Price Analysis

BNB Coin Price Prediction: As Market Sentiment Turns Grim, Can BNB Shift And Reach a New ATH in November?

Altcoins Binance BNB
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he's been...

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

According to new research from Binance Labs, it looks like BNB Coin is having one of its best runs since it launched.

The BNB Chain ecosystem is leading the pack right now, ranked number one in DEX trading volume, active users, and active stablecoin wallet addresses.

BNB has also posted the biggest annualized price gain, hitting around 113%, beating out ETH, BTC, and even SOL. What makes it even more impressive is that BNB had limited exposure to the US market for years, but that’s starting to change now with listings on Robinhood and Coinbase.

Aster Launch Ignites BNB Chain Breakout

Source: Artemis

BNB Chain now dominates the DEX market, holding the biggest spot share of any single DEX in DeFi. A big part of that comes from Aster, which exploded after its ASTER token launch, pushing total platform volume past 2.8 trillion dollars.

Binance has also been highlighting how BNB connects every layer of Web3. They say the token lets users take part in the growth and value across the whole crypto stack, smoothly linking CeFi and DeFi.

With Binance still controlling about half of the global CEX spot market and the BNB burn mechanism constantly reducing supply, the coin might keep climbing after breaking its all-time high and holding steady above the 1K mark.

With momentum building across both DeFi and CeFi, all eyes are now on what comes next for BNB.

BNB Coin Price Prediction: Can BNB Shift And Reach a New ATH in November?

Source: BNBUSD / TradingView

BNB is holding just above a key support zone between 1,060 and 1,080, a level that has acted as a strong demand area several times recently. The Price is moving sideways there after getting rejected from higher levels, which shows buyers are still stepping in but momentum is fading a bit.

The RSI is sitting around 44, meaning momentum is neutral to slightly weak, so bulls will need to step up soon to keep control.

If buyers can hold this support and push BNB back above 1,180, the next move could send it toward the 1,250–1,360 zone and maybe reach new all time high. But if it drops below 1,060, we might see a retest near the 1,000 level before it starts recovering again.

Whales Are Buying BNB and Maxi Doge And Here Is Why

While BNB keeps proving that real utility coins can still dominate, meme traders are locking in on the next big thing, Maxi Doge, the hottest meme coin on the Ethereum network right now.

Maxi Doge is not just another meme token riding the hype wave. It blends community power with real tokenomics, early staking rewards, strong liquidity, and a fair launch that has already turned heads across the market.

The presale has raised over 3.84 million dollars so far, with staking rewards offering a massive 79% APY. That means holders can earn passive income while waiting for the next breakout, something few meme coins can match.

Built on Ethereum, Maxi Doge rides the same ecosystem that is fueling the current market recovery. As ETH eyes another bullish run, Maxi Doge is perfectly positioned to move with it, backed by a fast-growing community, real staking returns, and the energy of a fresh cycle.

If you missed early DOGE or SHIB, this might be your second shot.

Visit the Official Website Here
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he's been advising private trading groups on portfolio strategies, risk management, and uncovering hidden gems in decentralized markets.
