BTC $108,515.63 -3.58%
ETH $4,335.81 -3.51%
SOL $203.03 -4.56%
PEPE $0.0000095 -5.61%
SHIB $0.000012 -4.05%
DOGE $0.21 -5.19%
XRP $2.82 -5.41%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.40
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Enters U.S. Government Infrastructure – 10x Rally Incoming?

ChainLink Price Prediction US Government
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Chainlink has landed a major contract with the U.S. Department of Commerce – Chainlink price prediction now eyes 10x rally with new use case. 
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Enters U.S. Government Infrastructure – 10x Rally Incoming?

The U.S. government has partnered with Chainlink (LINK) to bring official economic data on-chain – a move that has sparked a bullish Chainlink price prediction as institutional confidence grows.

Through a direct integration with the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) across 10 major Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains, $LINK could unlock a new era of macro-driven DeFi, enabling real-time, tamper-proof access to government data without intermediaries.

Bringing GDP, inflation, and domestic sales data on-chain opens up use cases like inflation-linked digital assets, real-time prediction markets, and dynamic risk management systems for DeFi protocols based on macroeconomic indicators.

Collectively, these data streams make Chainlink a more attractive platform for building, contributing to a thriving ecosystem and wider use case for LINK as a utility token.

There are similar proposals to bring public spending data and other macroeconomic figures on-chain in the Philippines, the United Kingdom, and El Salvador, opening the doors for future LINK adoption.

Chainlink Price Analysis: Could This Trigger a 10x Move?

On the chart, LINK is trading around $23.48 after breaking out of a multi-year consolidation wedge – a move that could mark the beginning of a much larger rally.

The RSI sits at 52, signaling bullish control with plenty of room to run, while the MACD is flattening, hinting at a shift in momentum as selling pressure cools.

If LINK reclaims the $53 resistance, it opens the door to a breakout toward $150 – a 540% gain, with higher targets possible as institutional adoption accelerates.

With LINK now at the center of government-backed data delivery, a 10x rally is no longer a fantasy – it’s a credible scenario in the next market cycle.

There Are Bigger Setups than Chainlink – Here’s How to Find Them

The altcoin market is pumping right now, and those who back the wrong horse are missing out on substantial gains as fresh retail liquidity floods in.

While the Chainlink price stands to see a 6x, low-cap meme coins are printing 10-1000x opportunities.

That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in.

Its purpose-built trading bot is engineered to spot early momentum, helping investors get in before the crowd, where the real gains are made.

Snorter Bot is built for precision, with limit-order sniping to secure the best entry prices, MEV-resistant swaps that prevent other traders from cutting in line on your transactions, copy trading to replicate the moves of proven top performers, and rug-pull protection that flags suspicious tokens before you buy.

Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.
Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.

Getting in early is only half the battle. Knowing exactly when to take profits can be the difference between a small win and a life-changing trade, and that’s where Snorter gives you the edge.

The project is off to a strong start; $SNORT has already raised over $3.5 million in its ongoing presale, likely driven by its high 128% APY on staking to rewards early investors.

Visit the Official Website Here

You can keep up with Snorter on X, Instagram, or join the presale on the official Snorter website.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Whales Buy $758M in 8 Days – $10 XRP Run Now Officially Underway
2025-08-25 16:13:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Altcoin News
Raoul Pal Sees XRP Poised For Strong Uptrend As ‘Full Porting’ Begins
2025-08-29 07:18:36
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cronos by the End of 2025
2025-08-28 18:35:05
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.82
5.41 %
XRP
Solana
SOL
$203.03
4.56 %
Solana
Cronos
CRO
$0.2716
13.21 %
Cronos

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,950,789,420,640
-7.18
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Whales Buy $758M in 8 Days – $10 XRP Run Now Officially Underway
2025-08-25 16:13:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Altcoin News
Raoul Pal Sees XRP Poised For Strong Uptrend As ‘Full Porting’ Begins
2025-08-29 07:18:36
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cronos by the End of 2025
2025-08-28 18:35:05
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
Weekly Crypto Regulation News: CFTC in Turmoil and Trump Eyes Powell Successor
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-08-29 18:20:46
Crypto Regulation News
Polymarket Bettors Give CLARITY Act 35% Chance Of Being Signed Into Law In 2025
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-08-29 18:02:14
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors