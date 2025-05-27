‘Big Swings’ in Regulation Threaten U.S. Markets, Warns Departing CFTC Commissioner
Outgoing Commodity Futures Trading Commissioner Christy Romero warned the American public about potentially growing market uncertainty on May 27, following regulatory changes at the CFTC under the new Trump administration.
Romero Pushes for Clear, Consistent Regulation
While giving her farewell remarks at The Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Romero expressed concerns that the current trend of “big swings” between “regulation and deregulation” could ultimately hinder the success of the nation’s financial markets.
“As the current administration pursues a deregulatory agenda in the name of growth, care should be taken not to remove the load-bearing resilience built into markets—resilience that has resulted in financial stability and protected our economy,” said Romero.
“Growth requires a regulatory environment where markets are financially stable and resilient during times of volatility, uncertainty, and stress,” she added.
Romero further urged regulators to “follow a steady, consistent path” in hopes of creating “a resilient, stable, and robust financial system and economy.”
“It’s a really tough challenge—one that requires independent regulators engaging with each other on a bipartisan basis and engaging with many stakeholders who use and need U.S. markets,” she said. “I plan to continue to share my voice, and I will always be rooting for the CFTC.”
Trump’s Crypto-Friendly Pick to Lead CFTC Unveiled
Romero’s final CFTC speech comes after she announced that she would step down in February following news that U.S. President Donald Trump would tap former commissioner Bryan Quintenz to lead the agency.
Romero is the fourth CFTC official set to step down in recent months, with fellow commissioners Christy Goldsmith, Caroline Pham, and Summer Mersinger slated to depart the agency as the Trump administration continues its deregulatory efforts across the crypto sector.
With over $3 million held in digital assets, Quintenz is largely viewed as a crypto-friendly pick to lead the CFTC and is expected to begin his new role sometime this summer. Romero’s final day at her current position is scheduled for May 31.
