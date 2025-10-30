BTC $107,075.04 -4.04%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Chainlink Price Prediction: Crypto Twitter Points to LINK Exchange Reserves Multi-Year Lows – Is a Supply Shock Coming?

Altcoins ChainLink Cryptocurrency
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he's been...

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Chainlink is still one of the few coins that has not bounced back since the October 10 crash. It fell from over 22 dollars to around 17 and has been stuck there ever since.

Things have even slipped a bit more, with LINK down another 1 percent in the past day. But that could be about to change.

Source: Chainlink: Exchange Reserve – All Exchanges / CryptoQuant

According to data from CryptoQuant, Chainlink’s exchange reserves just hit new multi-year lows, and fast. It dropped off a cliff with no warning, which could actually be a bullish sign showing coins are leaving exchanges for long-term holding.

Large Scale Withdrawls Hit Chainlink Supply On Exchanges

There are a couple of reasons why this sudden drop in Chainlink’s exchange supply might’ve happened. The most likely one is that a huge amount of LINK was pulled off exchanges into cold wallets or staking contracts.

Given how LINK has been stuck around the same price while other coins bounced, it could mean whales or institutions are quietly accumulating off exchanges.

Source: Chainlink: Exchange Netflow (Total) – All Exchanges / CryptoQuant

You can see the same pattern in CryptoQuant’s netflow data, ever since the October 10 crash, most days have shown negative netflows. That means more LINK leaving exchanges than coming in, which usually hints at long-term holding and less selling pressure ahead.

Chainlink Price Prediction: Could LINK Hit $30 By 2026?

Source: LINKUSD / TradingView

As November rolls in, LINK is starting to catch eyes again, especially with all the accumulation happening. Technically, it is still holding above its key moving averages even after October’s pullback, which hints at steady accumulation.

That green zone has been a strong demand area where buyers keep stepping in, so holding it is crucial. If LINK bounces from there, a push toward $19 and maybe $20 looks likely, that zone is the next short-term resistance to watch.

RSI hovering near 43 shows there is still plenty of room for momentum to build. As long as LINK stays above that support area, the bias stays slightly bullish. A clean breakout above $25 could easily kick off a move toward $30 by the end of the year.

Whales Accumulating Maxi Doge Too

While blue-chip coins like Chainlink are setting up for their next move, the real buzz this cycle is all about memecoins, and Maxi Doge is stealing the show.

Maxi Doge has already raised over $3.81 million in its presale, making it one of the fastest-growing meme projects of 2025. But it’s not just hype, holders can earn up to 80% staking rewards, giving the coin actual utility beyond memes.

The project’s “Doge Gym Bro” theme has caught fire with traders, especially as the memecoin meta heats back up. With whales starting to rotate into higher-risk, higher-reward plays, Maxi Doge looks perfectly positioned to be the next breakout memecoin of this bull run, one that mixes viral energy with actual earning power.

Visit the Official Website Here
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been advising private trading groups on portfolio strategies, risk management, and uncovering hidden gems in decentralized markets.
