Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Enters U.S. Government Infrastructure – 10x Rally Incoming?

Chainlink has landed a major contract with the U.S. Department of Commerce – Chainlink price prediction now eyes 10x rally with new use case.

The U.S. government has partnered with Chainlink (LINK) to bring official economic data on-chain – a move that has sparked a bullish Chainlink price prediction as institutional confidence grows.

Through a direct integration with the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) across 10 major Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains, $LINK could unlock a new era of macro-driven DeFi, enabling real-time, tamper-proof access to government data without intermediaries.

Bringing GDP, inflation, and domestic sales data on-chain opens up use cases like inflation-linked digital assets, real-time prediction markets, and dynamic risk management systems for DeFi protocols based on macroeconomic indicators.

Collectively, these data streams make Chainlink a more attractive platform for building, contributing to a thriving ecosystem and wider use case for LINK as a utility token.

There are similar proposals to bring public spending data and other macroeconomic figures on-chain in the Philippines, the United Kingdom, and El Salvador, opening the doors for future LINK adoption.

Chainlink Price Analysis: Could This Trigger a 10x Move?

On the chart, LINK is trading around $23.48 after breaking out of a multi-year consolidation wedge – a move that could mark the beginning of a much larger rally.

The RSI sits at 52, signaling bullish control with plenty of room to run, while the MACD is flattening, hinting at a shift in momentum as selling pressure cools.

If LINK reclaims the $53 resistance, it opens the door to a breakout toward $150 – a 540% gain, with higher targets possible as institutional adoption accelerates.

With LINK now at the center of government-backed data delivery, a 10x rally is no longer a fantasy – it’s a credible scenario in the next market cycle.

There Are Bigger Setups than Chainlink – Here’s How to Find Them

The altcoin market is pumping right now, and those who back the wrong horse are missing out on substantial gains as fresh retail liquidity floods in.

While the Chainlink price stands to see a 6x, low-cap meme coins are printing 10-1000x opportunities.

That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in.

Its purpose-built trading bot is engineered to spot early momentum, helping investors get in before the crowd, where the real gains are made.

Snorter Bot is built for precision, with limit-order sniping to secure the best entry prices, MEV-resistant swaps that prevent other traders from cutting in line on your transactions, copy trading to replicate the moves of proven top performers, and rug-pull protection that flags suspicious tokens before you buy.

Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.

Getting in early is only half the battle. Knowing exactly when to take profits can be the difference between a small win and a life-changing trade, and that’s where Snorter gives you the edge.

The project is off to a strong start; $SNORT has already raised over $3.5 million in its ongoing presale, likely driven by its high 128% APY on staking to rewards early investors.

