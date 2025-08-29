ChatGPT’s Bitcoin Analysis Flags $108K Breakdown – Can Support Hold at $105K?

Anas Hassan



Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

ChatGPT’s Bitcoin analysis has revealed that Bitcoin has fallen to $108,769 with a -1.22% decline after breaking below the crucial $110K support.

At the same time, Bitcoin is trading below all major EMAs, creating a comprehensive bearish structure while testing key support in the $108.5K–$105K range.

ChatGPT’s Bitcoin analysis synthesizes 24 real-time technical indicators to assess BTC’s trajectory as it navigates the potential for an oversold bounce versus a deeper correction acceleration.

Technical Analysis: Bearish Breakdown Below All EMA Support

Bitcoin’s current price of $108,769.65 reflects a 1.22% decline from the opening price of $110,115.36, establishing a volatile trading range between $111,505.00 (high) and $108,500.27 (low).

The 2.8% intraday range indicates strong volatility following the breakdown of the key $110,000 support.

Source: TradingView

The RSI at 34.50 enters oversold territory, providing potential bounce conditions for contrarian positioning despite bearish momentum.

Moving averages reveal comprehensive bearish positioning, with Bitcoin trading below all major EMAs: the 20-day at $111,415 (+2.4%), the 50-day at $112,540 (+3.4%), the 100-day at $113,908 (+4.5%), and the 200-day at $114,725 (+5.2%).

Additionally, the MACD displays an extremely bearish structure at -199.85, which is well below zero, with the signal line at -562.17 and a negative histogram at -362.32.

Source: TradingView

Volume analysis shows concerningly low activity at 1.3K BTC. ATR maintains extremely high readings at 115,009.98, indicating strong potential for continued substantial moves based on support test outcomes and institutional positioning.

Market Context: Institutional Distribution Creates Systematic Pressure

Bitcoin’s breakdown follows reports of systematic institutional selling with BlackRock reportedly “selling millions of BTC right now.” At the same time, exchange manipulation concerns emerge as “Binance futures down: BTC went up, Binance futures came back: BTC went down.”

Binance futures down: $BTC went up



Binance futures came back: $BTC went down.



Coincidence? I don't think so. pic.twitter.com/x6tEYmFVP2 — Ted (@TedPillows) August 29, 2025

This systematic pressure creates sustained selling momentum beyond normal market dynamics.

The broader institutional context reveals distribution patterns, with major holders reducing their positions as Bitcoin approaches monthly options expiry, totaling $15 billion.

Market participants note “massive transfers: millions in BTC flooding into Wintermute,” suggesting a coordinated institutional positioning during periods of weakness.

The Trump family’s involvement in crypto provides mixed signs, with Eric Trump promoting Bitcoin adoption while institutional selling pressure persists.

The 2025 trajectory shows vulnerability from July’s $115,758 peak to the current $108K breakdown, representing a 7% decline from recent highs.

Current positioning tests key support levels that historically provided major trend support during previous correction phases.

Altcoin Treasury Rotation Pressures Bitcoin Dominance

Bitcoin’s weakness coincides with major institutional capital rotation toward altcoin treasuries, as identified by NoOnes CEO Ray Youssef.

He observes that “major firms and even corporations like Trump Media are now treating blue-chip altcoins such as ETH, SOL, BNB, and CRO as treasury-grade reserve assets.“

Youssef notes the institutional shift, stating that “Bitcoin dominance has declined decisively over the last month and already slipped below 58% as over 45 altcoins outperformed BTC in the last 90 days.”

This rotation represents systematic reallocation as “billions of dollars are being allocated and reallocated into these treasuries.“

The altcoin treasury trend particularly benefits Solana, where “over $800 million is already parked in corporate SOL treasuries.”

Youssef suggests that “if its trajectory mirrors that of Ethereum’s from earlier this year, Solana treasuries could explode into tens of billions.“

Market Fundamentals: Declining Metrics Amid Distribution Pressure

Bitcoin maintains a substantial market cap of $2.16 trillion despite a 4.23% decline during institutional distribution phases.

The market cap decline is accompanied by increased volume at $69.98 billion (+11.9%), indicating active institutional repositioning during breakdown phases.

The 3.3% volume-to-market cap ratio suggests measured trading activity relative to market cap during distribution events.

Source: TradingView

The circulating supply of 19.91 million BTC represents 94.8% of the maximum 21 million supply, with approaching scarcity providing long-term support despite short-term distribution pressures.

Market dominance of 56.72% (+1.42%) demonstrates Bitcoin’s relative strength during crypto market weakness, while the 13.01% distance from the August 14 all-time high of $124,457 represents a strong correction territory requiring support defense for trend continuation.

Current pricing maintains extraordinary gains of 222,552,915% from 2010 lows while testing key support levels, validating Bitcoin’s long-term trajectory despite institutional distribution pressure affecting short-term positioning and technical structure integrity.

Social Sentiment: Bearish Sentiment Amid Distribution Concerns

LunarCrush data reveals a decline in social performance, with Bitcoin’s AltRank falling to 394 during periods of institutional selling pressure. The Galaxy Score of 49 (-8) reflects a deteriorating sentiment as participants process the breakdown implications and concerns about manipulation.

Engagement metrics show reduced activity, with 79.29 million total engagements (-16.35M) while mentions increase to 237.82K (+85.21K), demonstrating heightened attention during breakdown events.

Social dominance of 16.9% maintains visibility while sentiment registers at 76% positive despite technical deterioration.

Major developments include former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan’s commentary, “when Bitcoin wins, it can win very fast,” which contrasts with the current weakness.

NEW: Former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan says, “When #Bitcoin wins, it can win very fast.” 🚀



“So HODL” ✊ pic.twitter.com/PSMuZnNbXL — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 29, 2025

Prominent analysts identify key support testing, with some noting that “if BTC can’t hold this level, the next stop is $104,000.”

In contrast, others maintain that “holding and staying bullish” is the approach during fear-driven sentiment shifts, creating mixed positioning signs.

ChatGPT’s Bitcoin Analysis: Critical Support Defense Required

ChatGPT’s Bitcoin analysis reveals that Bitcoin is in a key support testing phase following a breakdown below the $110K support.

Immediate support emerges at today’s low around $108,500, followed by major support in the $105,000–$108,000 range.

Source: TradingView

Key support exists at $99,268 in the blue zone, while resistance begins at the 20-day EMA ($111,415), requiring a reclaim to invalidate the bearish structure.

The technical setup suggests that key support defense is required for trend continuation, with institutional distribution pressure creating systematic selling beyond normal correction dynamics.

Three-Month Bitcoin Price Forecast: Support Defense Scenarios

Oversold Bounce Recovery (35% Probability)

A successful defense of $108.5K support, combined with an oversold RSI bounce, could drive Bitcoin toward $112K–$115K, representing a 3–6% upside from current levels.

Source: TradingView

This scenario requires completion of institutional distribution and confirmation of volume.

Extended Correction (40% Probability)

Breaking below the $108.5K support level could trigger selling pressure toward the $105K–$99K range, representing a 3–9% downside.

Source: TradingView

This scenario reflects continued institutional pressure for distribution and manipulation, requiring a major defense of support.

Deeper Capitulation (25% Probability)

Failure to hold $105K could trigger capitulation toward $95K–$100K historical support, representing 12–15% downside.

Source: TradingView

Recovery would depend on the completion of institutional distribution and validation of an oversold bounce.

ChatGPT’s Bitcoin Analysis: Distribution Pressure Meets Oversold Conditions

ChatGPT’s Bitcoin analysis reveals that Bitcoin is facing a key support test amid institutional distribution pressure and manipulation concerns.

The breakdown below $110K, combined with an oversold RSI, creates conflicting signs that require support defense validation for trend continuation.

Next Price Target: $105K-$112K Within 90 Days

The immediate trajectory requires a decisive defense of the $108.5K support to validate oversold bounce potential amid continued distribution pressure.

From there, institutional selling completion could propel Bitcoin toward $112K resistance, with sustained support holding driving toward $115K+ recovery levels.

However, failure to hold $108.5K would indicate a deeper correction to $105K–$99K range, creating an optimal accumulation opportunity before the next institutional wave drives Bitcoin toward new cycle highs above $125K as distribution phases complete.