BNB Chain’s X Account “May Have Been” Hacked, CZ Issues Warning

The breach came to light after the account posted a suspicious link promoting a fake $BSC rewards program.
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St.

The official X account for BNB Chain appears to have been compromised, according to a warning issued Wednesday by Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao.

Key Takeaways:

  • The official X account for BNB Chain appears to have been compromised, according to a warning issued Wednesday by Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao.
  • “Please do not click on any links recently posted from this account,” Zhao said, adding that the teams are investigating and will provide updates.
  • The breach came to light after the account posted a suspicious link promoting a fake $BSC rewards program.

“Please do not click on any links recently posted from this account,” Zhao said, adding that the teams are investigating and will provide updates.

The breach came to light after the account posted a suspicious link promoting a fake $BSC rewards program.

Fake BNB Chain Rewards Post on X Promises Early Payouts

The post urged users to vote on an “upcoming BSC rewards date,” claiming early rewards would be given to participants within 24 hours.

The message included a fraudulent link, a common phishing tactic aimed at stealing users’ digital assets and private data.

The warning follows Zhao’s earlier statement suggesting the BNB Chain account “may have been compromised.” Binance has yet to issue an official update as the investigation continues.

The hack comes shortly after Kazakhstan launched its first national crypto reserve, Alem Crypto Fund, with BNB selected as its inaugural asset through a partnership with Binance Kazakhstan.

Managed by Qazaqstan Venture Group and operating under the Astana International Financial Centre, the fund aims to become a cornerstone of the country’s digital asset strategy.

The initiative aligns with President Tokayev’s broader push for technological advancement, including directives to accumulate strategic reserves of digital assets and expand the digital tenge into national and local budgets.

Kazakhstan has also approved stablecoin payments for regulatory fees, making it the first in the region to introduce a regulatory framework for such transactions.

Kazakhstan’s crypto ambitions mirror global trends. The country recently launched Central Asia’s first spot Bitcoin ETF, confirmed plans to diversify sovereign reserves into crypto, and completed pilot testing of its central bank digital currency, scheduled for full rollout by end-2025.

Chinese Woman Pleads Guilty in UK’s Largest-Ever Crypto Seizure Case

As reported, Zhimin Qian, a Chinese national also known as Yadi Zhang, has pleaded guilty in a London court to her role in a massive crypto fraud that led to the seizure of 61,000 Bitcoin, worth over $6.7 billion.

Between 2014 and 2017, Qian orchestrated an investment scam in China targeting over 128,000 victims, funneling stolen funds into digital assets and laundering proceeds through high-end property purchases.

UK authorities launched their investigation in 2018, eventually arresting Qian, who had been living under a false identity in the country.

She was aided by Jian Wen, a former takeaway worker who helped move illicit funds into luxury real estate. Wen was sentenced in 2023, and police confiscated over £300 million in Bitcoin from her.

The case is being described as a landmark moment in law enforcement’s fight against crypto-based financial crime. Qian remains in custody pending sentencing.

Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
