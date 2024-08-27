Can Bitcoin Enter The “Banana Zone’ And Hit $150k This Year? Real Vision Analysts Say It’s Possible

Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency, is currently grappling with a downward trend and remains under pressure. It hovered below the $62,000 mark and hit an intra-day low of $61,530.

This decline can be largely attributed to profit-taking, as investors are selling off their Bitcoin holdings to secure gains after recent price increases.

This wave of selling pressure has led to a temporary dip in Bitcoin’s value, as traders capitalize on their profits and create a short-term decline in the market.

Bitcoin slips below $62K, down 5% since Friday’s rally. Ethereum drops over 5% too, dragging the ETH/BTC ratio to a 3 year low.



The broader market isn’t spared either. #Crypto #BTC #ETH pic.twitter.com/crpyMRtRiR — Jack Dallas (@jackdallaseth) August 27, 2024

On the brighter side, the recent losses in BTC might be short-lived. Analysts are optimistic about the future, suggesting that the anticipated “batshit season” could potentially drive Bitcoin’s price to new heights, with projections indicating a possible surge to $150,000 by the end of 2024.

This optimism implies that while the current short-term dips may present challenges, substantial gains could be on the horizon as the market recovers and advances.

Bitcoin Faces Potential Surge to $150K

Bitcoin is anticipated to enter a phase of extreme volatility, often referred to as “batshit season,” with predictions suggesting a potential price surge to $150,000 by the end of 2024.

Jamie Coutts, a Real Vision analyst, highlights a historical trend where Bitcoin has reached new all-time highs within a year following previous peaks in the US Dollar Index.

If this current cycle mirrors past patterns, Bitcoin could see a significant rise, potentially climbing from approximately $64,000 to $150,000.

This insight underscores the possibility of a dramatic upswing following the current market fluctuations.

Bitcoin poised for $150K ‘batshit season’ but sellers could dent rally https://t.co/042WY4i7dl — LondonLink (@LondonLinkOTC) August 27, 2024

However, this optimistic outlook is tempered by concerns about short-term selling pressure. Researcher “XBTManager” highlights increased activity among short-term Bitcoin sellers, who have recently transferred a significant amount of Bitcoin, potentially leading to immediate selling pressure.

This has caused some analysts to advise caution, as a potential sell-off could dampen the anticipated rally. Despite Bitcoin’s recent gains and holding above $63,000, many traders remain suspicious, which is reflected in the stagnation of the Bitcoin futures premium, suggesting caution among professional traders.

This news indicates Bitcoin could see significant volatility, with the potential for a major price surge to $150,000. However, short-term selling pressure and cautious sentiment among traders might dampen the rally and create price fluctuations in the near term.

Peter Brandt Predicts Bitcoin Rally Above $72,000 Resistance

Bitcoin recently fell from $65,000 to below $62,000, sparking some market concern. Despite the drop, many remain optimistic, including renowned analyst Peter Brandt, who accurately predicted the 2017 Bitcoin crash.

Brandt believes the current dip is nearing its end and has taken long positions in Bitcoin, anticipating a breakout from a technical pattern called the megaphone formation.

Peter Brandt Forecasts Bitcoin Surge https://t.co/mvGNIAcDEV — BH NEWS (@bhnewsnet) August 27, 2024

He observes signs of upward momentum, pointing to recent technical patterns that suggest a rally if Bitcoin can break key resistance levels.

Investors should watch for a breakout above $72,000, which could signal a strong bullish trend. Brandt’s analysis suggests that recent lows might not be revisited before Bitcoin begins to rise again.

This outlook indicates that despite recent declines, Bitcoin could see a bullish turnaround if it breaks above $72,000, with Brandt’s technical analysis pointing to a potential significant rally.

Nasdaq’s Bitcoin Index Options Could Boost Institutional Access

Nasdaq is seeking SEC approval to launch Bitcoin index options, which could fill a significant liquidity gap for institutional investors.

These options, based on the CME CF Bitcoin Real-Time Index, would provide a more efficient way for institutions to manage Bitcoin exposure, addressing a current market need.

Despite enthusiasm, the SEC has yet to approve options for Bitcoin ETFs, leading to delays and exchanges having to refile applications.

Nasdaq’s initiative could enhance market liquidity by offering a new avenue for institutional investors.

🇺🇸 JUST IN: Nasdaq is seeking SEC approval to launch options on a Bitcoin index.#nbitcoin #btc #crypto pic.twitter.com/rZJ8MCCLjw — Mohd Shabaz (Crypto Shabaz) (@Cryptoshabaz) August 27, 2024

While regulatory decisions are pending, Nasdaq’s proposal marks a crucial step in expanding Bitcoin’s financial products and improving access for institutional players.

This move could positively impact Bitcoin’s price by improving liquidity and access for institutions through Nasdaq’s proposed index options. Increased institutional involvement may boost market confidence and potentially drive up Bitcoin’s value.

Technical Outlook: Key Levels to Watch for Bitcoin Price

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is currently trading at $61,967, showing signs of weakness as it fails to hold above the critical support level around $62,150, which coincides with the 50-day EMA.

The price has broken below the ascending trendline that had previously supported its upward movement, indicating a potential shift in momentum.

The RSI has dropped to 40.73, signaling increased selling pressure and room for further downside movement.

If Bitcoin fails to reclaim the $62,150 level, it could face further declines towards the next support at $60,712, and possibly down to $58,900.

On the upside, resistance is likely to be encountered around the $63,601 mark, which will need to be overcome for any renewed bullish momentum. Traders should watch for a confirmed break below support to confirm the bearish outlook.

Bitcoin Adoption Accelerates as New Crypto Platform Raises Nearly $800,000 in Presale

As Bitcoin’s momentum continues to rise, a new crypto project is gaining attention with a successful $791,366 presale launch.

With a $13.5 billion market cap, Bitcoin remains a dominant force in the crypto world, often hailed as the “digital gold” of the blockchain ecosystem.

Leveraging Bitcoin’s influence, the newly launched platform, Crypto All-Stars, is transforming the staking landscape by integrating Bitcoin with popular meme coins.

Although Bitcoin itself isn’t a meme coin, its market impact is significant, and projects like Crypto All-Stars are harnessing this by offering innovative staking opportunities for Bitcoin holders alongside meme coins.

Since its launch last week, Crypto All-Stars has attracted substantial interest, raising $730,000 during its presale. The project’s strategic token allocation aims to support growth and sustainability, making it an attractive option for investors.

