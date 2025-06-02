BTC $104,522.44 -0.71%
ETH $2,546.49 0.02%
SOL $153.39 -2.03%
PEPE $0.000011 -2.11%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.07%
DOGE $0.19 -1.02%
XRP $2.16 -0.49%
ETH Gas (gwei) 4.80
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Cardano Price Prediction: Chaos or Catalyst? ADA Reacts to Hoskinson Fallout

$ADA Cardano Price Prediction
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Could Hoskinson's drama with a DeFi project trigger a deeper drop or spark a surprise rally? Here's what to watch next.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1748869290-cardano-price-prediction-chaos-or-catalyst-ada-reacts-to-founder-fallout

The Cardano community has been shaken up in the past couple of days after a dispute emerged between the founder of this blockchain’s protocol, Charles Hoskinson, and a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol called Optim Finance.

According to Hoskinson, Optim financed a slander campaign against him that accused him of allegedly adding code to Cardano’s Allegra update that would allow him to redirect $600 million worth of ADA tokens without going through a community vote.

The latest accusations were made by Masator Alexander, a creator of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), who claimed that Hoskinson managed to take control of this massive amount of tokens tied to the 2021 ADA initial coin offering (ICO).

The founder of Cardano denied these accusations and took aim at Optim Finance, whose native asset O plummeted from $0.29 to $0.18 – a 38% loss – in late May after Hoskinson cut ties with this DeFi project.

Ecosystem growth has been a weak spot of the Cardano network for years. Despite ADA’s rank as the 10th most valuable token in the crypto market, its DeFi ecosystem is quite small compared to its closest rivals like Solana and even Sui.

Hoskinson’s hostile response to Alexander’s allegations was not welcomed by the Cardano community as it was deemed detrimental to the relationship between the project and its ecosystem developers.

Does this latest rift favor a bearish Cardano price forecast?

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Could Drop to $0.50 After Trend Line Break

Cardano has been dropping for 7 days in a row. The market’s latest pullback along with this project-specific matter may have prompted a strong decline in its price.

During this period, ADA has shed 12.8% of its value while its year-to-date losses currently stand at nearly 21%.

cardano price prediction

The daily price chart shows a bearish breakout of ADA’s descending price channel that could result in further losses.

Cardano’s recent break below key support could signal a bearish turn. While a short-term bounce to retest the former trendline from below is possible, the current technical setup suggests a likely retreat toward the $0.50 mark in the coming weeks — forming a more cautious Cardano price prediction for now.

In contrast, Solana continues to dominate as a go-to ecosystem for DeFi growth.

Solaxy (SOLX), a cutting-edge Layer 2 scaling solution built on Solana, has rapidly become one of the hottest crypto presales of the year. With its mission to streamline network efficiency and reduce congestion, SOLX is positioning itself as a key player in the next wave of decentralized innovation.

Solaxy (SOLX) Enters the Last Days of Its Presale – Don’t Miss Your Chance to Invest

Solaxy (SOLX) has been designed to eliminate the congestion issues that have negatively impacted Solana’s operational efficiency in the past.

solaxy crypto presale

The project achieves this through the launch of a side chain that bundles transactions offline to alleviate the mainnet’s burden during peak usage periods.

The developing team has already made significant progress in the deployment of this L2. Thus far, they have launched a testnet, a token bridge, and an L2 block explorer that investors can check in real time to assess the performance of this solution.

As the utility token of this solution, $SOLX will experience high demand once Solaxy is widely adopted by top exchanges and wallets.

To buy $SOLX at its discounted presale price, head to the Solaxy website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet). You can either swap SOL and USDT or use a bank card to make your investment.

Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
2025-05-28 11:27:55
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Cardano
ADA
$0.6754
1.48 %
Cardano
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,384,418,621,198
-4.78
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
2025-05-28 11:27:55
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Podcast
Marcin Kazmierczak, Co-Founder of RedStone, on Blockchain Oracles and Tokenizing Private Credit | Ep. 442
2025-06-02 16:01:16
Price Analysis
$BNB Rockets 19% in May – Can SEC Win & ETF Hype Propel It to $2K?
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
2025-06-02 15:58:35
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors