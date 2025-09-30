BTC $113,038.42 -0.38%
ETH $4,162.26 -0.37%
SOL $206.42 -1.56%
PEPE $0.0000091 -2.33%
SHIB $0.000011 -1.67%
DOGE $0.22 -2.54%
XRP $2.85 -1.39%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Chainlink and Swift Enable Banks to Access Blockchains Without Infrastructure Upgrades

Blockchain ChainLink SWIFT
The pilot, conducted with UBS Tokenize, demonstrated how banks can use ISO 20022 messages.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Chainlink and Swift Enable Banks to Access Blockchains Without Infrastructure Upgrades

Chainlink has unveiled a new technical framework allowing financial institutions to manage digital asset workflows using Swift’s global messaging system, eliminating the need for infrastructure upgrades or overhauls to legacy processes.

Key Takeaways:

  • Chainlink and Swift have enabled banks to trigger blockchain transactions using ISO 20022 messages without changing existing systems.
  • UBS successfully piloted the integration, showing tokenized fund operations can be managed entirely through Swift messaging.
  • The solution aims to bring onchain automation to the $100+ trillion fund industry while cutting costs and maintaining regulatory compatibility.

The pilot, conducted with UBS Tokenize, demonstrated how banks can use ISO 20022 messages, the global standard for financial communications, to trigger blockchain-based transactions, according to a recent press release.

When UBS sent these standardized messages through Swift, they were received by Chainlink’s Runtime Environment (CRE), which then activated subscription and redemption processes for a tokenized fund through Chainlink’s Digital Transfer Agent.

Chainlink, Swift Allow Banks to Access Blockchains Without Changing Infrastructure

The process allows institutions to connect with blockchain systems from within their existing architecture, sidestepping the need for new identity, key management, or settlement tools.

The goal is to reduce friction, increase automation, and expand blockchain use without forcing traditional finance to abandon familiar infrastructure.

This development builds on earlier work completed under the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Project Guardian, where Chainlink, Swift, and UBS first collaborated to test tokenized asset settlement using offchain cash transfers.

The new phase adds interoperability, enabling onchain events to be triggered directly from traditional messaging rails—a key challenge in institutional adoption of tokenized finance.

Chainlink said the model is designed to be “plug-and-play,” opening access to blockchain infrastructure for global institutions without the cost and complexity of full system replacements.

The Chainlink integration with Swift messaging is seen as a bridge that enables the $100+ trillion fund industry to explore full onchain workflows, boosting transparency, reducing reconciliation steps, and enabling programmable compliance.

In parallel, Chainlink is also working with 24 global banks and financial infrastructure firms like DTCC and Euroclear on another pilot.

That project uses Chainlink’s tools and AI to standardize corporate action data, aiming to reduce billions in annual processing costs across the industry.

“This is a landmark innovation,” said Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov.

“We’re showing how smart contracts and new technical standards can allow transfer agents and other entities to manage tokenized asset workflows directly onchain.”

UBS’s involvement marks a growing interest among major banks in integrating tokenization into real-world operations, without waiting for new systems to be built.

Swift Taps Ethereum’s Linea for On-Chain Settlement Pilot with Global Banks

Last week, Swift revealed that it has launched a blockchain pilot using Ethereum Layer 2 network Linea to test on-chain messaging and settlement, marking a deeper push into digital infrastructure.

The trial includes major banks like BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon and explores using a stablecoin-like token for direct interbank settlement.

Linea, chosen for its zk-rollup tech, offers low-cost, high-speed transactions while maintaining Ethereum-level security and privacy, critical for banks handling regulated financial data.

The pilot could streamline cross-border payments by reducing intermediaries and legacy friction.

This project builds on Swift’s previous blockchain experiments, including work with Chainlink, and reinforces Ethereum’s role in institutional finance.

The initiative reflects growing stablecoin interest among banks and positions Linea as a bridge between traditional finance and decentralized systems.

Press Releases
XRP Returns to $3.40 All-Time High as DOT Miners Launches Multi-Coin Mining Options in Response to Market Surge
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Joins BlackRock in $700M Off-Ramp Deal – $1,000 XRP Possible?
2025-09-24 22:49:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-30 08:17:26
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-30 08:08:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-30 11:54:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-30 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,070,492,064,101
0.14
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Returns to $3.40 All-Time High as DOT Miners Launches Multi-Coin Mining Options in Response to Market Surge
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Joins BlackRock in $700M Off-Ramp Deal – $1,000 XRP Possible?
2025-09-24 22:49:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-30 08:17:26
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-30 08:08:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-30 11:54:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-30 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

DeFi News
Societe Generale’s Crypto Arm Brings Euro and Dollar Stablecoins to DeFi via Ethereum
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-30 12:58:51
Crypto Regulation News
SEC Greenlights 2Z Token With Rare No-Action Letter — Is DePIN Finally Regulated?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-30 12:57:49
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors