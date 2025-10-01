BTC $116,380.50 2.97%
ETH $4,291.27 3.05%
SOL $216.63 4.86%
PEPE $0.0000096 4.79%
SHIB $0.000012 4.46%
DOGE $0.24 5.28%
XRP $2.93 3.02%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

CoinShares to Acquire FCA-Regulated Bastion to Boost Active Crypto Strategies

CoinShares FCA UK
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, and it remains subject to regulatory approval.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
CoinShares to Acquire FCA-Regulated Bastion to Boost Active Crypto Strategies

European digital asset manager CoinShares is set to acquire Bastion Asset Management, a UK-based, FCA-regulated firm known for its systematic crypto investment strategies.

Key Takeaways:

  • CoinShares will acquire Bastion to enhance its actively managed crypto strategy offerings.
  • The move brings Bastion’s market-neutral and quantitative expertise in-house to target institutional clients.
  • The acquisition supports CoinShares’ U.S. expansion plans, adding depth to its regulated product lineup.

The acquisition, announced Wednesday, is part of CoinShares’ push to expand its actively managed offerings and accelerate growth in the US market.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, and it remains subject to regulatory approval.

CoinShares to Absorb Bastion Team to Expand Quant Crypto Strategies

Bastion specializes in market-neutral and quantitative strategies for institutional clients.

Once approved, its full team, including CEO Philip Scott and CIO Fred Desobry, will integrate into CoinShares, bolstering its expertise in systematic digital asset investing.

CoinShares, primarily recognized for its passive exchange-traded crypto products, sees the acquisition as key to broadening its platform into a one-stop shop that blends passive exposure with active management.

The move also strengthens CoinShares’ position in the US, where its Investment Advisor license allows it to offer regulated products.

With Bastion’s quantitative strategies in-house, CoinShares plans to launch actively managed crypto funds tailored for institutional investors navigating volatile markets.

CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti called the acquisition “perfectly aligned” with the firm’s goal of building a comprehensive digital asset investment suite.

Bastion co-founder Philip Scott said the deal would help scale its investor base and accelerate the development of alternative strategies.

With Bastion’s track record and CoinShares’ infrastructure, the combined platform aims to serve a broader range of institutional clients with both yield-generating and market-hedging solutions.

CoinShares to List on Nasdaq via $1.2B SPAC Merger with Vine Hill

As reported, CoinShares will go public in the U.S. through a $1.2 billion SPAC merger with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp.

The deal will create a new entity, Odysseus Holdings Limited, and is expected to close by Q4 2025. The move positions CoinShares among the world’s largest publicly listed crypto asset managers, with $10 billion in AUM.

Already trading on Nasdaq Stockholm and OTCQX, CoinShares sees the U.S. listing as a gateway to the world’s largest asset management market.

CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti called the US “the crucible of the digital asset space” and said the transition accelerates their global leadership ambitions.

CoinShares ranks fourth globally for crypto ETPs and leads in EMEA with a 34% share. The firm has more than tripled AUM in two years, driven by new product launches, pricing tailwinds, and strong inflows.

With 32 products now spanning ETPs, indices, and digital asset equities, CoinShares is betting on U.S. demand for tokenization and blockchain-based financial tools.

In July, CoinShares announced its French subsidiary, CoinShares Asset Management, had received authorisation under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation.

With this latest approval, CoinShares became the first regulated asset management firm in continental Europe to be authorised under MiCA.

The MiCA authorisation adds to CoinShares’ existing regulatory approvals, making it the only asset management firm in continental Europe currently holding all three licences.

Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 30, 2025 – Bitcoin Tops $114K, Ethereum Above $4.2K While AI and DeFi Sectors Face Losses
2025-09-30 04:02:41
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Record Quarterly Close Could Trigger a $15 Rally – Just Like the 37,800% Run in 2017
2025-09-30 21:54:21
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-30 13:50:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-09-30 08:17:26
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-30 08:08:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-30 11:54:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,188,532,692,988
2.36
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 30, 2025 – Bitcoin Tops $114K, Ethereum Above $4.2K While AI and DeFi Sectors Face Losses
2025-09-30 04:02:41
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Record Quarterly Close Could Trigger a $15 Rally – Just Like the 37,800% Run in 2017
2025-09-30 21:54:21
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-30 13:50:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-09-30 08:17:26
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-30 08:08:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-30 11:54:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Up Today? – October 1, 2025
Sead Fadilpašić
Sead Fadilpašić
2025-10-01 10:34:45
Press Releases
Buffett Said: “You Must Find a Way to Earn Money While You Sleep, Otherwise You Will Work Until You Die”
2025-10-01 10:33:52
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors