Chainlink Price Prediction: Crypto Twitter Points to LINK Exchange Reserves Multi-Year Lows – Is a Supply Shock Coming?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Chainlink is still one of the few coins that has not bounced back since the October 10 crash. It fell from over 22 dollars to around 17 and has been stuck there ever since.

Things have even slipped a bit more, with LINK down another 1 percent in the past day. But that could be about to change.

Source: Chainlink: Exchange Reserve – All Exchanges / CryptoQuant

According to data from CryptoQuant, Chainlink’s exchange reserves just hit new multi-year lows, and fast. It dropped off a cliff with no warning, which could actually be a bullish sign showing coins are leaving exchanges for long-term holding.

Large Scale Withdrawls Hit Chainlink Supply On Exchanges

There are a couple of reasons why this sudden drop in Chainlink’s exchange supply might’ve happened. The most likely one is that a huge amount of LINK was pulled off exchanges into cold wallets or staking contracts.

Given how LINK has been stuck around the same price while other coins bounced, it could mean whales or institutions are quietly accumulating off exchanges.

Source: Chainlink: Exchange Netflow (Total) – All Exchanges / CryptoQuant

You can see the same pattern in CryptoQuant’s netflow data, ever since the October 10 crash, most days have shown negative netflows. That means more LINK leaving exchanges than coming in, which usually hints at long-term holding and less selling pressure ahead.

Chainlink Price Prediction: Could LINK Hit $30 By 2026?

Source: LINKUSD / TradingView

As November rolls in, LINK is starting to catch eyes again, especially with all the accumulation happening. Technically, it is still holding above its key moving averages even after October’s pullback, which hints at steady accumulation.

That green zone has been a strong demand area where buyers keep stepping in, so holding it is crucial. If LINK bounces from there, a push toward $19 and maybe $20 looks likely, that zone is the next short-term resistance to watch.

RSI hovering near 43 shows there is still plenty of room for momentum to build. As long as LINK stays above that support area, the bias stays slightly bullish. A clean breakout above $25 could easily kick off a move toward $30 by the end of the year.

