BTC $113,366.15 -2.66%
ETH $4,162.41 -4.39%
SOL $177.94 -3.00%
PEPE $0.000010 -3.99%
SHIB $0.000012 -3.97%
DOGE $0.21 -4.68%
XRP $2.91 -5.32%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.19
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Scoops $14M Worth of Robinhood Shares

ARK Invest Cathie Wood Robinhood
ARK has increased the Robinhood stock's weighting to 4.09% of the ARKK ETF's total holdings.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Scoops $14M Worth of Robinhood Shares

Ark Invest disclosed that its ARK Innovation ETF has acquired 123,336 shares of Robinhood Markets, worth $14.2 million, on Tuesday.

With the recent purchase of Robinhood shares, ARK has increased the stock’s weighting to 4.09% of the ETF’s total holdings. The ARKK fund purchased around $9 million worth of Robinhood shares on Friday.

The latest purchase comes days after the firm bought a total of 2.53 million shares of Bullish shares across three of its ETFs.

Ark Invest’s Continued Interest in Robinhood

Cathie Wood’s ARK has been seeking long-term capital growth from global players that benefit from disruptive innovation. Robinhood, for instance, saw a soaring customer base of 26.5 million in July, a significant increase from the previous month.

Besides, Robinhood’s crypto revenue jumped 98% to $160 million, fuelled by higher trading volumes.

Robinhood also timed the Bitstamp acquisition well, at a time when Bitcoin adoption is rapidly spreading through institutions globally. Additionally, the firm expanded its product range, launching USDG, a fully regulated stablecoin in the EU.

Per Yahoo Finance data, Robinhood stock closed at $115.02 on Monday, a 0.74 % increase. Further, the stock has gained 4.81% since last month and 208.70% year-to-date.

Did ARK Sell Robinhood Shares Before?

As reported earlier, Cathie Wood’s investment vehicle sold $5.8 million of Robinhood shares last month, along with $6.5 million worth of Coinbase Global shares.

The rally in stock sales followed as Bitcoin rose to new all-time highs, hitting $118,080, in early July. Later, the world’s largest crypto soared above $124.4K.

Meanwhile, Robinhood is facing scrutiny in the US, as Florida’s attorney general opened an investigation into its crypto division, claiming that it marketed itself as the “least expensive way to purchase crypto.”

Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
2025-08-19 11:26:16
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025
2025-08-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-08-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-12 18:10:52
,
by Alan Draper
Best Upcoming Crypto Coins in 2025
2025-08-18 12:14:06
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.91
5.32 %
XRP

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,993,457,450,922
-6.5
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
2025-08-19 11:26:16
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025
2025-08-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-08-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-12 18:10:52
,
by Alan Draper
Best Upcoming Crypto Coins in 2025
2025-08-18 12:14:06
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Rotations Ignite: Cardano Depth, Tron Settlement Flows, Floki Buzz
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-08-19 18:42:50
Price Analysis
Bybit EU Staking, Coinbase Futures Lift Mantle ($MNT) – Can Bulls Clear $1.40?
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
2025-08-19 17:48:56
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors