BNB Chain’s X Account “May Have Been” Hacked, CZ Issues Warning

The breach came to light after the account posted a suspicious link promoting a fake $BSC rewards program.

The official X account for BNB Chain appears to have been compromised, according to a warning issued Wednesday by Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao.

“Please do not click on any links recently posted from this account,” Zhao said, adding that the teams are investigating and will provide updates.

Fake BNB Chain Rewards Post on X Promises Early Payouts

The post urged users to vote on an “upcoming BSC rewards date,” claiming early rewards would be given to participants within 24 hours.

The message included a fraudulent link, a common phishing tactic aimed at stealing users’ digital assets and private data.

The warning follows Zhao’s earlier statement suggesting the BNB Chain account “may have been compromised.” Binance has yet to issue an official update as the investigation continues.

The hack comes shortly after Kazakhstan launched its first national crypto reserve, Alem Crypto Fund, with BNB selected as its inaugural asset through a partnership with Binance Kazakhstan.

Managed by Qazaqstan Venture Group and operating under the Astana International Financial Centre, the fund aims to become a cornerstone of the country’s digital asset strategy.

The initiative aligns with President Tokayev’s broader push for technological advancement, including directives to accumulate strategic reserves of digital assets and expand the digital tenge into national and local budgets.

Kazakhstan has also approved stablecoin payments for regulatory fees, making it the first in the region to introduce a regulatory framework for such transactions.

Kazakhstan’s crypto ambitions mirror global trends. The country recently launched Central Asia’s first spot Bitcoin ETF, confirmed plans to diversify sovereign reserves into crypto, and completed pilot testing of its central bank digital currency, scheduled for full rollout by end-2025.

