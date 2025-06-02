Cardano Price Prediction: Chaos or Catalyst? ADA Reacts to Hoskinson Fallout

Could Hoskinson's drama with a DeFi project trigger a deeper drop or spark a surprise rally? Here's what to watch next.

The Cardano community has been shaken up in the past couple of days after a dispute emerged between the founder of this blockchain’s protocol, Charles Hoskinson, and a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol called Optim Finance.

According to Hoskinson, Optim financed a slander campaign against him that accused him of allegedly adding code to Cardano’s Allegra update that would allow him to redirect $600 million worth of ADA tokens without going through a community vote.

The latest accusations were made by Masator Alexander, a creator of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), who claimed that Hoskinson managed to take control of this massive amount of tokens tied to the 2021 ADA initial coin offering (ICO).

In 2021, Charles Hoskinson unilaterally used his genesis keys to REWRITE the Cardano ledger and take control of ₳318m ($619m)



By comparison, when the DAO hack happened in 2016, the Ethereum community forked over $60m.



One of the largest ledger reorgs in blockchain history: 🧵 — masato_alexander (@masatoalexander) May 7, 2025

The founder of Cardano denied these accusations and took aim at Optim Finance, whose native asset O plummeted from $0.29 to $0.18 – a 38% loss – in late May after Hoskinson cut ties with this DeFi project.

Ecosystem growth has been a weak spot of the Cardano network for years. Despite ADA’s rank as the 10th most valuable token in the crypto market, its DeFi ecosystem is quite small compared to its closest rivals like Solana and even Sui.

Hoskinson’s hostile response to Alexander’s allegations was not welcomed by the Cardano community as it was deemed detrimental to the relationship between the project and its ecosystem developers.

Does this latest rift favor a bearish Cardano price forecast?

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Could Drop to $0.50 After Trend Line Break

Cardano has been dropping for 7 days in a row. The market’s latest pullback along with this project-specific matter may have prompted a strong decline in its price.

During this period, ADA has shed 12.8% of its value while its year-to-date losses currently stand at nearly 21%.

The daily price chart shows a bearish breakout of ADA’s descending price channel that could result in further losses.

Cardano’s recent break below key support could signal a bearish turn. While a short-term bounce to retest the former trendline from below is possible, the current technical setup suggests a likely retreat toward the $0.50 mark in the coming weeks — forming a more cautious Cardano price prediction for now.

In contrast, Solana continues to dominate as a go-to ecosystem for DeFi growth.

