BNB Coin Price Prediction: As Market Sentiment Turns Grim, Can BNB Shift And Reach a New ATH in November?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

According to new research from Binance Labs, it looks like BNB Coin is having one of its best runs since it launched.

The BNB Chain ecosystem is leading the pack right now, ranked number one in DEX trading volume, active users, and active stablecoin wallet addresses.

BNB has also posted the biggest annualized price gain, hitting around 113%, beating out ETH, BTC, and even SOL. What makes it even more impressive is that BNB had limited exposure to the US market for years, but that’s starting to change now with listings on Robinhood and Coinbase.

BNB is emerging as the core engine of Web3, where user activity and yield converge within the largest on-chain economy bridging DeFi, CeFi, and TradFi.



Proven evidence:

→ @BNBCHAIN ranks #1 in DEX trading volume (~$19B/day, ~61% market share)

→ #1 in daily active addresses… https://t.co/4aYwxVbqHQ — YZi Labs (@yzilabs) October 29, 2025

Aster Launch Ignites BNB Chain Breakout

BNB Chain now dominates the DEX market, holding the biggest spot share of any single DEX in DeFi. A big part of that comes from Aster, which exploded after its ASTER token launch, pushing total platform volume past 2.8 trillion dollars.

Binance has also been highlighting how BNB connects every layer of Web3. They say the token lets users take part in the growth and value across the whole crypto stack, smoothly linking CeFi and DeFi.

With Binance still controlling about half of the global CEX spot market and the BNB burn mechanism constantly reducing supply, the coin might keep climbing after breaking its all-time high and holding steady above the 1K mark.

With momentum building across both DeFi and CeFi, all eyes are now on what comes next for BNB.

BNB Coin Price Prediction: Can BNB Shift And Reach a New ATH in November?

Source: BNBUSD / TradingView

BNB is holding just above a key support zone between 1,060 and 1,080, a level that has acted as a strong demand area several times recently. The Price is moving sideways there after getting rejected from higher levels, which shows buyers are still stepping in but momentum is fading a bit.

The RSI is sitting around 44, meaning momentum is neutral to slightly weak, so bulls will need to step up soon to keep control.

If buyers can hold this support and push BNB back above 1,180, the next move could send it toward the 1,250–1,360 zone and maybe reach new all time high. But if it drops below 1,060, we might see a retest near the 1,000 level before it starts recovering again.

