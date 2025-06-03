BTC $105,165.20 0.66%
ETH $2,605.92 4.90%
SOL $159.02 3.53%
PEPE $0.000012 9.36%
SHIB $0.000013 3.30%
DOGE $0.19 2.11%
XRP $2.19 1.78%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.86
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Blockchain Group Scoops Up 624 Bitcoin in $68M Transaction

Adoption Bitcoin
Blockchain Group’s latest buy follows a series of crypto acquisitions since late 2024, including 580 BTC in March and 227 BTC in May.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Blockchain

Paris-listed Blockchain Group has stepped up its Bitcoin accumulation strategy, confirming a $68.6m acquisition of 624 BTC on Tuesday as it pushes to become a major institutional holder of the cryptocurrency.

Its latest purchase raises its total holdings to 1,437 BTC, currently valued at $150.37m.

The Blockchain Group funded most of its new Bitcoin purchase through a $63m convertible bond issued to Fulgur Ventures, enabling the acquisition of 544 BTC. It secured another 80 BTC using proceeds from a $9.8 million capital raise completed in late May.

The BTC was acquired through Banque Delubac & Cie and Swissquote Bank Europe, with both institutions relying on Swiss firm Taurus to manage secure custody.

Blockchain Group’s Bitcoin Strategy Accelerates After Initial Small-Scale Entries

The announcement comes just weeks after the firm shared plans to expand its crypto treasury. Since then, it has made several key purchases. These include 227 BTC on May 22 and 580 BTC on March 26. Earlier, the group made smaller acquisitions in November and December 2024.

The Bitcoin investment strategy began modestly. In Nov. 2024, the firm bought 15 BTC for $1.08m. The following month, it added 25 BTC. With each round of buying, the group’s average cost basis has steadily increased. This trend reflects a calculated scaling approach aligned with its long-term treasury vision. The most recent purchase of 624 BTC marks its largest single-day acquisition to date.

According to the company, the value of its Bitcoin reserves has appreciated significantly since acquisition. As of May 31, the group reported an unrealized gain of $47.88m.

Treasury Strategy Tied to Increasing Bitcoin Holdings Per Share

This aggressive treasury approach is supported by the firm’s broader financial strategy. Earlier this year, it completed a $9.8m capital raise to strengthen liquidity and scale up operations. The group said the combined moves help reinforce its long-term commitment to Bitcoin as a core treasury asset.

Further, it has outlined a long-term aim to increase Bitcoin per share through targeted capital raises and crypto acquisitions.

Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
2025-05-28 11:27:55
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,429,877,562,874
-4.58
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
2025-05-28 11:27:55
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Classover Shares Soar 40% on $500M Solana-Based Treasury Plan
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-06-03 07:17:24
Australia Imposes New Restrictions on Crypto ATMs Amid Rising Scams
2025-06-03 07:06:56
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors