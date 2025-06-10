CLARITY Act Blazes Through House Panel 47-6, Crypto Rules Near Finish Line

Lawmakers are taking a decisive step toward settling one of crypto’s most pressing uncertainties— namely, over which agency has the final say, and laying the groundwork for a more coherent, federally unified regulatory future.

Journalist Hassan Shittu Journalist Hassan Shittu About Author Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: June 9, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

The U.S. House Agriculture Committee has overwhelmingly approved the Digital Asset Market Structure Clarity Act, commonly known as the CLARITY Act, in a 47–6 vote on June 10.

Receiving bipartisan support, H.R. 3633, the CLARITY Act of 2025, has been reported favorably out of the Committee.



Working together, we can deliver the certainty and clarity digital asset entrepreneurs and markets need. pic.twitter.com/BpjJcBC1V5 — House Committee on Agriculture (@HouseAgGOP) June 10, 2025

The bill, which seeks to define how digital assets are regulated in the United States, now heads to the House Financial Services Committee for further consideration before it can proceed to a full vote in the House.

The legislation is designed to bring clear rules to the crypto industry, particularly around whether digital assets are classified as securities or commodities.

This distinction will determine whether the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will have jurisdiction over specific assets.

House Lawmakers Vote 47–6 to Advance CLARITY Act Toward Full House Vote

Committee Chair GT Thompson confirmed the bill’s advancement, stating that it would move forward to the House for review. Lawmakers who opposed the bill were invited to submit their formal dissent by Friday.

“The legislation aims to provide clarity and structure,” said Rep. French Hill of Arkansas, who has backed the bill and introduced a separate amendment. “It’s not about bailouts—it’s about consistency.”

The vote came as members of the House Financial Services Committee also debated potential amendments to the bill. One proposed change would add legal protections for blockchain developers. At the time of publication, the committee had not held a final vote on the bill or any amendments.

The bill, first introduced in May, comes amid growing calls in Congress for a unified approach to digital asset regulation. The Senate is expected to take up related legislation soon, including the GENIUS Act, which targets stablecoin regulation.

Tensions flared during Tuesday’s markup hearing as lawmakers sparred over political and regulatory issues. Rep. Maxine Waters proposed an amendment intended to address alleged conflicts of interest involving President Donald Trump’s crypto holdings.

Meanwhile, Rep. Brad Sherman argued for language to prevent future industry bailouts, criticizing what he saw as built-in protections for large crypto firms.

“The purpose of the CLARITY Act is to build a superhighway to crypto becoming so significant that it poses a systemic risk,” Sherman said. “Then, make sure every Republican can say they’re against bailouts—while leaving in provisions that allow them.”

Neither Sherman’s nor Waters’ amendments passed by voice vote. As of now, the House Financial Services Committee has yet to vote on Hill’s amendment concerning blockchain developers.

⚖️ Eight crypto policy groups are calling on U.S. lawmakers to include the Blockchain Regulatory Clarity Act (BRCA) in new legislation.#BRCA #DeFihttps://t.co/aba4tGYKAV — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 5, 2025

The CLARITY Act’s advancement marks a key moment for crypto regulation in the U.S. While debates continue, the bill’s progress suggests lawmakers are moving closer to shaping a long-awaited federal framework for the digital asset space.