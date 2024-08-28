BlockDAG Inks Three-Year Partnership with Borussia Dortmund Worth $10M

Blockchain company BlockDAG has secured a $10 million, three-year global partnership with major German football club Borussia Dortmund (BVB).

As a Premium Network Sponsor, BlockDAG will gain visibility at Borussia Dortmund’s iconic Signal Iduna Park, where its branding will feature prominently during home games, according to a report from Blockzeit.

The partnership also includes fan engagement initiatives, both online and offline, to connect with BVB’s extensive global fanbase.

BlockDAG to Get Boosted Exposure

Key elements of the partnership include prominent BlockDAG branding on LED perimeter advertising and large screens during home matches, providing exposure to millions of fans worldwide.

BlockDAG also plans to launch fan-focused activities, including competitions, giveaways, and exclusive VIP matchday experiences.

Selected fans and $BDAG coin holders will enjoy unique benefits, such as behind-the-scenes stadium tours and meet-and-greet opportunities with BVB players.

“This partnership underscores our dedication to adopting cutting-edge technologies, ensuring Borussia Dortmund remains a leader both on and off the field,” Carsten Cramer, Borussia Dortmund’s Marketing Director, said.

BlockDAG is a blockchain technology that aims to overcome the limitations of traditional blockchain systems, particularly the issues of scalability and transaction speed.

Unlike conventional blockchains, where transactions are grouped into blocks that form a linear chain, BlockDAG utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure.

This approach allows multiple blocks to be processed in parallel, significantly increasing the network’s transaction throughput and reducing confirmation times.

With over $34 million raised during its presale phase, BlockDAG is positioned as a leading technology in the next generation of decentralized systems.

Crypto firms have increasingly sought to make their mark in the sports world through significant sponsorship deals with arenas and teams, aiming to boost their visibility and customer base.

In 2021, Crypto.com spent $700 million for the naming rights to the former Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers play. The venue is now officially called Crypto.com Arena.

The exchange also entered a $175 million deal to sponsor the UFC. This agreement placed the exchange’s logo on various fight gear, including shorts, top bras, and walk-out hoodies, for a decade.

Furthermore, the company has engaged in a variety of other sports partnerships, including with the Philadelphia 76ers, Formula 1 Racing, and even featuring basketball superstar LeBron James in its promotional efforts

It is worth noting that now-defunct crypto exchange FTX also managed to ink a number of sponsorship deals with sport companies.

FTX became the first crypto company to secure naming rights to a major sporting venue through a 19-year partnership worth $125 million with the Miami Heat.

As reported, UEFA, the governing body of European soccer, was also looking to secure sponsors from the crypto exchange sector for the upcoming 2024-2027 cycle of its prestigious men’s Champions League (UCL) club competition.