BTC $109,602.90 0.26%
ETH $4,023.78 3.29%
SOL $203.30 4.51%
PEPE $0.0000093 2.34%
SHIB $0.000011 1.59%
DOGE $0.23 2.93%
XRP $2.78 0.91%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.16
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Coinbase CLO Says Base Is “Not an Exchange” Amid SEC Scrutiny

Base Coinbase SEC
Base isn’t a marketplace—it’s the lane; Coinbase’s Paul Grewal says the sequencer batches traffic while app smart contracts do the matching.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Coinbase CLO Says Base Is “Not an Exchange” Amid SEC Scrutiny

Coinbase’s chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, has defended the company’s Ethereum Layer-2 network, Base, against suggestions that it should be regulated as a securities exchange.

Speaking in an interview with Bankless, Grewal argued that Base functions as blockchain infrastructure rather than a platform for matching securities trades.

“Base is just a normal blockchain,” Grewal said. “Yes, it’s a Layer-2. But that doesn’t change its relationship to securities laws. We are not matching buyers and sellers of securities. We are just a blockchain layer.”

He stressed that transaction matching occurs within applications built on top of Base, such as automated market makers or centralized limit order book protocols, not at the Layer-2 level itself.

Coinbase’s Base Balances SEC Scrutiny With Decentralization Push

His comments come amid growing debate over the role of Layer-2 sequencers. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission defines an exchange as a marketplace that matches buyers and sellers of securities.

Commissioner Hester Peirce has previously warned that centralized sequencers could resemble exchange matching engines and therefore fall within the SEC’s jurisdiction.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz has backed Grewal’s position, likening Layer-2 networks to cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, which host exchange code but are not classified as exchanges themselves.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has also praised Base for combining centralized sequencing with Ethereum’s decentralized security model, describing the approach as key to improving user experience.

Base was launched in 2023 as a low-cost, developer-focused chain built on Ethereum. It has since become a popular scaling solution for decentralized finance applications.

Grewal warned that treating Layer-2 infrastructure as an exchange would impose heavy compliance burdens that could hinder innovation and slow the growth of the broader ecosystem.

The regulatory debate coincides with a shift in Coinbase’s approach to Base’s long-term roadmap. At the BaseCamp 2025 event in Vermont, Jesse Pollak, who leads the Base project, revealed that the team is “beginning to explore” launching a native network token.

The remarks marked a departure from Coinbase’s previous position that Base would not issue a token.

Pollak emphasized that no decision has been made on the design, governance, or timeline for a token launch but described the exploration as part of efforts to accelerate decentralization and expand opportunities for developers and creators.

The comments came a few weeks after the token distribution by Consensys’ Linea network, which released more than 9.3 billion LINEA tokens to eligible users.

Alongside token discussions, Base also announced an open-source bridge with Solana at BaseCamp, allowing interoperability between ERC-20 and SPL tokens.

The developments show both the rapid growth of the Layer-2 ecosystem and the unresolved regulatory questions facing infrastructure providers.

Base Emerges as a Growing DeFi Powerhouse Amid Shifts in TVL Rankings

Ethereum continues to dominate decentralized finance with $86.3 billion in total value locked (TVL), but Coinbase’s Base network is quickly establishing itself as one of the most active ecosystems in the market.

Base currently holds $4.83 billion in TVL across more than 700 protocols, showing steady monthly growth despite short-term fluctuations. Liquidity is largely stablecoin-driven, with $4.4 billion in circulating supply on the network, underpinning lending and trading activity.

Source: DeFiLlama

Daily decentralized exchange (DEX) volumes approach $2 billion, while perpetuals trading adds another $1.1 billion—placing Base among the most liquid Layer-2s.

Chain-level efficiency also stands out. In the past 24 hours, Base captured $237,000 in fees, nearly all of which were converted to revenue. The network processed activity from nearly 740,000 addresses in a single day, showing its broad retail and institutional adoption.

Source: DeFiLlama

Bridged liquidity stands far higher at nearly $20 billion, indicating large capital inflows that are not yet fully deployed in DeFi protocols.

Protocols fueling the ecosystem include Aerodrome, Uniswap, Aave, and Spark. Aerodrome remains a major liquidity hub, though it leans heavily on incentives, resulting in negative net earnings.

By contrast, Spark has emerged as one of the fastest-growing lending platforms, posting a 41% TVL increase over the past month. Risk management services such as Gauntlet and Block Analitica also highlight the maturing role of analytics in DeFi.

While Ethereum and Solana still command larger ecosystems, Base’s rapid rise, backed by Coinbase’s infrastructure and user base, is positioning it as a contender in the next wave of DeFi expansion.

Sustaining growth, however, may depend on whether protocols can reduce reliance on subsidies and maintain long-term liquidity.

Altcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 24, 2025
2025-09-24 12:51:49
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 23 September – XRP, Solana, Cardano
2025-09-23 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: On-Chain Data Shows Whales Choosing SOL – Can it Overtake Ethereum?
2025-09-24 17:03:18
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-26 13:46:29
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,963,239,387,826
-6.3
Trending Crypto
Altcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 24, 2025
2025-09-24 12:51:49
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 23 September – XRP, Solana, Cardano
2025-09-23 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: On-Chain Data Shows Whales Choosing SOL – Can it Overtake Ethereum?
2025-09-24 17:03:18
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-26 13:46:29
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
US Senate to Grill Coinbase Exec on Crypto Tax Rules Next Week — Regulation Incoming?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-25 10:45:44
Blockchain News
Base Now “Exploring” a Network Token – Is a Massive Airdrop Imminent?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-15 19:34:09
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors